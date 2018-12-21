Observations of an ex pat: The Brexit spotlight

It’s time to move the Brexit spotlight. Its focus on Theresa May’s deal has thoroughly exposed the bankruptcy of the British Prime Minister’s proposal and left the government frantically planning to minimise the chaos of a no-deal Brexit.
But Opposition Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn is so wedded to his revolutionary socialist ideology that he is making as big a contribution to the national crisis as the conservative government.
The British House of Commons is divided—and in the strangest of ways. The vast majority of its members voted to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum. And, if the truth be known, would probably vote the same again. But in both parties there are powerful minorities in favour of Brexit, and they are determining their respective party’s actions.
The Labour Party’s Brexiteer wing is much smaller than that of the conservatives. But it is led by party leader Corbyn. He is a lifelong Eurosceptic. He voted against Britain joining the European Economic Community in 1973 and campaigned to leave it in the 1975 referendum. And since then Corbyn has voted against every European treaty, law and regulation that has come before the British parliament.
In the 2016 referendum he was faced with a dilemma. He was leader of a party whose clearly stated policy was to remain in the EU but he was personally opposed to membership of what he regarded as a neo-liberal capitalist club. So Corbyn did the dishonest thing. He paid lip service to party policy but conducted a campaign that was so ineffectual that he might as well have been sharing a platform with staunch Brexiteers Boris Johnson and Michael Gove.
Since the Labour Party’s autumn conference it has been overwhelming official party policy to push for a second referendum on EU membership. Corbyn has ignored every opportunity to fulfil this policy decision and focused instead on the impossible task of forcing a general election.
Jeremy Corbyn knows full well that a second referendum could very easily lead to a Brexit reversal. That is the last thing he wants. He could have secured a second referendum this week by tabling a vote of no confidence in the government. But instead he tabled an ineffectual no confidence vote in the prime minister.
Corbyn wants out of Europe. The EU’s rules enshrining fair competition and prohibiting industrial subsidies and state aid are a major obstacle to his plans for a revolutionary socialist Britain. As well as introducing socialist economic policies, Corbyn wants to abandon Britain’s nuclear deterrent, withdraw from NATO, relinquish Northern Ireland, cozy up to Vladimir Putin, support Cuba and Venezuela and actively back the Palestinian cause
In normal times such a radical platform would make the Labour Party unelectable. That was the case in the 1980s when they were forced to ditch Clause 4 of their constitution which called for “the common ownership of the means of production, distribution and exchange, and the best obtainable system of popular administration and control of each industry or service.”
The British voting public are not radical socialists. They are a nation of shopkeepers struggling to feed their families and know full well that a radical socialist model would be a major obstacle in the pursuit of that simple goal. That is why—despite all their failures—the conservative government is four points ahead of Labour in the polls and Theresa May is 11 points ahead of Jeremy Corbyn.
That could change with an election. With all his faults, Jeremy Corbyn, is a formidable campaigner, and if an election was called soon British voters would be faced with the unpalatable two-way choice between perhaps the most incompetent government in British history and a Labour leader who hides his radical agenda behind the confusion of Brexit.
Jeremy Corbyn recently referred to Theresa May as a “stupid woman” (although he unconvincingly denied it). He is a manipulative, disingenuous and—most of all– dangerous man.
* Tom Arms is a Wandsworth Lib Dem and produces and presents the podcast www.lookaheadnews.com
“a second referendum could very easily lead to a Brexit reversal.”
Oh no it couldn’t.
What has happened in the 2 years to change the underlying causes? The feeling for a large part of the population that the economic settlement wasn’t working for them? Homelessness, foodbanks, UC failures…meanwhile large sums are spent on vanity projects like HS2, aircraft carriers, and suchlike.
Where’s the campaign? It’s not just going to happen with no effort, and I see nothing that changes the discourse. Telling people they got it wrong last time and should vote again till they get it right won’t work.
Let’s not send £39 billion to the EU, let’s spend it on the NHS instead.
Let’s take back control of our fish.
They’re trying to steal our Brexit.
etc.
Where are your slogans?
@Jenny Barnes. To say that Remain couldn’t win a 2nd Ref when they’re 10 points ahead in the polls is clearly ridiculous! They might not, but they’d be marginal favourites.
Tom Arms is right to target Labour. If the Conservatives take most of the responsibility for Brexit, Labour isn’t far behind. As well as his point that Corbyn might as well have been campaigning for Leave in 2016 there is the impact of the “dodgy dossier” on the public’s attitude to Westminster, Blairs decision to open up the UK to the 10 new EU countries in 2003 and Labour’s presiding over the financial crash in 2008. Of all the circumstances to create the perfect storm that we now have, having Labour being led by a Brexiter is the most unlikely yet most significant one.
What a lazy and nasty article! For a start Corbyn would have had trouble voting against going into the EEC in 1973 because there was no public vote at that point, and he didn’t become an MP for another decade. Clause 4 was ditched by Labour not in the 80s but under Blair in the 90s. Current Labour policy on the referendum remains a ‘keep all options on the table’ (yawn) fudge, but this reflects divisions in the PLP more than anything else. Or is Corbyn to be held responsible for the Brexity positions of the likes of Stephen Kinnock and Caroline Flint?
The success of a second referendum (probably the only way out of the current mess) depends on people changing their minds. Could I suggest that it is possible that Corbyn has changed his, and that – rather than bad faith – would explain his working for a Remain vote in 2016?
I sometimes wonder what would have happened in 2016 if the Lib Dem voice had been heard, and the party hadn’t so comprehensively shredded its credibility by going into coalition on such terrible terms. Such self-reflection seems to be beyond the author of this article, unfortunately.
“As well as introducing socialist economic policies, Corbyn wants to abandon Britain’s nuclear deterrent, withdraw from NATO, relinquish Northern Ireland, cozy up to Vladimir Putin, support Cuba and Venezuela and actively back the Palestinian cause”
He should get some credit for getting one out of seven right!
@John Payne: Ooh, which one do you think he gets right? (I know which one I do!)
It looks increasingly like parliament taking control of the Brexit process from May and Corbyn and elements in all parties at Westminster coming together to come up with a compromise that might, in the end, require endorsement from the electorate, either by a General Election or another Referendum.
For this to happen a so called ‘Meaningful Vote’ has to take place in Parliament ASAP. If this signals a defeat for the Government’s plans then the next move has got to be for us to buy some time by suspending Article 50, or whatever the correct verb is. I am not interested on how big a lead the opinion polls currently give ‘Remain’. 10% is not an unassailable lead. Another referendum at the moment will only make matters worse. Although only 38% of those eligible to vote supported Leave in 2016 you cannot assume that all of the 27%, who didn’t vote, were closet Remainers.
With this in mind, it’s up to parliamentarians to work out a modus vivendi with the EU. Yes, we might well be poorer for many years to come; but surely the closeness of the result last time should make both sides accept that, as the famous saying goes, you can’t have your cake and eat it. Our history as an island people makes us very different from our European neighbours. That may be a price we shall for ever have to pay.