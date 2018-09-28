Tim Farron writes…Theresa, put your country first

The largely confected outrage at the EU rejecting the Chequers deal has made me reconsider my view of Theresa May. It seems she is more canny than I had thought, and not in a good way.

I often stick up for the PM, at least on a personal level. I go back a long way with her. In the 1992 general election, we toured the working men’s clubs of North West Durham together as we each cruised to a heavy defeat at the hands of Labour’s Hilary Armstrong. Theresa and I didn’t become best mates or anything but I learnt to admire her for her determination and unfussy straightforward approach. She was a Conservative, but she seemed to put duty before party politics.

Chequers has made me question my opinion of the PM’s approach and here is why:

The EU very clearly stated two years ago, and consistently restated, that they would not accept a proposal of the Chequers sort, so who seriously thought that the EU was ever going to accept Chequers? Was the PM hopelessly deluded? I don’t think so.

Chequers would have only given us a single-market type deal for goods, not services. Services make up 80% of our economy, so Chequers would only have been marginally better than no deal.

Nevertheless the proposal was presented as a kind of ‘soft Brexit’ and dressed up to be a reasonable compromise.

Isn’t it obvious now that the Prime Minister drew up Chequers fully expecting it to be rejected by the EU? In fact, they were more than just expecting to be rebuffed, Theresa May and her advisors were clearly banking on it. It was all part of the plan. Not part of the plan to secure any kind of deal with the EU you understand, but the plan to shift the blame and have a shallow political win.

Canny and disgraceful.

Chequers was a deliberately crafted Aunt Sally ready to be knocked down in order to give the Government the opportunity to make a disastrous no deal Brexit someone else’s fault. And the best kind of someone else: the nasty foreigners!

Which begs the question: Surely Boris Johnson, David Davis et al knew that Chequers was never actually going to happen? Surely they knew that it was only a ruse to make the UK government look reasonable and the EU look nasty? I assume that the thinking behind this strategy was discussed at Chequers? Isn’t that why Boris Johnson toasted the PM after the deal was agreed by ministers? So, why did they break ranks – why on earth did we get the flurry of resignations starting with David Davis and culminating in some little-known PPSs?

I can only assume that David Davis had an attack of vanity, and spied an opportunity for some welcome publicity. What fun to have the chance to be vaunted by the right wing press as some kind of Tory Robin Cook!

It turns out that vanity is contagious and so we saw a raft of other Ministers (including that blond fellow) throwing in the towel in fabricated outrage at this apparent doffing of the cap to the EU laird. This was Theresa Chamberlain, appeasing the evil Brussels bootboys, selling out our sovereignty… it looked like the government might even fall in July as the outrage multiplied, eyes swivelled and the rebellion grew.

Except Chequers was a dummy proposal. Saying you are for it or against it is like saying that you are a supporter of Melchester Rovers or Fulchester United, or indeed, explaining that you hate them with a passion, when neither of them actually exist.

It seems then that Theresa May is no longer considering the country’s future, she has stopped seeking the best Brexit deal she can realistically get. Her efforts are now entirely focussed on the politics. How she can survive as Tory leader, how she can shift blame for a bad Brexit on to the EU, Corbyn or all those whining Remoaners.

Forbid it that our Prime Minister might act in the national interest.

Chequers was all about positioning the Tories, shifting the blame and saving her skin.

History will depict David Cameron as the chancer who gambled the country’s future for short term party advantage…. and lost. Against all the odds, Theresa May runs the risk of leaving a legacy even worse than her predecessor.

There is now no way for her to both do the right thing for Britain and to win advantage for the Conservative party. The best outcome for the British people, in terms of their standard of living and influence in the world, is a deal which keeps the UK in the single market and customs union (and which therefore preserves the peace in the island of Ireland), or else an affirmation (via a people’s vote on the final deal) of our current arrangement in the EU. However, if Theresa May endorses either of those options, the Tory Party will implode. The only way to keep the Tory party together, it would appear, is to opt for a bad deal or no deal, either of which will wreck our economy and impoverish our people.

So the question for our Prime Minister as she arrives at her conference in Birmingham, is this: after the game playing and false indignation over Chequers, which is more important to you? Is it Britain and its future, or the Tory Party and its future? Circumstances now dictate that you cannot advantage both at the same time. If you save one, you destroy the other.

Theresa, deep down I still believe you are decent sort, please prove me right. Put your country first.

* Tim Farron is Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Refugees and MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale.