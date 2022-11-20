Loss and damage deal agreed at COP27 in glass half empty conclusion

It was always expected that a deal on tackling climate change and compensating for its consequences would go to the wire. And indeed, beyond the wire with the Conference of the Parties overrunning from Friday until an agreement early this morning.

There is still unpacking to do on what was achieved. But the glass is perhaps half full as the developed world has agreed to the principle of reparation for loss and damage for extreme climate events, such as the extraordinary flooding we have seen in Pakistan recently and the extreme drought in Africa and elsewhere. But the glass is at least half empty because there is no money on offer. That will have to decided at a future COP or decided on an ad hoc basis (which is what is done with overseas and emergency aid anyway).

The glass is very much half empty because there seems to have been no commitment to an ending of fossil fuel use, even among rich nations such as ours and the USA. The agreement today is for phasing down fossil fuel use, not phasing out. It is not clear that limiting global warming to 1.5° is now achievable. That of course will lead to more reparation payments, providing those countries responsible for most historical emissions pay up.

Countries with economies that have developed more recently are serious polluters. India. China. Many others. All are however getting more serious about climate change (and the air pollution that goes with fossil fuels) but lagging behind western efforts. The agreement today commits the world to a just transition, and that is itself a just move.

The west can’t be that proud of its record. If Liz Truss was still the prime minister, the stuff of nightmares, anything would be allowed in her and Kwasi Kwarteng’s bid for growth at any cost. Donald Trump was King Coal and could even be so again – an even worse nightmare. Rishi Sunak has not cancelled North Sea drilling licences (though he has killed off fracking). There are however fears that today’s settlement will not slow the dash to gas and could reduce the urgent imperative to invest in renewables.

But the west is still committed in principle to tackling climate change and now there is an agreement that builds on COP26 and the Paris Agreement to share the burden with island, low lying and other climate-stressed countries. That will hopefully encourage some of those countries that have developed later than us to act on their own emissions. However today’s agreement allows countries to move to net zero emissions by or around mid-century, “taking into account different national circumstances”. That potentially takes the foot off the accelerator of getting to net zero.

National circumstances are referenced eight times in today’s agreement. That is correct in principle, but will it allow countries like ours that are slipping into to recession to delay their commitments because we have failed to make our economy work?

And there is no further commitment to reducing emissions. A clear commitment to phase out all fossil fuels did not make the final text of the declaration.

So much more could have been achieved. So much more needed to be achieved.

There is, however, a commitment to reparation for loss and damage. Though no clear mechanism for paying for those reparations. And no mechanism for funding for countries to adapt to climate change.

My glass is sadly half empty after the end of COP27.

In all honesty, I had not expected anything better. But we need something better.

The pressure now is on COP28 which will take place in the United Arab Emirates, which is aiming for net zero by 2050, this time next year. Delegates could then be flying to the last chance for the world to tackle the growing climate crisis.

And human rights, including the rights to a climate you can cope, must feature larger in the Emirates.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.