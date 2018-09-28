Elizabeth Barnard

Working together – What I learned at the LYMEC’s Young Leaders Summit

By | Fri 28th September 2018 - 2:55 pm

Three weeks ago I was lucky enough to attend the Young Leaders’ Meeting in Budapest hosted by European Liberal Youth (LYMEC). The aim of the weekend was to work on LYMEC’s manifesto for the upcoming European elections, as well as to make contacts and receive valuable training on campaigning and leadership.

Our first evening was comprised mostly of introductions, both to each other and to each other’s national political situations. The president of youth wing of the Hungarian liberal movement Momentum welcomed us, highlighting how hard it was to be liberal openly in the current situation in Hungary, with a far right prime-minister and government. He also spoke about the sacrifices he had to give personally in order to promote liberal and Eurocentric politics in Hungary. Throughout the weekend, we heard emotional and inspiring stories from various national leaders and members of the bureau; for example, LYMEC’s policy officer, Antoaneta Asenova, spoke about the countdown to Bulgaria joining the EU and how the national bank displayed a countdown timer, emphasising the support for a European and outward-looking country. It seemed a harsh contrast to many of the Brexit countdown timers we have at the moment in the UK, and it reinforced that now, more than ever, we need to work with our European allies in order to continue to promote internationalism in the UK and  also how fundamental Europe is to our vision as liberals.

The importance of international cooperation was the most important thing I learned during the weekend, as we all pooled our knowledge and skills in working on LYMEC’s manifesto. Although we all came from different parties and movements, and over 20 different organisations were represented, working towards a solution was surprisingly easy, as everyone’s politics was driven by the same values: being pro-migration, the belief in the importance of Europe for establishing liberalism in our countries and the need for collective innovation for defence, climate change and new technologies. Similarly, when we talked about campaigning, it became clear that cooperation was necessary in finding solutions to our individual problems. It surprised me that some organisations did not use door-to-door campaigning, while effectively utilising campaigning methods that I was not so used to (most notably through social media). As well as this, leadership training highlighted that many of our organisations and leaders were experiencing the same challenges and difficulties, but also that if we pool our knowledge, finding solutions will always be earlier.

This was my first event with LYMEC but it was immediately evident that working with our European allies is vital in order to have the brightest future for the Young Liberals, and that international cooperation is also invaluable for the wider party. We are so excited to be welcoming our European partners in 2019 to the UK, when Young Liberals will be hosting LYMEC’s Autumn Congress.

* Elizabeth Barnard is Vice Chair of the Young Liberals

Read more by or more about , , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoeB 28th Sep - 11:45pm
    Peter Martin, migrants coming to work here (or just visit) spend the income they earn on goods and service available in the UK. The reason...
  • User Avatarpaul holmes 28th Sep - 11:45pm
    @Mick Taylor. Couple of straw men there Mick? I never said it would be 'OK'. Indeed I talked of the slow burn negatives and for...
  • User Avatarpaul barker 28th Sep - 10:35pm
    I was OK with this till we got to " Our support has fallen to single figures" which is 6 Months out of date. How...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 28th Sep - 9:54pm
    @JoeB, "........but there is no evidence, (migration) has any significant impact on broad wage growth." Possibly. BUT it's just a matter of simple arithmetic, Joe....
  • User AvatarMike Read 28th Sep - 9:24pm
    Malcolm talks a lot of sense here on many levels. Lib Dem lack of significant upsurge in polls is mostly due to being seen as...
  • User AvatarJoeB 28th Sep - 9:14pm
    Roland, wages were rising steadily prior to the financial crisis even while immigration from East Europe and elsewhere was escalating rapidly. Migration may have a...