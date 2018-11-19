Time to nail a vision to the mast…

At a time when the Government, or at least some of it, is offering the British public a Brexit deal which appears unacceptable to Remain and Leave supporters alike, where five Cabinet Ministers have taken it upon themselves to go try to redraft it in their own image, regardless of the fact that they might need to agree it with the European Union, the fact that the Leader of the Opposition cannot even bring himself to say how he would vote should there be a second referendum might seem like a mere sideshow in a Whitehall farce.
One need not be critical of Mr Corbyn’s failure to read the proposed Withdrawal Agreement – anyone claiming to have read and understood all of its ramifications is either lying or has far too much time on their hands – but it is astonishing that someone leading a political party either cannot or will not take a view one way of the other on whether our nation’s future should be inside or outside of the European Union. Given that his Party’s support has been swelled by the ranks of those seeking to overturn the result of the June 2016 referendum, and that all recent polling shows that his Party’s membership is solidly pro-Remain, the choice should be an easy one. Unless, of course, he is out of step with his party, not something he is unused to.
But, whilst Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn stumble from one contradiction to another, at least the Liberal Democrats remain fairly coherent on Europe. Whilst calling for a People’s Vote might seem like a soft option, any suggestion that the vote to leave might be overturned in Westminster would merely create the conditions for the emergence of an extremist political force, the like of which UKIP is gradually turning into – xenophobic at best, racist at worst, offering cheap, angry solutions to complex problems.
The people got us into this situation two-and-a-half years ago, and the people are going to have to get us out of this.
But talking about what Europe does for us, or what its faults are is only part of what is needed to persuade the British people – someone needs to talk about the things that have made voters feel disenchanted, rather than pandering to their worst prejudices. It’s time to start talking about that vision thing.
For regardless of the outcome, politicians need to start addressing some of the issues which led to people voting to leave. Pressures on public services, the failure of the economy to create secure jobs, paying sufficient to allow people to live independently. Our economy is just as broken as our political system is, with short term tactics taking priority over long term strategy.
It’s time for Liberal Democrats to be talking about ideas again, offering something more than angry press releases and simple slogans, talking about how, not just simply what.
It’s time for Liberal Democrats to espouse some coherent political philosophy.
It’s time for Liberal Democrats to demand better.
Mark – full marks for actually writing something on this subject. Also I applaud your statement that ” any suggestion that the vote to leave might be overturned in Westminster would merely create the conditions for the emergence of an extremist political force”.
Two thoughts. This is a real danger in the present febrile atmosphere (to which the Liberal Democrats are contributing). And secondly a second referendum could also lead towards that end. It undermines the reputation of our political system and the confidence many many of our fellow citizens will have in it.
We need to have a discussion about whether we really consider it acceptable for all but one of our MPs to be planning to vote for a “no deal” Brexit.
I know they would claim to be voting against the deal as a means of possibly getting a second referendum (I refuse to use the annoying term “People’s Vote” – as if the first vote was somehow not a people’s vote). But there is really very little realistic prospect of getting a second referendum. And of course, even if there was one, it would be very likely to result in another vote to leave.
Are we really going to stand by and let our MPs take such an irresponsible gamble?
By far the most likely result of voting down the deal would be that we would leave without a deal. Ever since the referendum result, Lib Dems have been saying that “no deal” would be the worst possible outcome. But now there seems a real risk of our MPs causing a “no deal” Brexit, instead of the “soft Brexit” that would be possible if the deal was passed.
Well said.
Our problem as a junior party is that to promote a vision you need to inspire.
Our party, and its leaders, do not inspire. We appear boring, and more concerned with party reorganisation.
Yes we must demand better, but the membership should demand better from its leaders
The leadership needs to back Mrs Mays even if reluctantly. It can then campaign for some sort of ratification plebiscite.
@ Catherine Jane Crosland
Again well said.
We are in a very difficult position, and just to vote against the deal which will lead to a No Deal will cause us, and Labour, to get the blame for the mess. The Tories will survive, May did have a proposition to avoid a no deal, and Lab, Lib Dems and some rebels threw it out.
We could put an amendment up, supporting the deal providing it included taking the decision back to the people.
If that fails we need to prepare bringing back to the Commons a proposal for a peoples vote to get us out of the mess.
Our leaders need both vision and political nous to survive this, and they must all be on message.
” any suggestion that the vote to leave might be overturned in Westminster would merely create the conditions for the emergence of an extremist political force, the like of which UKIP is gradually turning into – xenophobic at best, racist at worst, offering cheap, angry solutions to complex problems.”
Don’t we already have extremist political forces offering cheap angry solutions…? Isn’t that how the (dis)United Kingdom got into this mess in the first place?
If we are not allowed to change our minds isn’t democracy as good as dead?