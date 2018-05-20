WATCH: Michael Curry’s incredible sermon at the Royal Wedding – how to make poverty history

One of the most talked-about highlights of yesterday’s Royal Wedding was the lively and passionate sermon preached by the Presiding Bishop of the US Episcopal Church, Michael Curry. I doubt it was any accident that this man, who has a strong record in supporting same sex marriage, was chosen to deliver this address.
I don’t believe in God and didn’t find anything in his words to change my mind on that score. That didn’t stop me being utterly inspired by the message he brought to the heart of the British establishment.
His theme was “the power of love” and it asked us to imagine politics and government and business and commerce where love was the way. No child, he said, would ever go hungry again and poverty would be history. By the time he started talking about the benefits of human migration around the world, I was sold. This guy stood there in front of the British Royal Family and talked about revolutionary movements. It was utterly compelling. A lot of fire and no brimstone.
As it’s Sunday morning, and the BBC has kindly put the whole thing on You Tube, I thought it was worth putting up here. This man embraced the opportunity to address 1.9 billion people and made the most of it. Even if you have been avoiding all other parts of the Wedding, watch this. I’m sure you will feel at least a little bit inspired.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
If the combined wealth of those who sat and listened to the sermon was redistributed poverty would be a thing of the past!
Ask me, in 12 months time, what has changed?
expats, I do not think the maths on that adds up and even if you did somehow give everyone a substantial sum a few year down the line you will have those who have done well on the money and those who have burnt their innards out on hard drugs, end up as gibbering wrecks. We live in a land of endless opportunity for those with talent and/or a good idea with plenty of jobs for those whose brains or bodies aren’t up anything innovative or clever… rather than trying to steal other people’s money much better to join the game and see how far you can get.
There are two strands to almost all religions, The one is as per this article, fill world with love etc and there is nothing wrong with that but it is largely a sap to most of populace who have no access to the second strand, merely a reflection of the compassion of those who are part of that second strand of religion, which if you go far enough back does actually have royal connections. It is the antithesis of democracy and equality.