Paul Walter

May’s Brexit deal is the best the Tory party can produce, but there are better options for for the country

By | Mon 19th November 2018 - 10:00 am

The Guardian recently offered an interactive tool which allowed readers to guess how many votes May’s deal would get in the House of Commons. (Apologies that I cannot find the link to the tool at the moment).

I had a fiddle around with the tool. What was astonishing is that whatever way one tweaked the tool, May was about 50-60 votes short of a majority. The basic problem is that there is a chunk of Tories, and probably DUP members, who will vote against the deajXžjqqqqhl. The only way to make up the shortfall caused by those votes against, is for Labour MPs to vote in droves for the deal. That is not going to happen.

So May’s deal is the deadest of dead ducks.

The Clerk of the House of Commons has said that a motion of the House of Commons on the deal could be ignored by the government (unlike actual legislative votes which the government cannot ignore).

But I don’t see the government ignoring the Commons on such an important and historic vote.

So where does this leave us?

Well, I still see that there is some mileage in some permutation of EEA/EFTA/A or the customs union getting through Parliament. Some form of Swiss or Scandinavian model.

The trouble is that Theresa May foolishly ruled out, in red, customs union and/or single market membership and has been bending over backwards ever since trying to square the circle to get a deal that keeps businesses/Ireland running while keeping her party united.

The circle cannot be squared. There is no Brexit deal that the Tory government can get through the Commons without compromising to get Labour MPs on board.

By the way, I note that John McDonnell is all for a customs union solution. Also, there are a whole raft of Tories (such as William Hague (Lords), Nick Boles, Nicky Morgan and Michael Gove) In favour of trying an EEA/EFTA solution.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

4 Comments

  • Catherine Jane Crosland 19th Nov '18 - 10:25am

    Something like the “Norway model” or the “Swiss model” might seem like a sensible compromise.
    But are we sure this is something that the EU would agree to? It sounds as if the EU are saying now that it would be this deal or no deal.

  • jayne mansfield 19th Nov '18 - 11:01am

    @ Catherine Jany Crosland,

    I think many who oppose the deal, including those in Mrs May’s cabinet who want to renegotiate parts of the negotiation are probably whistling in the wind.

    When David Cameron brought back the results of his attempt to renegotiate our relationship with the EU, some members of the EU thought that the EU had made too many concessions. And yet, there is this belief that having chosen to leave the ‘club’ remaining club members will now make even greater concessions than those granted in the latest lengthy negotiations.

    A major issue during the last ‘peoples vote’ was immigration. In today’s Daily Mail Mrs May is arguing that the deal will deliver on immigration, we will have a say on who can come to this country. She is saying OK, we didn’t get this or that, but the major concern for many who voted Brexit will be met. Clever politics whether one agrees with her or not.

  • jayne mansfield 19th Nov '18 - 11:23am

    @ Catherine Jane Crosland,
    Apologies for mis-typing your name.

  • Catherine Jane Crosland 19th Nov '18 - 11:33am

    That’s ok Jayne 🙂
    I haven’t seen the article in the Daily Mail, but from what you say it sounds as if Theresa May is ignoring the many Leave voters who voted for reasons which had nothing to do with immigration. Some, like Giles Fraser, the Guardian Columnist, wanted more immigration rather than less. They just objected to the fact that the current system discriminates against people from outside the EU.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarjayne mansfield 19th Nov - 11:23am
    @ Catherine Jane Crosland, Apologies for mis-typing your name.
  • User Avatarjayne mansfield 19th Nov - 11:01am
    @ Catherine Jany Crosland, I think many who oppose the deal, including those in Mrs May's cabinet who want to renegotiate parts of the negotiation...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 19th Nov - 10:56am
    " any suggestion that the vote to leave might be overturned in Westminster would merely create the conditions for the emergence of an extremist political...
  • User AvatarJennie 19th Nov - 10:53am
    Miner's strike for me
  • User AvatarDavid Becket 19th Nov - 10:35am
    @ Catherine Jane Crosland Again well said. We are in a very difficult position, and just to vote against the deal which will lead to...
  • User AvatarChristopher Haigh 19th Nov - 10:34am
    The leadership needs to back Mrs Mays even if reluctantly. It can then campaign for some sort of ratification plebiscite.