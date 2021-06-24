Local Council By-Elections 24th June 2021: Another night of Lib Dem success

Following on from the stunning by-election result last week in Chesham and Amersham, there’s been plenty for Lib Dems to celebrate in this week’s local government by-elections. An excellent gain in Chichester and a hold in Somerset West and Taunton has left us feeling very good for the second Friday in a row.

The headline result of the night has to be Chichester East, following on from their great performance at the County elections in May. The local team worked hard and it showed: a 24.7% increase and taking the seat off the Tories from third is seriously impressive. They were out knocking on doors rain or shine, and managed to get the fantastic candidate Bill Brisbane over the line. The win was down to a classic campaign fought well: lots of leaflets, a strong focus on squeeze, letters to postal voters, and a phenomenal Get Out The Vote effort. A cracking team, a superlative candidate, and a Fighting Fund grant from ALDC proved to be the winning formula. A huge congratulations to everyone involved.

In Somerset West and Taunton we saw the second of two by-elections in the authority held recently, of which we needed to win both to maintain our majority on the council. Thankfully, we held our seat last week at the by-election in Old Cleeve and District, and so the hold this week too in North Curry and Ruishton is a big relief! Well done to new councillor Barrie Hall and the local team.

It’s also worth mentioning Priory Vale in Swindon, and Wolvey & Shilton in Rugby. We didn’t stand a candidate the last time those seats were contested at an election, so it’s great to see us giving voters a Lib Dem to vote for. Even if the vote share is in the single digits this time, it gives us a base to work from in the future. It was especially encouraging to see us stand a Young Liberals candidate in Swindon. Thank you to both Joseph Polson and Sam Edwards for standing.

We didn’t stand candidates in either the Gwynedd or North Lanarkshire by-elections this week unfortunately – but hopefully next time we can work to get a candidate in place to fly the flag for the Lib Dems. You can find ALDCs updated advice on candidate approval and selection here.

The full results of the local council by-elections can be found here, as well as forthcoming by-elections here.

ALDC works to support Liberal Democrat councillors and campaigners across the country. Members of ALDC can apply for a by-election fast track Fighting Fund grant of up to 50% of the maximum expense limit, see more information here.

* Ollie Bradfield is a Campaigns and Communications Intern at ALDC with responsibility for the by-elections reporting service