Manchester Lib Dems aren’t mincing their words: “Not putting up with this sh*t any more”

At the moment, just two Liberal Democrat Councillors provide the only opposition to Labour’s 94 in Manchester City Council. Just three years ago, they had no opposition at all.

In that sort of environment you have to be a bit scrappy and hungry to get noticed.

Manchester Lib Dems’ manifesto for the forthcoming local elections is not taking any prisoners.

John Leech, former Lib Dem MP for Withington, who does his best to provide punchy opposition to Labour, had this to say:

I hate to say it, but there will never be a time when there are no problems in Manchester. But the most important thing is to wake up every morning and decide what you’re going to do about today’s problems. And then tomorrow’s. I am so sick and tired of working in a town hall that implements the most right-wing agenda in the country, so we’ve laid out exactly the kind of city we will build from Day One; a tolerant, compassionate and transparent city that works for everyone. It is a vision created by people who woke up one day and thought, ‘You know what? I’m not putting up with this anymore.’ And if you too get to the end of our manifesto – or perhaps earlier – and also think ‘Yep, you know what? I’m not putting up with this anymore either,’ then it’s time to join us and fight for our city.

On the first day of a Lib Dem administration, they would:

Scrap the Homeless Tax and repeal any law currently criminalising homeless people.

Reverse Labour’s 22% Council Tax increase for the least well off in Manchester.

Fix our broken roads and begin building a transport network system that works for the UK’s greatest city.

Officially back a People’s Vote giving you the final say on Brexit with an option to Remain.

Invest in those who protect us by breathing new life into our NHS, fire and police services.

The manifesto talks about improving openness and transparency in the Council, improving morale amongst Council staff, tackling the gender pay gap, tackling air pollution, increasing SEN provision, restoring the mental health services closed by Labour, housing every single rough sleeper in Manchester, getting rid of Labour’s cruel and bizarre homelessness tax which could see rough sleepers having £1000 fines levied on them.

You can read the whole thing here.