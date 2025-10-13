The Political Opportunity of UK Industrial Policy

The Starmer Government appears desperate for economic growth, positioning it, almost Chinese style, as a source of political legitimacy.

Where does economic growth come from ? What policy tools are used around the world to achieve it ?

In the UK political parties tend to focus on fiscal policy or macroeconomics; both more of a facilitator (or a hindrance?) than generator of growth.

Beyond that, the left of centre, when not criticising growth per se, tend to focus on ‘industrial policy/strategy’ by which they usually mean interventionist state subsidy (ie ‘picking winners’) , full/partial state ownership (ie ‘partnerships’) , ‘more regulation’, or protectionism.

The right of centre, by contrast tend to focus in theory, though not always in practise, on the functioning of markets; typically expressed from the perspective of arms-length passive investors interested in purchasing assets, private or state. The right often assume that a focus on markets necessitates a reduction in the quantity of economic regulation, however that might be measured, rather than de-monopolisation.

The main problem with the leftist approach, (apart from the fact that it puts commercial decisions in the hands of government officials with little or no experience of real-world commerce), is that the policy tools deployed are blunt and costly, often wasteful, with lots of potential unintended consequences involved in the dynamics.

The main problem with the rightist approach is that it sticks too much to the theoretical sphere, separated from the messy reality of commerce. It glosses over the extent to which business is regulatory-dependent, and ‘financialised’ ie. where companies are de facto a service to banks and investment banks rather than the reverse as it should be.

Instead, industrial policy is best described as commercial policy, focusing on the underlying purpose of commercial law and associated regulation; that is, a framework for formalising various forms of ‘collective economic activity’, supporting access to finance, and enabling the trading of commercial assets (equity). Commercial law should ensure transparency, accountability and limit undue monopoly power to ensure ‘economic pluralism’. These are all regulatory functions but it is the quality of regulation that matters not the quantity.

In the UK, there is a sad lack of transparency (ultimate beneficial owners being opaque), most forms of monopolisation are outwith competition rules, equity ownership is damagingly concentrated, banking & finance is so de jure cartelised and poorly regulated that most banks rarely lend outside of ‘property collateral’ any more. R&D levels in the UK are not only low, they are mostly focused on military manufacture, where innovations stay under wraps. Skills investment is almost entirely disconnected from the nature and location of future demand.

The commercial functions of UK embassies (outside of hydrocarbons) are amateurish, compared with our rivals, and poorly coordinated from Whitehall.

Accountability is poor in the UK, with appalling practices both common and legal; at the micro level firms going into administration and then restarting under another name, and at the macro level dodgy share buybacks and misleading prospectuses abound. ‘The polluter pays’ principle is rarely applied, providing disincentives for clean-green businesses.

Addressing all of these problems, with assured major growth outcomes, is the real ‘industrial policy’. There is major set of tricky policy tasks ahead, requiring a decade-long programme.

At present the relevant institutions in the UK government do not have the capacity to undertake them, however, especially given the fragmentary distribution of institutional responsibilities. Sorting out this mess is a political opportunity, with great rewards. Such reforms are not costly compared with ‘picking winners’ and bail outs. A tough but worthy political opportunity for Liberal Democrats and their historic concern for the ‘real economy’ and the need for limits to concentrated economic power.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance.