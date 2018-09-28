Malcom Bruce writes….Vince’s reforms help us to become insurgent challengers

Malcolm Bruce

I fully understand why the party leadership is consulting on ideas to broaden our support.

I am a lifelong Liberal and want our party to be founded on Liberal values. But I never want it to be a purist sect.

I also understand the concerns that offering free association to registered supporters might devalue party membership.

However membership confers the knowledge that we are offering core funding to the party and we can help shape policy and stand for and participate in internal elections and become an election candidate.

I believe we have to be realistic. Our support has fallen to single figures in spite of standing united for what at least 40 per cent of voters want on Brexit.

We all know that the high levels of support for the two larger parties is mostly based on the negative reality of our outdated voting system.

While both have core support around half of their voters are motivated by fear and hatred of “the other lot”.

So Conservative voters are in fear or hatred of the prospect of a Communist-led Labour Government or, in large parts of Scotland, sick fed up with the indy-obsessive incompetent SNP.

Many Labour voters are sick of the self-serving, arrogant, selfish xenophobia of the current Government and want rid of them.

For these voters the Liberal Democrats are a weak irrelevance and an indulgence they cannot afford even if they recognise we more closely identify with their own views.

Yes, where we can connect in local by elections and the few constituencies where we retain credibility we can cut through, but to take us back to where we were, let alone  break through to Government, requires us to become insurgent challengers ready to take on all comers and unite the voices of reason.

Of course we need relevant policies on health, education, building a fair and inclusive economy and supporting diversity.

In Scotland we need to project an inclusive Liberal nationalism to give Scotland a positive identity within the UK rather than the whingeing, grievance- based negativity of the SNP. Everywhere we beed to promote local decision making.

But who cares if we cannot be seen as winners?

So let me address two issues.

1. Allowing the leader to come from outside Parliament and be elected by members and supporters.
2. The role of supporters in selecting candidates.

Taking the first. If we were a new party our leader would necessarily be drawn from outside Parliament. With only 12 MPs our pool is small – with no disrespect to the quality of our team.

By broadening eligibility for leadership we may discover, fresh, different and charismatic talent that might strike a chord with voters – not least offering an appeal from outside the perceived Westminster bubble.

It Is absolutely clear that all candidates must be party members. I support fast tracking as long as vetting is rigorous.

I also believe that supporters should sign a basic commitment to the party’s core values.

So what is the role of supporters? I believe it is to strengthen our base on the ground and help with campaigning. We have supporters who vote for us and often help deliver leaflets, attend events and contribute to fundraising.

Enabling such supporters to elect our leader or select candidates will firm up their commitment to the party.

It is very sad and disappointing to me to see our support in my part of Scotland has fallen to fourth place – having been first or second in almost every election for the past 100 years.

I want us to find a way back as quickly as possible before voters who supported us for years completely forget the habit.

Tactical voting doesn’t work from fourth place. Building back from scratch takes several elections as Ray Michie knew and Ming Campbell can testify.

Neither we nor the country can afford to wait that long.

Look, if we choose to select candidates in Gordon, West Aberdeenshire, the Borders and sadly quite a few other once great strongholds across England and Wales, this will be done by a small number of members and with almost no public interest.

By contrast, if we seek to choose a candidate involving registered supporters we may generate some excitement akin to a US Primary.

This may attract candidates who would otherwise not put themselves forward for election. It might lead to a higher profile process capturing the imagination of former Lib Dem voters and disillusioned tactical voters from other parties.

From being the rejected former incumbents we become, once again, reinvigorated challengers.

Many people, including a lot of Lib Dems voted Tory at the last election in Gordon because they wanted rid of Salmond and the SNP. The Tories persuaded then that they were the means to do it.

At the same time, anti Tory Lib Dems voted SNP because they thought we had lost our way and they wanted to stop the Tories.

We need to generate the excitement which can reconnect our former voters and draw in new ones.

Allowing new members to be candidates and supporters to help choose them might be just the juice we need to become insurgent challengers in former strongholds and new breakthrough seats.

* Malcolm Bruce was the Liberal Democrat MP for Gordon until 2015 and was Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats from 2014-15. He led the Scottish Party from 1988-92 and is now a member of the House of Lords.

  • Michael Cole 28th Sep '18 - 2:01pm

    I am not against breaking with tradition and electing a leader who is not an MP, but we have to bear in mind the difficulties involved in leading the Party from outside the Westminster chamber.

    “We all know that the high levels of support for the two larger parties is mostly based on the negative reality of our outdated voting system.” Yes, FPTP inevitably involves the choice between the lesser of two evils. Why are we no longer actively campaigning for voting reform ?

  • Richard Underhill 28th Sep '18 - 2:41pm

    ?? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Ignatieff ??

