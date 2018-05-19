Wishing Harry and Meghan all the very best

Laugh at me all you like, but I’m loving this Royal Wedding stuff. There are some truly awful things going on in the world at the moment, but for one day, I’m going to smile, bask in the sunshine and watch two very happy people get married. Actually, I’m probably going to blub my way through it. The coverage had barely started this morning and I was filling up.

I’m slightly disturbed by the fact that someone I remember very clearly being born is now in his mid thirties, but I’ll cope with that. And, yes, a monarchy isn’t ideal, and I’d happily have an elected head of state, but pretty much three quarters of the population isn’t with me on that at the moment, and there are, frankly, bigger battles to fight.

One thing that is worth pointing out, though, is that it is great that Meghan, a US citizen, has had no bother getting her immigration status sorted out. That is how it should be for everyone who falls in love with a British citizen. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Holly Matthies wrote on here three years ago about the ordeal she was put through when she wanted to come here to join her husband. While her story has a happy ending – she recently obtained British citizenship, and stood for election in Manchester a few weeks ago, she should never have been treated like that. Our forthcoming immigration policy paper must address these issues.

So, good luck to Harry and Meghan. I wish them a lifetime of happiness. I’m delighted that the Royal Family will have a feminist amongst its numbers. William, Kate, Harry and Meghan certainly seem to be pretty switched on to some of the key challenges facing us, particularly on mental health. I see the influence of Diana, who was pretty much my hero as I grew up, in both of her sons. That she’s still remembered with affection 21 years after her death shows the influence she had and the lives she affected. I realise that not everyone will feel so moved by this occasion and will be out and about doing other things instead but I hope that all of us would wish Harry and Meghan and anyone else getting married today all the very best.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings