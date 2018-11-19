May’s Brexit deal is the best the Tory party can produce, but there are better options for for the country

The Guardian recently offered an interactive tool which allowed readers to guess how many votes May’s deal would get in the House of Commons. (Apologies that I cannot find the link to the tool at the moment).

I had a fiddle around with the tool. What was astonishing is that whatever way one tweaked the tool, May was about 50-60 votes short of a majority. The basic problem is that there is a chunk of Tories, and probably DUP members, who will vote against the deal. The only way to make up the shortfall caused by those votes against, is for Labour MPs to vote in droves for the deal. That is not going to happen.

So May’s deal is the deadest of dead ducks.

The Clerk of the House of Commons has said that a motion of the House of Commons on the deal could be ignored by the government (unlike actual legislative votes which the government cannot ignore).

But I don’t see the government ignoring the Commons on such an important and historic vote.

So where does this leave us?

Well, I still see that there is some mileage in some permutation of EEA/EFTA/A or the customs union getting through Parliament. Some form of Swiss or Scandinavian model.

The trouble is that Theresa May foolishly ruled out, in red, customs union and/or single market membership and has been bending over backwards ever since trying to square the circle to get a deal that keeps businesses/Ireland running while keeping her party united.

The circle cannot be squared. There is no Brexit deal that the Tory government can get through the Commons without compromising to get Labour MPs on board.

By the way, I note that John McDonnell is all for a customs union solution. Also, there are a whole raft of Tories (such as William Hague (Lords), Nick Boles, Nicky Morgan and Michael Gove) In favour of trying an EEA/EFTA solution.

