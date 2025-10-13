Mathew on Monday: How do we respond to the Polanski Green surge?

Folks, before I get into the thrust of my main item this week, a few readers got very hot under the collar in the comments section beneath last week’s column. So, if you’ll allow me, a few points.

Firstly, I now gather that the Lib Dem reshuffle was not triggered by Josh Babarinde stepping back from the front bench and had, in fact, been planned for a while. Happy to correct that.

Secondly, when I said I’d prefer just thirty Lib Dem MPs who were unashamedly liberal than scores more who sometimes appear very tentative, I was making a rhetorical point, of course I don’t want us to go backwards in number of MPs. I just wish we weren’t so blooming tentative the whole darn time.

Thirdly and finally, some commenters suggested that my referencing being pro-immigration and pro-LGBT+ rights as liberal principles (which they most certainly are and I hope no Lib Dem member would question that) was very limiting, I repeat what my dear friend Andy Chandler referenced in the comments, I spend the whole time saying we need to ensure we have stuff to say on the bread and butter issues most people care about; health, education, transport, housing, safe and vibrant communities and so on.

But that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be absolutely clear and values-driven on the things that make our party pretty much unique in the British political landscape and, yes, that must include being proudly pro LGBT+ rights (especially, at the present time, the rights of Trans, non-binary, gender fluid and gender non-conforming people) and, without doubt, the many positives that come from immigration. Otherwise, what is the point of us?

And on that very point, on to how we might respond to the undoubted surge in interest and new members the Green Party of England and Wales are experiencing at the present time under the new and undoubtedly motivating leadership of former Lib Dem Zack Polanski. Since he took their top job the party’s membership has increased by a reported 55%.

Say what you like about Zack, no one who listens to him can surely be in any doubt about what he believes in and who he stands up for. I ask you honestly, can we say the same about our party? Are our values communicated in an effective way, which grabs people’s attention and which the media cannot ignore? Do we articulate meaningfully who we’re in politics to serve?

Our current strategy, such as it is, seems to be to say as little as possible on anything, at least in a way that might actually attract some attention/headlines, and hope that the Tories in particular will continue on their downward trajectory and we’ll inevitably benefit as a result. Really? Is that the best we can do? Is that the radical liberalism that first attracted me to the party? Is that Paddy Ashdown leading his troops into battle or Charles Kennedy bravely opposing the illegal invasion of Iraq? Are we now just the ‘least worst option’ party?

Just think how well we could be doing if we had inspiring leadership and the ability to grab the headlines. How many new members we could gain and voters we could attract? Being moderate is all well and good, but it shouldn’t mean being boring or beige.

I fear that, if something doesn’t change soon, we’re going to be lost in the shuffle.

In praise of… Donald Trump!

I bet you never thought you’d see me write something – indeed anything – in praise of Donald Trump. I have been and remain a vocal critic of the current U.S. President. He’s vile, vulgar, and instigated a violent attack on the United States Capitol in the hopes of overturning a democratic election in 2020.

But I try my best to be a fair man and, as I said on Twitter earlier today, whatever we may think of him I think Trump deserves significant credit for the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, for the return of hostages, etc. Of course, all the back-slapping in the Israeli Parliament, which Trump earlier today, was beyond over the top, especially when you consider the near destruction of Gaza and the deaths of at least 60,000 Gazans.

We’re grateful for this peace, of course, and hope it lasts but we don’t suddenly forget about what’s gone before, both the horrific October 7th 2023 attack by Hamas terrorists in Israel and the subsequent genocide by the Israeli authorities in Gaza. Both must ultimately be held accountable in courts of law.

* Mathew Hulbert is a former Councillor, is a regular commentator on TV and Radio, and is Co-Host of the Political Frenemies podcast.