Economic Guardrails – Why we need Recovery First for Scotland’s economy

The First Minister and Finance Minister must be truthful with the people of Scotland about the looming economic catastrophe Indyref2 would deliver during our recovery from this pandemic.

We have never experienced a lockdown economy before, and our recovery from the Covid19 pandemic will not follow the traditional post-recession recovery pattern we saw following the 2008 banking crisis. In fact, there is still significant debate between economists as to how the recovery will take shape. We find ourselves in a very different landscape.

Scotland’s future and Scotland’s prosperity lies in leading, not leaving, the UK. This May we must vote to put recovery first for Scotland.

2020 saw a ‘yo-yo’ effect on GDP. Scotland had a small drop in the first quarter of -2.5 per cent, followed by a massive drop in the second quarter of -19.4 per cent. We then had a rebound of 16.0 per cent in real terms during the third quarter and a smaller 2.0 per cent rebound in the fourth quarter as lockdown measures were eased. Compared to the third and fourth quarters of 2019, that represents significant falls of -9.5 per cent and -6.5 per cent respectively (National Statistics publication for Scotland). Projections for the first quarter of 2021 with Covid restrictions in place suggest another significant hit to GDP growth for Scotland.

We know before seeing the full scale of the pandemic that Scotland’s unemployment rate is the worst of all the four home nations (ONS 06/20). Scottish unemployment levels registered a slight drop in quarter four, but I’d expect, especially given the job losses in hospitality and retail, that this will rise again.

Let’s take a progressive example from our sister party. Canada’s Finance Minister, Chrystia Freedland, announced in her autumn statement that it’s essential for the government to inject fiscal stimulus in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Essentially, the road to recovery from this pandemic will be a lengthy process that needs diligent management. This makes manoeuvres for an Indyref2 bill to be introduced in 2021 not only premature but downright dangerous.

The Finance Minister should be focused on Scotland’s output gap. We know the economy is performing far below where it should be, so how do we close that gap?

If you look at proposals from the Scottish Liberal Democrats, we have the priorities in place to do this. If you want the biggest bang for your buck to get the economy moving as quickly as possible, typically you focus on giving aid where it’s most likely to be spent. That means providing spending power to the recently unemployed or people living below the poverty line. This is how the introduction of a universal basic income (UBI) could steer Scotland’s recovery.

The Liberal Democrats want to see UBI introduced throughout the UK, but if elected in May I will push for Glasgow to be the first UK city to trial UBI, not only because of the severe job losses in our hospitality and retail sectors but also to provide a real solution to ending child poverty. Child Poverty in Glasgow Kelvin currently stands at 41 per cent as calculated by the End Child Poverty coalition. That’s a shocking statistic, which shames the SNP administrations at both Holyrood and Glasgow City Council.

For those in the SNP and Scottish Greens who will no doubt suggest the stimulus needed could be driven in a post-independent Scotland, I’m afraid the numbers just don’t stack up.

The latest GERS (Government Expenditure and Revenue Scotland) figures reveal a pre-Covid-19 £15.1bn spending gap in Scotland between taxes raised and what is spent on public services. Scotland leaving the UK risks leaving a £15 billion gap (to put that in perspective, that’s more than Scotland’s annual NHS spend for 2019/20) if the new state can’t borrow to replace that funding. Plus, the Institute for Fiscal Studies review of the SNP’s Sustainable Growth Commission report (a report designed to give the economic case for separation) concluded spending on public services and benefits would fall by 4 per cent of GDP over the first decade of independence if the plan were introduced. Austerity like this would cripple recovery and push further hardships on to working Scots.

This May we must vote to put recovery first for Scotland. This will let us close that output gap and push stimulus to make sure we build back better. With the backing of UK-wide taxpayers and the strength of the sterling currency union, by pooling and sharing resources across the UK, we can avoid inflicting economic self-harm or crippling austerity on our country.

