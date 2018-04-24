The Voice

Manchester Together – Liberal Democrats launch powerful campaign video

Tue 24th April 2018

Manchester Liberal Democrats produced a campaign video for their Council election campaign. In 2016, former Lib Dem MP John Leech was elected as the only opposition councillor to Labour. That’s right, it was just him and 95 Labour councillors. He punched well above his weight, though, frequently exasperating the Council leadership by subjecting them to some serious scrutiny.

Our campaign is about everyone and everything that makes Manchester the great city it is today; a strong local community, a celebration of diversity and non-conformity.

Liberal Democrats care passionately about our local communities because it’s where we live and it’s what we believe in. We will always put local people first and it’s about time our council did too.

On 3rd May, we have a chance to elect a council that leads from the front; that cities around the world look up to; where we celebrate diversity, house the homeless, welcome the desperate and build a future for our children. But only a vote for the Liberal Democrats can break this one-party state and build that vision.

Every seat in Manchester is up for grabs. The Lib Dems’ people centred approach is presented in an interesting way. Let’s hope that this short film helps elect a sizeable contingent of councillors.

  • theakes 24th Apr '18 - 10:22am

    Not so long ago we had what 35 Councillors in Manchester. Shows how far we have fallen in a short time. Long way back. Even to capture 3 wards next week would be something, ie Withington, Didsbury, Gorton maybe.

  • AM 24th Apr '18 - 10:23am

    It’s an excellent video, and the Manchester team should be very proud.

  • TonyH 24th Apr '18 - 10:57pm

    One of the great ‘what if’s of recent politics is ‘the Gorton by election that never was.’ It’s quite hard to remember now, but this time last year we were all getting excitable emails from the Campaigns dept urging us to ‘help Jackie Pearcey become our next MP’. Then Theresa May came back from hill-walking in Wales and the rest is history. I’ve heard it from a number of reliable sources that we’d have won that by election comfortably; that JP was a superb candidate, that the response on the doorsteps was incredibly positive and that both Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour candidate were electorally toxic. Imagine if that had played out and we had won, just a few months after Richmond Park. Two bright new excellent women MPs – one in the gritty inner-city north, one in the leafy suburban south east.
    Politics is full of ‘might have been’s, but I think a) that Manchester LibDems deserve a break, b) that John Leech is a total star, and c) that this is a great video. I really hope they get that break next week.

  • OnceALibDem 25th Apr '18 - 12:28am

    There was a council by-election in the Gorton constituency on May 4th 2017 (so not on a great day for Labour) which Labour won comfortably (ie 4:1 ish over the Lib Dems) in a ward the Lib Dems used to regularly win. It doesn’t give much support to the idea that there was a sensation in the offing.

    Of course we’ll never know – and momentum in by-elections can produce some startling changes.

  • Katharine Pindar 25th Apr '18 - 9:42am

    You obviously had horribly bad luck, Andrew. I hope all the hard work pays off now in the local elections, with better luck too.

  • TonyH 25th Apr '18 - 9:35pm

    OnceaLibDem – the whole point is that once the GE was called the entire situation changed. Everything got wrapped up in the GE, including that local by election, so there’s really not much to be read into that. Especially given Andrew’s explanation.
    Anyway. Mancs is a great city and deserves better than to be a one-party state. I hope we can make some advances next week, even if modest ones. All oak trees were once acorns.

  • OnceALibDem 26th Apr '18 - 3:59pm

    Undoubtedly that had an effect but the Rusholme result just isn’t consistent with being on 30+% across the constituency a few weeks before. This is a ward which was one of our stronger areas polling above the constituency average in both 2010 and 2015.

    I find it hard to believe support was so soft as to have collapsed so much in a few weeks.

