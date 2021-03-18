This Saturday we ask the question that many of us have heard, whether it’s the opposition to our social values or people who feel forgotten by the party after our 2005 heights – “What IS the point of the LibDems?” – at the Radical Association’s first fringe.

It is vital that we have a frank discussion about the party- what it has been and achieved in the past, and how best it can be a vehicle for change and improving people’s lives in the future. (Radical association co-chair Natasha Chapman)

We encourage all to query, despite how basic it may feel – as we often see this question is posed by bad faith actors, many of whom sideline fundamental liberal issues as “niche” or not credible to the voters at large.

We saw this with Iraq, Brexit, we see it currently with LGBT+ rights, as transphobia attempts the mainstream. We as Liberals are right on these issues – and without us who else will oppose authoritarian parties which who refuse evidence, compassion and even basic reason?

This Saturday we will be discussing the realities of why we are needed but also the barriers we face in getting this news out – that Liberal parties are desperately needed in the UK.

With the Liberal Democrats facing both a crisis of existence and purpose, it’s important that pressure groups like the RA and LGBT+ Lib Dems step up with a new progressive direction. The fringe gives the best of our ideas people the perfect platform to communicate that direction to the party. (Radical Association Chair Luke Graham).

Our speakers come from around the country, their areas differ in need and political leaning, all are experienced in campaigning, messaging and leading on bread and butter Liberal issues:

OBE Josh Babarinde OBE – Ppc and social entrepreneur. by-election candidate in Eastbourne, Hampden Park.

William Barter – Liberal essayist

Charley Hasted: Lib Dem London Assembly candidate, NHS emergency services worker and unpaid carer

April Preston: Lib Dem Federal Board member, and council candidate and equalities spokesperson in Manchester

Jennie Rigg: Member of the Lib Dem Federal Conference Committee and former Chair of LGBT+ Liberal Democrats

Click here to register for conference.

* April Preston is the Director of the Radical Association and candidate for Withington Ward in Manchester