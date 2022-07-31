Liz Truss is still a Republican

Liz Truss was a British Republican when an undergraduate. Now she’s much more an American Republican than a British Conservative. Her rhetoric about tax cuts, paying for themselves through increasing economic growth, is straight out of the Reaganite textbook; which is hardly surprising, since she is on record as having asked right-wing think tanks in Washington while visiting what lessons she could learn from Reaganomics and their attacks on regulation and red tape.
It is surprising that commentators in Britain have not paid more attention to the long-term colonization of the Conservative Party by the American right. I first caught a glimpse of the process when catching a plane to Washington for a transatlantic conference during a short parliamentary recess, some twenty years ago, and found myself accompanied by over a dozen Conservative MPs – none of them specialists in US-European relations – invited to meetings with Washington think tanks. The stalwarts of the European Research Group look across the Atlantic for intellectual leadership, and often travel across; though they rarely interact with Conservative politicians on the European continent, except with Fidesz in Hungary and other authoritarian populists.
The Heritage Foundation, the Cato Institute, the American Enterprise Institute and other generously-funded libertarian think tanks have established close links with smaller counterparts in London, from the Institute of International Affairs to the Adam Smith Institute. The Taxpayers’ Alliance was founded specifically to promote shrinking the state through lowering the acceptable level of taxation, explicitly following the example of American campaigners. All these, as well as Policy Exchange, have close links to hard-right American think tanks and funders. Truss has met with several of these US institutes, on several visits. She wrote in the Telegraph three years ago that the UK could learn lessons from the Trump Administration’s ‘about-turn in regulatory direction.’
Liz Truss thus spouts libertarian doctrine, not traditional British conservatism. American libertarianism is close to right-wing anarchism: deeply distrustful of state action except in defence and domestic order, opposed to regulation of markets, sceptical about climate change. She has not gone as far as Nadim Zahawi in proclaiming Ayn Rand – the Russian-American philosopher of ‘ethical egoism’ and laisser-faire capitalism – as her intellectual mentor, but her insistence on immediate tax cuts, her commitment to a sharp rise in defence spending, and her refusal to say what other government programmes would have to be cut to square the difference all echo the language of Republican Administrations from Reagan to the younger Bush to Trump.
There’s a reason why Republican Administrations have run deficits which Democratic Administrations have struggled to control. It’s easier to cut taxes than to cut the spending programmes that they fund. Jacob Rees Mogg has taken this principle further, by attempting to cut the size of the civil service by 20,000 without cutting the tasks it undertakes (which have of course grown since Brexit as functions we shared with other EU countries have been repatriated), in the expectation that this will force government to do less. The damaging experience of cutting the size of the police force by 20,000 has not deterred these anti-state activists from repeating the experiment with the public service as a whole.
Liz Truss is neither a Conservative nor a patriot. As her ambition has moved her across the political spectrum, she has adopted ideas that please the US-indoctrinated Tory right. How much she really believes in them is hard to tell; the point is that she is playing to a right-wing audience (and right-wing media), and gaining ground against Rishi Sunak’s efforts to explain that the choices governments have to make are not as easy as she suggests. Meanwhile the Republicans in the USA are struggling to contain Trumpian challenges to the integrity of democratic institutions and the irrational conspiracy theories that fuel US populism. Let’s hope she doesn’t follow them that far, and unpatriotically undermine the democratic foundations of the British constitution.
* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.
“ her insistence on immediate tax cuts, her commitment to a sharp rise in defence spending, and her refusal to say what other government programmes would have to be cut to square the difference ”
How does this differ from our own party ? We have also called for tax cuts, increased defence spending and far from proposing cuts are calling for substantial public spending increases
There is little evidence that changes in tax rates, up or down, have any significant impact on economic growth as this Forbes article points out Tax Rates And Economic Growth: Is There Really A Correlation?
You only have to look at the economic record of the high tax Scandinavian countries to see that it is perfectly possible to have a healthy economy alongside a adequate social safety net.
On the economic argument, Sunak is right about the need to address inflation first. However, as the Forbes article writes “[economic arguments] miss the mark. For the average American family, taxes aren’t a textbook issue, they’re a checkbook issue. When moms or dads sit down to pay the bills, they aren’t interested in what economists have to say. They look at the paycheck and try to figure out what they are going to do to make ends meet that month”.
The Mirrlees review in 2010 was a comprehensive study of the UK tax system that set out a roadmap for reform. On the taxation of earnings the review concluded that:
– the rate structure of income tax should be simplified, and income tax and NICs should be merged.
– A single integrated benefit should be introduced to replace all or most of the current multiplicity of benefits, rationalising the way in which total support varies with income and other characteristics.
– Individuals around pension age – between 55 and 70 – and parents of school-age children are known to be particularly responsive to work incentives. The tax and benefit system should be changed to strengthen these incentives.
The British Conservative Party has been going in a similar direction to the US Republicans for some time now. Thatcher was a shift rightwards from her predecessors and some of her key backers like Sir Keith Joseph were even more right wing.
They (The Tories) tried to rebrand themselves under Cameron but the party had changed like the GOP across the pond. Rockerfeller Republicans like Whitelaw type Tories were a thing of the past.
Like Trump, Johnson opportunistically aligned himself with the right wing of his party to use Brexit as a platform to win the leadership. Truss has read that play book and is doing the same. The saving grace is that this is a government in its death throes and splits are likely to appear again once the ballots are counted. Tory MPs with small majorities will get jittery again if poll ratings remain low.
My hope is that a well run Lib Dem campaign backed up by the right policies can result in a lot more MPs being returned to Westminster at the next General Election.
The pandemic was a weird moment where (most of) the right in the UK saw the need for state to be heavily involved and invest in public services for greater good and (most of) the left saw how badly the state can waste money and how it can be spent in a corrupt fashion. As a result of this most politicians appear to be reaching for same “centre ground” now so it’s interesting to see Liz Truss reach for something different and, in my opinion, worse.
What’s even more interesting is how compared to Corbyn (recognising that he was not trusted to spend all that money, not trusted at all on certain issues including security, had a blindspot on anti-semitism) was torn to shreds for reaching for something different, in my opinion largely better, whereas Liz Truss has been able to gain support of key media outlets.
The politics of the UK is set-up so that the center-left already have to work 10x harder to have equal chance of winning the same vote. If Liz Truss and her Regan style rebuild wins out then 10x harder will become 100x harder, and at the moment Labour is attacking part of it’s potential vote and LD’s are struggling to get any airtime without comical props which means that best opposition is currently Rishi Sunak who has been in charge of the massive increase to wealth inequality. Frankly, things are now dangerous.
Very interesting pice. Intelligent analysis in comments.
Where I would add one thing to this, is that genuine American libertarians are moral relativists in good and bad ways, but in any, are not authoritarian. The Republicans are better when that way but are not that way much, wheras the Libertarian Party are.
So on gay marriage, legal moderate abortion , rights, in general, these are more akin to classical liberals. The Republican right today are worse than Republicans ten years ago, let alone Reaganite era. Regan as Governor of California was moderate, enacted the most libertarian, liberal abortion legislation, and was very comfortable with gay rights. He got more small c conservative later, then again moved back towards the centre ritghish terrain.
Barry Goldwater was a genuine Libertaian on much. Yes a hawk on defence and because of his stauch anti communism. But he was excellent later on on LGBT issues and friendly across the House, with open minded members of the opposite party.
Truss is an odd mix, hard to pin down, yet.
Simon McGrath:
Has the Party called for tax cuts? If so what are they? Is it not the case that the Party has opposed some particular tax increases. Perhaps there has been a call to reduce the VAT on fuel to mitigate the steep rise in prices, but if so that would not be a decrease in the revenue from fuel VAT.
I am not sure what your point is. Is your point to defend Liz Truss?