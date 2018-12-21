LibLink: William Wallace: Tories will have to spend to build a better Britain

Lib Dem Peer William Wallace has been writing for the Yorkshire Post about how building a fairer society doesn’t come cheap.

Theresa May ended her statement to the Commons last Monday, postponing the intended Brexit vote, ‘on a personal note.’ She spoke of her commitment to improve public services, to tackle social injustices, ‘to make this a country that truly works for everyone, a country where nowhere and nobody is left behind.’

She might have a problem with that, though, however right she might be:

But any serious attempt to address them is likely to be opposed as vigorously by her right-wing as her plans for a soft Brexit. A major effort to revive Britain’s poorer towns and regions, to redress the visible injustices in our society, and to restore the quality of our public services, means raising and spending public money on a large scale. And the Conservative Party is committed to shrinking state spending further.

Although it’s an ideological thing for the Conservatives, all parties have to understand that better public services need higher taxes.

The Conservative Party is as deeply divided over taxation and public spending as over the EU. Moderate Conservatives recognise that the role of the state includes investment in education and welfare, research and development, roads, railways and other key public goods. But the Conservative Right has been much influenced (and financially supported) by American Republicans, ‘Libertarians’ who believe that governments should intervene and spend as little as possible.They believe as passionately in lower taxes as in hard Brexit. This is not just a Conservative failure, however. Successive governments over the past 40 years have ducked the question of how to reconcile the need to invest in education, provide welfare and health care for an ageing population, and provide public support for economic growth with popular resistance to paying higher taxes. Mrs. Thatcher used North Sea oil revenues and sales of state assets to subsidise public spending, in contrast to the long-term investment funds which the Norwegians built up from the financial windfalls of oil. Tony Blair increased public spending far more than taxation, with the result that when the 2008 financial crisis hit the government deficit was already 5% of national income, which mushroomed to 12% in 2009-10. Last year the UK raised a third of its national income in tax – more than the USA, but less than any other European country. Yet public spending is still 4% of GDP higher. The Chancellor will have to cut much deeper to balance the books if he rules out tax increases.

You can read the whole article here.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.