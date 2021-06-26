Observations of an Expat: A Black Russian Sea

The landlocked 420,000 square mile Black Sea straddling the Europe Asia divide is fast becoming a maritime hotspot to rival the manmade islands of the South China Sea.

That is why this week the Russians buzzed the British warship HMS Defender, shot missiles into its path and then summoned the British Ambassador to the foreign ministry.

The British Type 45 frigate, said the Russians, had invaded Russian territorial waters. Wrong, said the British. Their ship could not possibly have been in Russian waters because it was off the coast of Crimea which was unilaterally annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. This annexation was not recognised by Britain or the rest of the world. Therefore, HMS Defender was in Ukrainian waters not Russian and was establishing its legitimate rights under international freedom of navigation law.

The attack on HMS Defender is not the first Russian manoeuvre designed to establish its maritime dominance and rights in the northern part of the Black Sea. Russian-claimed and occupied Crimea also guards the maritime link between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. Linking the two seas is the narrow and easily controlled Kerch Straits.

The Sea of Azov is bordered by Ukraine and Russia, and Ukraine regularly ships goods to and from its port at Mariupol. But in 2015-2016 Putin built the 11.8 mile road/rail Crimea Bridge linking the Russian mainland to the Crimean Peninsula. He then posted naval patrols operated by the FSB, successor to the KGB, to obstruct Ukrainian trade between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko dispatched a three-ship flotilla of coastal naval craft from the Black Sea port of Odessa to Mariupol in November 2018. The ships were first blocked, then rammed and confiscated by the Russians. Their crews were thrown into a Russian prison to await a prisoner exchange.

The “Kerch Incident,” as it was called, occurred a few days before a G20 summit. It was strongly denounced and resulted in a new round of sanctions; a demand that Russia respect international maritime law and a decision by NATO to send more ships to patrol the Black Sea. HMS Defender’s cruise was part of that policy.

Russia responded by increasing its Black Sea fleet. It now has 45 surface ships in the region, and the number is growing. The other countries bordering the Black Sea are worried. They include Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania and wannabe NATO members Ukraine and Georgia. German Vice Admiral Hans-Joachim Stricker said that Russia’s aim is to turn the Sea of Azov and Black Sea into a Russian lake.

Romania has been particularly vociferous in expressing its fears and asked for a regional naval command to be established on its Black Sea shore. But for the time being, NATO naval operations are operated from the Joint Forces Command in Naples.

One of the main reasons for NATO reluctance to establish a more conspicuous Black Sea presence is Turkey’s stated concern that it would be “provocative.” President Erdogan’s attitude towards Russia is probably best described as ambivalently flexible. His policy towards NATO and the neighbouring EU is politely described as just plain ambivalent.

Turkey is a key – and at the moment difficult – NATO member in the Black Sea naval equation. With 25 surface ships, it is the only local power which comes close to matching the Russian naval presence. But more importantly, it controls the Southern entrance and exit to the Black Sea at the Bosporus and Dardanelles.

Passage through the sea lane that links the Black Sea to the Mediterranean and the wider world is governed by the 1938 Montreux Convention which limits the size, type and number of naval vessels that can transit through the Turkish-controlled bottleneck. Aircraft carriers, for instance, are banned. Russia has managed to circumvent the bar by classifying its ship the Kuznetsova as a “carrier cruiser,” but its super carrier Ulyanov remains blocked.

All this is likely to change in 2025 when Turkey is expected to open the $13 billion Istanbul Canal linking the Black Sea and the Sea of Marmara and the Mediterranean. The canal will enable ships to circumvent the increasingly crowded Turkish Straits and the restrictions of the Montreux Convention as the treaty only applies to the Bosporus and Dardanelles. It will also enable Turkey to operate a more flexible foreign policy. Its government, rather than an international treaty, will determine which ships can pass through its waters. The Istanbul Canal (or Kanal Istanbul) is being built to accommodate the largest aircraft carriers or super tankers.

One final question: Why did the British government deny that HMS Defender was harassed/attacked, or at least minimise the incident? Especially as the BBC Defence Correspondent Jonathan Beale was on board to report the details. Was it because they were kowtowing to Russian sensibilities as part of their love everyone except the EU Global Britain policy? Or was it another example of Boris Johnson’s incompetence? Or perhaps a bit of both.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is LDV's foreign affairs editor, author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain” and Campaigns Chair for Wandsworth Lib Dems