Liz Truss is still a Republican

Liz Truss was a British Republican when an undergraduate. Now she’s much more an American Republican than a British Conservative. Her rhetoric about tax cuts, paying for themselves through increasing economic growth, is straight out of the Reaganite textbook; which is hardly surprising, since she is on record as having asked right-wing think tanks in Washington while visiting what lessons she could learn from Reaganomics and their attacks on regulation and red tape.

It is surprising that commentators in Britain have not paid more attention to the long-term colonization of the Conservative Party by the American right. I first caught a glimpse of the process when catching a plane to Washington for a transatlantic conference during a short parliamentary recess, some twenty years ago, and found myself accompanied by over a dozen Conservative MPs – none of them specialists in US-European relations – invited to meetings with Washington think tanks. The stalwarts of the European Research Group look across the Atlantic for intellectual leadership, and often travel across; though they rarely interact with Conservative politicians on the European continent, except with Fidesz in Hungary and other authoritarian populists.

The Heritage Foundation, the Cato Institute, the American Enterprise Institute and other generously-funded libertarian think tanks have established close links with smaller counterparts in London, from the Institute of International Affairs to the Adam Smith Institute. The Taxpayers’ Alliance was founded specifically to promote shrinking the state through lowering the acceptable level of taxation, explicitly following the example of American campaigners. All these, as well as Policy Exchange, have close links to hard-right American think tanks and funders. Truss has met with several of these US institutes, on several visits. She wrote in the Telegraph three years ago that the UK could learn lessons from the Trump Administration’s ‘about-turn in regulatory direction.’

Liz Truss thus spouts libertarian doctrine, not traditional British conservatism. American libertarianism is close to right-wing anarchism: deeply distrustful of state action except in defence and domestic order, opposed to regulation of markets, sceptical about climate change. She has not gone as far as Nadim Zahawi in proclaiming Ayn Rand – the Russian-American philosopher of ‘ethical egoism’ and laisser-faire capitalism – as her intellectual mentor, but her insistence on immediate tax cuts, her commitment to a sharp rise in defence spending, and her refusal to say what other government programmes would have to be cut to square the difference all echo the language of Republican Administrations from Reagan to the younger Bush to Trump.

There’s a reason why Republican Administrations have run deficits which Democratic Administrations have struggled to control. It’s easier to cut taxes than to cut the spending programmes that they fund. Jacob Rees Mogg has taken this principle further, by attempting to cut the size of the civil service by 20,000 without cutting the tasks it undertakes (which have of course grown since Brexit as functions we shared with other EU countries have been repatriated), in the expectation that this will force government to do less. The damaging experience of cutting the size of the police force by 20,000 has not deterred these anti-state activists from repeating the experiment with the public service as a whole.

Liz Truss is neither a Conservative nor a patriot. As her ambition has moved her across the political spectrum, she has adopted ideas that please the US-indoctrinated Tory right. How much she really believes in them is hard to tell; the point is that she is playing to a right-wing audience (and right-wing media), and gaining ground against Rishi Sunak’s efforts to explain that the choices governments have to make are not as easy as she suggests. Meanwhile the Republicans in the USA are struggling to contain Trumpian challenges to the integrity of democratic institutions and the irrational conspiracy theories that fuel US populism. Let’s hope she doesn’t follow them that far, and unpatriotically undermine the democratic foundations of the British constitution.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.