Lord Greaves on rate free toilets, not to be confused with ice cream parlours

Reading Hansard is rarely gripping. But Newsmoggie did spot the intervention of Tony Greaves in a House of Lords debate of public toilets on Wednesday. The essence of his argument that facilities for peeing should not be subject to business rates. As the Lib Dems favourite moggie, I just use my neighbour’s garden. But why are the essential the essential functions of humanity taxed? Lord Greaves picks up the story in the Lords in his characteristic lively style. His argument was that Non-Domestic Rating (Public Lavatories) Bill should be totally clear about when public loos must pay business rates.

“I am therefore trying, in an attempt to be really helpful to the Government, which I always attempt to do in legislation because if we get good legislation it is clear what it means and it is workable, to put into the Bill the wording in the Local Government Finance Act, which in Committee the Minister said applied to this Bill, which is to say that it is not, as this Bill states at the moment ‘consists wholly or mainly of’ but ‘is used wholly or mainly’ for public lavatory purposes.”

So that is clear then.

Replying for the government, Lord Greenhalgh said:

“When determining whether to award the relief, local authorities should be able to apply a degree of common sense and ask the essential question: Does it look like a public lavatory?”

Not to be outdone, Tony Greaves threw an ice cream parlour into the mix:

“The Minister said that the physical characteristics of public lavatories are very clear and do not change – but their uses do change. We once had a planning application for turning a public lavatory into an ice cream parlour, but I do not think that that succeeded. I think that, had they tried to sell ice cream from it, people would not have thought that it was still a public lavatory.”

