Time to nail a vision to the mast…

At a time when the Government, or at least some of it, is offering the British public a Brexit deal which appears unacceptable to Remain and Leave supporters alike, where five Cabinet Ministers have taken it upon themselves to go try to redraft it in their own image, regardless of the fact that they might need to agree it with the European Union, the fact that the Leader of the Opposition cannot even bring himself to say how he would vote should there be a second referendum might seem like a mere sideshow in a Whitehall farce.

One need not be critical of Mr Corbyn’s failure to read the proposed Withdrawal Agreement – anyone claiming to have read and understood all of its ramifications is either lying or has far too much time on their hands – but it is astonishing that someone leading a political party either cannot or will not take a view one way of the other on whether our nation’s future should be inside or outside of the European Union. Given that his Party’s support has been swelled by the ranks of those seeking to overturn the result of the June 2016 referendum, and that all recent polling shows that his Party’s membership is solidly pro-Remain, the choice should be an easy one. Unless, of course, he is out of step with his party, not something he is unused to.

But, whilst Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn stumble from one contradiction to another, at least the Liberal Democrats remain fairly coherent on Europe. Whilst calling for a People’s Vote might seem like a soft option, any suggestion that the vote to leave might be overturned in Westminster would merely create the conditions for the emergence of an extremist political force, the like of which UKIP is gradually turning into – xenophobic at best, racist at worst, offering cheap, angry solutions to complex problems.

The people got us into this situation two-and-a-half years ago, and the people are going to have to get us out of this.

But talking about what Europe does for us, or what its faults are is only part of what is needed to persuade the British people – someone needs to talk about the things that have made voters feel disenchanted, rather than pandering to their worst prejudices. It’s time to start talking about that vision thing.

For regardless of the outcome, politicians need to start addressing some of the issues which led to people voting to leave. Pressures on public services, the failure of the economy to create secure jobs, paying sufficient to allow people to live independently. Our economy is just as broken as our political system is, with short term tactics taking priority over long term strategy.

It’s time for Liberal Democrats to be talking about ideas again, offering something more than angry press releases and simple slogans, talking about how, not just simply what.

It’s time for Liberal Democrats to espouse some coherent political philosophy.

It’s time for Liberal Democrats to demand better.