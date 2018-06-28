On feisty and ditzy women

Embed from Getty Images

Helen Mirren once told the Daily Express:

Two phrases I hate in reference to female characters are ‘strong’ and ‘feisty’. They really annoy me. It’s the most condescending thing. You say that about a three-year-old. It infantalises women.

I’ve been pondering on a long list of words that are only ever used to describe women. ‘Feisty’ is top of that list, but there are many more that worm their way into our everyday conversations.

At work women in senior positions are described as ‘ambitious’, ‘bossy’, ‘strident’, ‘shrill’, ‘abrasive’, ‘pushy’, ‘sassy’, ‘bitchy’ or ‘bolshy’. In contrast, women lower down the pecking order are said to be ‘bubbly’, ‘airhead’, ‘cute’ or ‘ditzy’. These are all words that are rarely used about men and they all have negative connotations.

There is also that give away phrase ‘very intelligent, but …’ (a variant of which pops up in the Helen Mirren interview), which implies that bright women must have compensating features, such as a sense of humour, to be acceptable.

And of course, we all know that the word ‘hysterical’ derives from the Latin for a womb, so can only be used of women, along with ‘hormonal’, ’emotional’, ‘highly strung’, ‘sensitive’, ‘illogical’ and ‘irrational’, not to mention ‘menopausal’.

There’s more. ‘Bombshell’, ‘curvy’, ‘voluptuous’, ‘high maintenance’ stand alongside ‘frumpy’, ‘frigid’ and ‘whinging’. It seems we can’t win either way.

And finally, why do we never refer to someone as a ‘working dad’? And how often are women referred to as ‘brilliant’ or ‘genius’?

So why am I indulging in some feminist whinging on a Lib Dem blog? Because I know that I have been guilty in using some of those terms myself – and sometimes in a derogatory and critical way. But they have no place in Liberal Democracy, so we need to be vigilant.

Of course, I am not saying that no-one should ever use critical language about a woman, but we need to ask whether we would have couched equivalent criticism of a man in the same terms. If not, then we need to get our thesauruses out and find alternatives.

Whether we are interviewing people as candidates, describing councillors or MPs, or talking about political colleagues, we should take care to use words and phrases that have no hidden gendered implications.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames and is a member of Federal Conference Committee.