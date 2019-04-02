The Voice

Manchester Lib Dems aren’t mincing their words: “Not putting up with this sh*t any more”

By | Tue 2nd April 2019 - 11:55 am

At the moment, just two Liberal Democrat Councillors provide the only opposition to Labour’s 94 in Manchester City Council. Just three years ago, they had no opposition at all.

In that sort of environment you have to be a bit scrappy and hungry to get noticed.

Manchester Lib Dems’ manifesto for the forthcoming local elections is not taking any prisoners.

John Leech, former Lib Dem MP for Withington, who does his best to provide punchy opposition to Labour, had this to say:

I hate to say it, but there will never be a time when there are no problems in Manchester.

But the most important thing is to wake up every morning and decide what you’re going to do about today’s problems. And then tomorrow’s.

I am so sick and tired of working in a town hall that implements the most right-wing agenda in the country, so we’ve laid out exactly the kind of city we will build from Day One; a tolerant, compassionate and transparent city that works for everyone.

It is a vision created by people who woke up one day and thought, ‘You know what? I’m not putting up with this anymore.’

And if you too get to the end of our manifesto – or perhaps earlier – and also think ‘Yep, you know what? I’m not putting up with this anymore either,’ then it’s time to join us and fight for our city.

On the first day of a Lib Dem administration, they would:

  • Scrap the Homeless Tax and repeal any law currently criminalising homeless people.

  • Reverse Labour’s 22% Council Tax increase for the least well off in Manchester.

  • Fix our broken roads and begin building a transport network system that works for the UK’s greatest city.

  • Officially back a People’s Vote giving you the final say on Brexit with an option to Remain.

  • Invest in those who protect us by breathing new life into our NHS, fire and police services.

The manifesto talks about improving openness and transparency in the Council, improving morale amongst Council staff, tackling the gender pay gap, tackling air pollution, increasing SEN provision, restoring the mental health services closed by Labour, housing every single rough sleeper in Manchester, getting rid of Labour’s cruel and bizarre homelessness tax which could see rough sleepers having £1000 fines levied on them.

You can read the whole thing here.

  • Lorenzo Cherin 2nd Apr '19 - 4:45pm

    David this is unfortunately in this era what some feel is best, to get noticed.

    You would be able to admit or say with honesty, that the Young Liberals were criticised, rightly or otherwise, in your youth, of some shoddy gimmickry or outlandishness.

    You were a responsible portfolio leader in councils. Those were presumably councils with a degree of equal representation. Manchester has a monopoly one party rule, no pr, as usual, electoral system appalling. The tactic is to get coverage. I like it less than you, as I am more in the centre and it jars with that consensual approach. I dislike even the language , pink tax, now homeless tax!! The fact is though, even the policies are too one sided, homeless people are no more or less likely to cause trouble, therefore should face the same if aggressive or dangerous, not a fine, as the council is suggesting, but the force of the law , otherwise there is no security on our streets. We used to have police who understood that, but who can say, now. Same on refugees, the condemning of the council is too much, it was a national decision too, the refugees were not mainly children, but young men, nothing against them or allowing more here, but these things require a measured approach.

    The party is in need of something, those such as me , get not very far, calling out about. Conscience and Common sense.

  • Matt Dolman 2nd Apr '19 - 8:12pm

    Classic John. This is good. Gotta be seen to be heard.

