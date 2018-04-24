OFSTED should not ostracise children who choose to practise faith

Amanda Spielman the Head of Ofsted is right to promote social cohesion, but wrong to achieve that by ostracizing children who choose to wear a headscarf. Demonising Islamic teachings about modest dress is not becoming of a regulator whose task is to broaden minds, not close them.

Ofsted is properly troubled that contrary to Islam and the best interests of children, some very young girls could be being forced to wear a hijab or fast during Ramadhan. The right way to deal with that is to challenge false notions about religion. The wrong way is to penalise innocent children’s right to free choice.

Islam does not require very young or primary aged girls to wear headscarves. If women choose Islam as their faith, the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad said that such coverings are only required in teenage years when full physical maturity is reached. Head scarves are not unique to Islam either; they are also found among orthodox Christians and Jews.

If a young Muslim girl freely chooses to wear a headscarf because she is inspired by her mother as a positive role model, she should be allowed that choice. When a Muslim girl speaks with other children about her headscarf and the inspiration she gets from her mother, children develop social skills, empathy, vocabulary, cognitive skills and learn about decision making. These are core to educational development; skills that Ofsted should encourage.

Inappropriate questioning of young children about their religious beliefs by Ofsted Inspectors can be a source of confusion, stress and future mental health issues. The Mental Health Foundation reports that having a sense of belonging in their family, school and community keeps young people mentally well. It also reports that experiencing discrimination because of race or religion is a specific mental health risk factor. Ofsted do engage with children on a one to one basis. When they do, it cannot be right for Ofsted Inspectors to challenge very young girls about why they wear a headscarf. Questions directed at secondary school girls should be sensitive and should not make them feel isolated or discriminated against. Nothing should serve to make any Muslim child, or a child of any other belief or ethnicity, feel as though there is something wrong with their religion or culture.

Furthermore, Ofsted has a legal duty under the Education and Inspections Act 2006 to consider the spiritual, moral, social and cultural development of pupils in School. Sections 9 and 14 of the Education Act 1996 also require schools to have regard for parental preferences. Schools must be allowed to make independent choices about how best to develop their pupils.

Ofsted Inspectors should not penalise schools for ineffective leadership and management because they try to satisfy those legal obligations by respecting religious freedoms in a non-discriminatory manner. To do so harms the independence, predictability, proportionality, transparency and public participation which are essential characteristics of an effective Regulator.

Finally, Ofsted is not a Regulator of Religion. If it were, it would understand that the way to deal with misunderstandings and misinterpretations about religion is not to ban it but to teach it better. By doing so the togetherness and social responsibility that is central to properly practised religion becomes a value system that both the religious and non-religious can benefit from.

Our Party stands for human rights, civil liberties, personal freedoms and equal opportunities in a way that no other party does. As our political landscape becomes more nationalistic, xenophobic and divisive the Liberal Democrats must stand tall and stand strong for a more collective society and inclusive politics. We do that by, among other things, manifesting our commitment to justice and honesty in robust challenges to any policy that has the object or effect of dividing our nation. Whether in our out of government, that is a valuable leadership and an enduring service to our nation that we can and must continue to offer.

* Khalil Yousuf is a practising lawyer and Legal Director within in an International NYSE listed Group. He is also an approved Parliamentary Candidate. Khalil is an active human rights campaigner sitting on a number of Boards on charitable and not-for-profit organisations,