ICYMI Jo (and Gabriel) at People’s Vote march

It’s been a traumatic few days.
Here’s a reminder of why we’re fighting to save this country from Brexit – Jo Swinson speaking to the People’s Vote march 10 days ago with little Gabriel in his sling, completely unphased by the whole thing.
Enjoy.
The Britain we know and love is better than this. Britain is outward-looking, open-hearted and open-minded.
Our children deserve a better future than Brexit Britain.
Let's stop Brexit, and build that better future together.#PeoplesVoteMarch #RevokeArticle50 #PutItToThePeople pic.twitter.com/3g9fxW8w3K
— Jo Swinson (@joswinson) March 26, 2019
Do not think we need a reminder of why those of us who voted Remain did and would.
What is needed is a reminder of why and how our politics can unite , not divide, can heal, not injure, can open, not close, can reach, not reject, others.
If the otherwise sensible Jo Swinson, cannot understand that to think it ok to pitch such gloom, to the class of ten year olds, does not sound right , and is not the sort of wise objective and educative leadership a classroom, like our discourse at large, calls for, she and the party are not seeing things other than by looking through a prism of their own making.
What is needed is a reminder of the many other issues we can address if we could put this obsession aside.
Brexit is associated with a lot of opinion, forecasts and predictions which may or may not come true, but I still want to Remain. My real reason for that is totally emotional. I want to belong. When I go to other EU countries I want to feel at home, feel welcome and feel part of a family as I do at present. I want to be part of this Union of Nations with its aim of peace and prosperity between countries who have often been at war with each other.
Any kind of Brexit will mean I feel bereft and will grieve at the loss of this family and I do not want that sorrow.
@ Lorenzo
Spot on, this was not the pitch to be expected from the leader of a major party. Layla did not do her case any good yesterday and we had Ed complaining that the Tories had not got their act together, ignoring the fact that we had not either.
Vince had better stay if that is all we have to choose from.
I think that Jo looked and sounded magnificent! The photo of her standing on the stage (posted I think by Caron just after the march), plus the one of her with Gabriel in the Commons chamber, should be in Lib Dem campaigning materials.
@Yeovil Yokel
Why?
I have just replied to Jo S’s suggestion that we should pressurise our MPs (mine is Layla Moran) to get them to support a vote for a People’s Vote. A fat lot of good when our LibDem MPs (Norman Lamb apart) are lacking in political nous. They could have moved things on last night by voting for Ken Clarke and then have moved on to press for the PV next time. If Brexiters must reach out to the 48%, then Remainers must reach out to the 52%. We have a load of amateur diehards in Parliament. Sad that they are little better than the DUP and the ERG. They need better leadership.
Don Manley
Hear hear.
Mrs May has requested all MP’s ride to the rescue of the Tory party. You really shouldn’t, the Lib Dems tried that during the coalition, kidding themselves it was rescuing the country when all it did was empower the Tories. Remember “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on me”.
I’m afraid I fear for the poor little mite’s hearing.