Lord Martin Thomas writes….Jeremy and me

We are going to hear a lot of adverse things about Jeremy in the next few weeks. But I doubt even Hugh Grant can portray the style of Jeremy as he really was. He was a terrific campaigner. It was typical of him to swish in on a helicopter to support me in West Flintshire in 1970, to make a speech on the stump and to swish out again, leaving the gathering gasping for breath and hugely impressed.

He had one amazing political attribute – an abiding memory of your name and always, one additional attribute about you: for me it was Welsh cheese. On a later trip, he came to Rhyl and in its best hotel in town, I presented him with a piece of our native produce. But he did not delay: he was out of the door quickly to dash up and down the main street. He shook the hand of every voter who could not escape. Unfortunately, we left the cheese temporarily in the hotel fridge and forgot about it for ever. Whenever I met him thereafter he would always greet me with ‘Martin, where’s my cheese?’ Thus my reputation in the eyes of the Leader was as the man who’d lost his cheese. Shortly before his death when I had not seen him for thirty years, I met him on the terrace of the National Liberal Club. He was shaking and not well. I said tentatively, ‘You won’t remember me’. He replied, ‘Martin, where’s my cheese?’

His other attribute was a nose for conspiracy. It was October 1972 and I went to Murrayfield to watch the match to celebrate the centenary of the Scottish Rugby Union – Scotland/England –v- Wales/Ireland. The Scottish crowd’s conduct drew letters to the Times and I concluded my own contribution as follows: “Would the thieving Scottish bastard who swiped my red rosette at the end of the game kindly return it before the All Blacks match in Cardiff on December 2nd?”

The following February, a piece appeared in the News of the World to the effect that Emlyn Hooson, Liberal MP for Montgomeryshire, was plotting to supplant Thorpe as Leader. A day later, the Daily Record, a sister paper, phoned Jeremy’s office to get my phone number. Their purpose, quite unknown to him or his staff, was to enquire whether having regard to my expressed disenchantment five months earlier, I was going to Murrayfield the following Saturday to watch Wales –v- Scotland. Jeremy assumed that I, as the then Chairman of the Welsh Liberals, was organising Emlyn’s alleged coup. But if there was a plot, Emlyn never told me.

As it happened, the Liberal Party Executive was meeting in the Scottish Liberal Club the same day as the match. I could kill two birds with one stone. When I turned up in the morning in Princes Street after a long drive from North Wales, I was met with a furious Leader, with full blast accusations of treachery and deceit. It was a good start to the day: Wales lost 10 -9.

So Jeremy never quite grew beyond the mind-set of Oxford Union politics, with its climate of back-stabbing and dirty tricks. He had successfully beaten our own Dick Taverne and William Rees-Mogg, Jacob’s father, for the Presidency. He could charm the birds from the trees and the votes from the pockets of the punters.

I was myself at the Old Bailey in another court when he was tried and popped into Court Number One when I could. My friend, Gareth Williams, later Lord Williams of Mostyn and Attorney General in Blair’s government, was defending one of the Swansea alleged co-conspirators and George Carman, another antagonist, defended Jeremy. At the time, rightly or wrongly, there was a general view that Norman Scott was a bit of a fantasist who was prone to exaggeration. He was living in North Wales initially and had approached Emlyn Hooson first with his complaints. But poor Rinka had indeed been shot…..

I’m waiting to see what the script writers make of Mr Justice Cantley. If he is portrayed as an upper class pillar of the Establishment, nothing would be further from the truth. Joe Cantley was a grammar school boy who after Manchester University, gained the top honours in his Bar finals with the Certificate of Honour. He was a fair minded man. I appeared many times before him in the Chester Assizes and indeed, he supported my application for Silk in 1979. He was off the Bench very down to earth, full of stories and easy to get on with. He was not in the least naïve. The common view is that as the judge, he stepped too far down from the Bench into the arena – but an Old Bailey jury is pretty resilient and if they were not satisfied beyond reasonable doubt by the evidence in court that Jeremy was guilty of conspiracy to murder, let the verdict stand. He was ruined anyway.

We have not seen his like as a political campaigner since.

* Martin Thomas is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords and the party's Shadow Attorney General