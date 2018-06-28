On feisty and ditzy women

Mary Reid

Helen Mirren once told the Daily Express:

Two phrases I hate in reference to female characters are ‘strong’ and ‘feisty’. They really annoy me. It’s the most condescending thing. You say that about a three-year-old. It infantalises women.

I’ve been pondering on a long list of words that are only ever used to describe women. ‘Feisty’ is top of that list, but there are many more that worm their way into our everyday conversations.

At work women in senior positions are described as ‘ambitious’, ‘bossy’, ‘strident’, ‘shrill’, ‘abrasive’, ‘pushy’, ‘sassy’, ‘bitchy’ or ‘bolshy’. In contrast, women lower down the pecking order are said to be ‘bubbly’, ‘airhead’, ‘cute’ or ‘ditzy’. These are all words that are rarely used about men and they all have negative connotations.

There is also that give away phrase ‘very intelligent, but …’ (a variant of which pops up in the Helen Mirren interview), which implies that bright women must have compensating features, such as a sense of humour, to be acceptable.

And of course, we all know that the word ‘hysterical’ derives from the Latin for a womb, so can only be used of women, along with ‘hormonal’, ’emotional’, ‘highly strung’, ‘sensitive’, ‘illogical’ and ‘irrational’, not to mention ‘menopausal’.

There’s more. ‘Bombshell’, ‘curvy’, ‘voluptuous’, ‘high maintenance’ stand alongside ‘frumpy’, ‘frigid’ and ‘whinging’. It seems we can’t win either way.

And finally, why do we never refer to someone as a ‘working dad’? And how often are women referred to as ‘brilliant’ or ‘genius’?

So why am I indulging in some feminist whinging on a Lib Dem blog? Because I know that I have been guilty in using some of those terms myself – and sometimes in a derogatory and critical way. But they have no place in Liberal Democracy, so we need to be vigilant.

Of course, I am not saying that no-one should ever use critical language about a woman, but we need to ask whether we would have couched equivalent criticism of a man in the same terms. If not, then we need to get our thesauruses out and find alternatives.

Whether we are interviewing people as candidates, describing councillors or MPs, or talking about political colleagues, we should take care to use words and phrases that have no hidden gendered implications.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.

2 Comments

  • Andy Hinton 28th Jun '18 - 5:53pm

    Good post, agree with the general thrust, but I would quibble with some of the words given as examples (I genuinely think I’d be more likely to describe a man as “ambitious” or “abrasive”, for instance).

    More seriously, though, I wonder whether getting the thesaurus out is really the answer here. The point, surely, isn’t so much whether we would have made a criticism of a man in the same terms, but whether we would have made it at all? If you find yourself using a very gendered word to criticise a woman, it’s a good sign that you probably *wouldn’t* have said the same thing about a man, whether in those words or any others.

  • Helen Dudden 28th Jun '18 - 8:26pm

    When I had international family law issues with a grandchild, I studied. It was one of your MEPs said, he felt sorry for those, I wished to stand up against. I travelled to discuss with a head of the justice system, even went to Brussels. I was so wishing to help my grandchild, and I did. I so wished I could have become a lawyer, but when I was much younger things were different. I still believe, in the importance of being a wife and a mother. But, this is an important job too. Maybe, because I was widowed very young, I see my role as a stabilising force.
    I still comment on law, and have done and said much in the EU, and various other much needed changes. I was one of the grandmothers, who very recently was in the House pushing for the rights of excluded grandparents.
    I remain, a mother, grandmother and great grandmother, loving every minute, but my love of family law draws me to help others make change happen.
    I perhaps, am a little like the legally blonde character in the movie. What I care about, pushes me and drives my fight for justice.

