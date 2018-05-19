Wishing Harry and Meghan all the very best

Laugh at me all you like, but I’m loving this Royal Wedding stuff. There are some truly awful things going on in the world at the moment, but for one day, I’m going to smile, bask in the sunshine and watch two very happy people get married. Actually, I’m probably going to blub my way through it. The coverage had barely started this morning and I was filling up.
I’m slightly disturbed by the fact that someone I remember very clearly being born is now in his mid thirties, but I’ll cope with that. And, yes, a monarchy isn’t ideal, and I’d happily have an elected head of state, but pretty much three quarters of the population isn’t with me on that at the moment, and there are, frankly, bigger battles to fight.
One thing that is worth pointing out, though, is that it is great that Meghan, a US citizen, has had no bother getting her immigration status sorted out. That is how it should be for everyone who falls in love with a British citizen. Unfortunately, that is not the case. Holly Matthies wrote on here three years ago about the ordeal she was put through when she wanted to come here to join her husband. While her story has a happy ending – she recently obtained British citizenship, and stood for election in Manchester a few weeks ago, she should never have been treated like that. Our forthcoming immigration policy paper must address these issues.
So, good luck to Harry and Meghan. I wish them a lifetime of happiness. I’m delighted that the Royal Family will have a feminist amongst its numbers. William, Kate, Harry and Meghan certainly seem to be pretty switched on to some of the key challenges facing us, particularly on mental health. I see the influence of Diana, who was pretty much my hero as I grew up, in both of her sons. That she’s still remembered with affection 21 years after her death shows the influence she had and the lives she affected.
I realise that not everyone will feel so moved by this occasion and will be out and about doing other things instead but I hope that all of us would wish Harry and Meghan and anyone else getting married today all the very best.
Let’s hope that Meghan knows what the Vindolanda was – see https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/02/world/europe/uk-citizenship-meghan-markle.html
I think for a democrat the issue on the monarchy – at least for me – is the non-democratic powers that are still exercised in the name of the monarch through the Royal Prerogative.
Obviously a touch of sadness today is the death of Diana and as has been said many times one has to think how pleased she would be on how her boys have turned out – may be we can all celebrate the marriage by helping someone, a local good cause, a random act of kindness etc. etc. One has also to say that Diana would be particularly pleased that Harry is marrying Meghan.
On a more political point Diana’s death showed the massive effect the national press has on people’s lives and it is a crying shame that Leverson 2 has been abandoned.
I am on the verge of wearing noise-cancelling headphones but I wish them well and also wish all couples getting married today well, as you say. It is very refreshing that the Royal Family are welcoming a person of mixed parentage into their ranks.
There are no politicians invited. Unlike the death of Princess Margaret today is a good day for burying bad news, so hopefully our politicians will be closely monitoring news releases from the government.
The European Convention on Human Rights applies, there is a right to marry. The case-law is worth a look, for a Swiss gentleman who was of the marrying kind, but was subject to a Swiss law imposing a two year delay. The delays in the ECtHR were more than two years. Article 8 also applies.
The bride drove to the Cathedral in a British Rolls Royce, presumably from the Queen’s collection, a 1950 Phantom, not a post-war economy, model. Check the colour of the RR symbol on the radiator grill, if it is red it is a Royce, who was a British engineer, a perfectionist, Charles Rolls was an entrepreneur, a salesman, an hereditary peer.
The VW-Audi Group gave her a Bentley, which was used at St. Pauls Cathedral on roads that are too steep for a horse drawn carriage. The brand name of Rolls Royce Motors had been sold by the aero-engine group to BMW who built an entirely new factory in England.
Hopefully the bride’s father will recover his health and be able to come and visit her and meet her other relatives.
For those who are lucky enough to be wealthy enough, British residency isn’t a problem. I don’t know just how wealthy Ms Markle is but I doubt she’d be refused British residency – if that was what she wanted – even without the need to become the Duchess of wherever by virtue of her marriage.
There are some great dresses on show, I particularly liked the one Cressida Bonas is wearing. The Men look dull of course, part of the legacy of Sexism, Protestantism & The Industrial Revolution.
Wedding? have I missed something? Is this some new-fangled warm-up for the FA cup? 😉
Interesting that this article is being published. Nothing similar on ConservativeHome.
I missed it. I was delivering ‘Focus’ leaflets 🙂
Alan Jelfs, I honour you.
@David Blake. Conservative Home had a comment yesterday on this.
It was in Ian Dale’s column and read ‘A man and a woman are getting married in Windsor on Saturday.’
I liked that version!
Yes, but they might have more to say about a black preacher talking about faith providing resilience during slavery and the power of love to eliminate poverty. I don’t think many people were expecting that. Fire and no brimstone. Even as an atheist I loved it.
I watched her walk down the aisle, which was quite nice. The ceremony kind of lost me at the sermon though so I started to watch something else. Would have appreciated a week day wedding and a day off really.
Lots of people in the streets seemed to be having a nice time. What is it with you people ?
@Caron Lindsay
Yes, the address was brilliant – well worth watching on iplayer if you didn’t and something that I need to put into actually doing – however imperfectly!
For anyone in the Party who wants to replace the Saxe-Coburg-Gothas (who had to change their name to Windsor because of anti-German feeling in WW1) as hereditary Heads of State by an elected Head of State, I only have two words: Tony Blair – you know that he could never have resisted it after being PM and seeing how much better Betty’s houses were than No 10.
“the power of love to eliminate poverty.” Indeed, and they could lead by example by :
digging in their pockets to make a contribution to the Trussell Trust,
open up Buckingham Palace to the Grenfell Tower families until something more permanent has been arranged. It has 775 rooms and a nice waled garden for the kids to play in.
repay the £ 30 million of public expenditure it has cost to stage the wedding.
Tony Dawson – I live in a place with a fine Victorian history and a Liberal tradition (Eastleigh) so I just assumed all the bunting was to mark the 120th anniversary of the passing of William Gladstone!
A fine piece from Caron
I am a strong and increasingly ardent, to borrow the word Prince Edward utilised for his company to make documentaries, supporter of this excellent Constitutional Monarchy.
I have written an article the current heading of the Ustinov Forum I am active in, entitled, Wedding Belle, ode to Meghan Markle! It has a sense of humour as do that fine Royal family.
My father met several members during his years in London catering, Prince Charles who I met and chatted to as an actor presenting a piece for him as guest of honour when we spoke , impressed me as a terrific warm man. The Queen likewise on meeting in person reveals her professionalism and ability, matched by dedication and resilience.
The younger members are outstanding. William and Harry have shown in their work and choice of partners, taste and talent . Their partners are proof of this institution thriving .They as a family firm do more good that most politicians or many and repay what the cost is severalfold.
We as a nation are entitled to an eccentric system.
Bishop Curry is extraordinary, that sermon remarkbable, the man, liberalism that is living, his record on lgbt issues fantastic.
Yes Bishop Curry was outstanding his address worth a listen to even if your not a Christian or Royalist. Totally counter culture in our intolerant age. He expressed values that any Liberal Democrat would be more than just with comfortable but would shout to skies.
I was starting to get fed up with the coverage of irrelevant stuff during the week, not to mention the rather nasty gossiping, to the point that I couldn’t work out when the actual wedding was taking place, but I was more than happy to tune in this morning to see the guests arrive in their nice frocks. And anything is an improvement on football chat.
I got far more emotional than expected as the bride got out of the car, and seeing Harry showing a healthy mix of nerves and excitement. I adored the gospel choir, while the choral music was beautiful, and a good descant always gets me emotional. I’ve seen a lot of deserved praise for the young cellist too.
I have to agree that the words of the American pastor were brilliant, giving a lot of people something to think about, especially those who claim to be Christians, yet struggle to put it into practice when it comes to practice. I’m thinking especially of you Theresa.
If the public purse was paying for the reception I’d be miffed, but seeing just how many people had a great day out, and thinking about how many people will have enjoyed watching via tv, I don’t begrudge that we paid for security. The Windsor tourist board must be thrilled.
John on my and his comments on the bishop, agree, that is what I and you feel, surely others, the discourse on love, and liberalism as the default position for those who feel love as the way to see others and liberty itself as a free expression of it, should mean far more fondness towards this fine couple and hardworking proponents of just causes and important charities
Fiona is sensible and it is the media we can see for the nonsense, the couple and Meghan , in these difficult revelatory escapades, stoic.
There is an alternative between Monarchism and Republicanism, which ought to be a lot more acceptable to these islands. Make the Royal Family and the monarch purely symbolic, without powers and completely above the temptation of politics. Only a core number of members should be involved, the Civil List should be cut at least in line with other expenditures reduced recently and Buckingham Palace, plus one country seat ought to be more than enough to entertain dignitaries.
The looming constitutional crisis of the meddling one taking the throne, would be ended, as there would be no actual power.
Of course there are always demands for more royals to attend functions, but they cannot be expected to do everything.
I think as democrats we should be wary of any power or position of power that is not democratic – as Winston Churchill said democracy is the worst form of Government until you consider all the others.
As been said today’s monarchy is almost totally ceremonial and the problem is the power that is wielded in its name. And the monarchy does have a democratic element in that it knows to keep the support of the people to survive
—
It did occur to me that an hour long advert for Britain beamed worldwide to 2 billion people (even if these figures are always wildly exaggerated) is probably worth several years’ of civil list payments.
—
As the bishop said we need to give away love, money, time, help to others and good causes, and indeed political parties or other political causes. It is understandable that we want to horde these things for ourselves but as (I believe from memory) he said the ultimate beneficiaries are ourselves. And our time on this planet is short – too short unfortunately.But it is easier said than done.
—
I appreciate the sentiments expressed about Theresa May – and I am not a practising Christian but tend to believe that the teachings of Christ lead one to left wing and progressive politics but others disagree. I think we should celebrate the work of our political opponents even if we disagree with them – mostly they want to improve the world and the planet and mostly any discourse and participation in the political world is to be welcomed – there is far too little. And although I may disagree them, (at least some) good has come from their work.