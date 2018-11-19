May’s Brexit deal is the best the Tory party can produce, but there are better options for for the country

The Guardian recently offered an interactive tool which allowed readers to guess how many votes May’s deal would get in the House of Commons. (Apologies that I cannot find the link to the tool at the moment).
I had a fiddle around with the tool. What was astonishing is that whatever way one tweaked the tool, May was about 50-60 votes short of a majority. The basic problem is that there is a chunk of Tories, and probably DUP members, who will vote against the deajXžjqqqqhl. The only way to make up the shortfall caused by those votes against, is for Labour MPs to vote in droves for the deal. That is not going to happen.
So May’s deal is the deadest of dead ducks.
The Clerk of the House of Commons has said that a motion of the House of Commons on the deal could be ignored by the government (unlike actual legislative votes which the government cannot ignore).
But I don’t see the government ignoring the Commons on such an important and historic vote.
So where does this leave us?
Well, I still see that there is some mileage in some permutation of EEA/EFTA/A or the customs union getting through Parliament. Some form of Swiss or Scandinavian model.
The trouble is that Theresa May foolishly ruled out, in red, customs union and/or single market membership and has been bending over backwards ever since trying to square the circle to get a deal that keeps businesses/Ireland running while keeping her party united.
The circle cannot be squared. There is no Brexit deal that the Tory government can get through the Commons without compromising to get Labour MPs on board.
By the way, I note that John McDonnell is all for a customs union solution. Also, there are a whole raft of Tories (such as William Hague (Lords), Nick Boles, Nicky Morgan and Michael Gove) In favour of trying an EEA/EFTA solution.
Something like the “Norway model” or the “Swiss model” might seem like a sensible compromise.
But are we sure this is something that the EU would agree to? It sounds as if the EU are saying now that it would be this deal or no deal.
@ Catherine Jany Crosland,
I think many who oppose the deal, including those in Mrs May’s cabinet who want to renegotiate parts of the negotiation are probably whistling in the wind.
When David Cameron brought back the results of his attempt to renegotiate our relationship with the EU, some members of the EU thought that the EU had made too many concessions. And yet, there is this belief that having chosen to leave the ‘club’ remaining club members will now make even greater concessions than those granted in the latest lengthy negotiations.
A major issue during the last ‘peoples vote’ was immigration. In today’s Daily Mail Mrs May is arguing that the deal will deliver on immigration, we will have a say on who can come to this country. She is saying OK, we didn’t get this or that, but the major concern for many who voted Brexit will be met. Clever politics whether one agrees with her or not.
@ Catherine Jane Crosland,
Apologies for mis-typing your name.
That’s ok Jayne 🙂
I haven’t seen the article in the Daily Mail, but from what you say it sounds as if Theresa May is ignoring the many Leave voters who voted for reasons which had nothing to do with immigration. Some, like Giles Fraser, the Guardian Columnist, wanted more immigration rather than less. They just objected to the fact that the current system discriminates against people from outside the EU.