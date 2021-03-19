Basic Income could be the key to success in the 2021 elections

As Spring Conference starts, I have to be honest – I’m simmering with frustration.

As I’ve explored at greater length here, I feel the party leadership is at serious risk of missing the enormous opportunity that the sweep of elections in 2021 represents – failing to provide a foundation for electoral success when the key tool to do so is in their hands.

Basic Income is that tool.

Adopted as party policy at our Autumn Conference just a few months ago by an overwhelming margin of 715 votes to 250, and with motions being passed and proposed by local parties all over the country, now is the time for the party leadership to commit and come in behind the grassroots on this.

What would that look like?

The Scottish Liberal Democrats should follow the Welsh in making a nationwide trial – not localised pilots – a manifesto commitment; both should elevate this to flagship status, not just one proposal among many

All mayoral candidates should do the same at the level of their cities and city-regions – not just supporting disparate motions for borough-level trials as is happening in London, admirable as this is, but making a whole that is more than the sum of the parts

Our local government movement should commit that every Liberal Democrat-led Council will write to the Chancellor demanding the right to host a localised trial, as the Hull party has campaigned for

Armed with these commitments, Ed Davey should lead a major event bringing together voices from all these parts of the party to launch this commitment, positioning himself and his economic expertise in support of all of them

This would create a national news story – and national debate – that would position us as a party with a different and positive take on what should happen, and one that is prepared to make noise.

Why would we not do this?

The naysayers might argue that we shouldn’t create a campaign for these elections around a policy we have committed to only in principle, not specifics. This I’m afraid is nonsense. The extent of NHS coverage was not defined before the NHS began to be a national conversation; like the creation of the NHS, this is a policy of principle, and it is the principle that matters.

They might then say we shouldn’t talk about it because it might be breathtakingly expensive. But this goes against the evidence that Liberal Democrats are otherwise so keen on. Indeed, trials, pilots and economic studies from around the world have shown this concern should be turned on its head: Basic Income is a highly effective economic stimulus, an investment not a cost, and a very good one at that. D66 have just made it a major pillar of their highly successful election platform on exactly this basis; the governing Canadian Liberals are having the same discussion.

With this in mind, I would argue it’s actively illiberal not to back Basic Income: if we worry that Basic Income might be a disincentive to work, in the face of evidence, can we really claim to believe either in evidence or in people? Can we really call ourselves liberals?

The kind of platform I have set out above would gain wide support. When I asked Sharon White – now Chair of the John Lewis Partnership and previously Second Permanent Secretary at HM Treasury – what she thought at a recent event run by Tortoise Media, she was all for this kind of approach, and her comments have since been widely and positively reported, even in the Daily Telegraph.

There really is no good reason not to do it.

This Conference represents a moment when we need to step up for the sake of the country. Basic Income is the key to doing it. I really hope we do.

* Jon Alexander is a member of the council of the Social Liberal Forum and of Sevenoaks, Dartford and Gravesham Liberal Democrats