Link: Ed Davey interview: ‘I made my priority very clear and it is to beat Conservative MPs’

Over on Politics Home , there is an in-depth interview with Ed Davey.

Their journalist Tali Fraser covers a broad range of topics with Ed from his personal story, his passion for carers, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, energy policy and our recent by-election successes.

Ed has this verdict on the current situation:

“The fundamental issue is about the Conservative Party. They’ve run out of ideas, and they’re just trashing our economy.” What would the Liberal Democrats do differently? “In or out of government we will say the same thing and that is, first of all, we’ve got to turn the economic mess around. People are really hurting out there. People in my constituency talk about the rise in their mortgage payments already. They are absolutely scared of what will happen,”

You can read the full article here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist and member of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.