Paul Walter

Money to support young people who want to see a parliamentary by-election campaign at first hand

By | Mon 11th December 2017 - 10:55 am

I thought that might get your attention…!

It’s eighteen months since the death of David Rendel, former Liberal Democrat MP for Newbury from 1993 to 2005. His untimely demise was obviously a cruel blow for his family. In Newbury, we also miss him dreadfully in the Liberal Democrats. We lost a great friend. I lost a great friend. I miss his humility, his enormous wisdom, his integrity, his selflessness, his sense of humour, his encouraging smile, his endless energy and passion for liberalism.

Fortunately, shortly before his death, when asked if there was anything that the local Lib Dems could do in his memory, he expressed his wish. David was a great by-election afficianado. Indeed, he himself swept to victory in Newbury in 1993 in one of the most famous Liberal Democrat by-election victories in history. David was also a passionate mentor to many young people in politics. In his last months he said that he would like there to be some sort of fund in his name which enables young people who are interested in politics (and he specified that these young people would not necessarily be Lib Dem members, but perhaps broadly share our values) to be able to go to a parliamentary by-election and immerse themselves for several weeks in the campaign – getting involved in the campaigning. He particularly wanted such a fund to benefit those young people who, without such financial support, might not otherwise be able to travel to and stay at a by-election location.

So, those very committed folks at the helm of West Berkshire and Newbury Liberal Democrats have established The David Rendel Award. They have “cash to splash” on deserving young people who want to experience the thrill of a parliamentary by-election.

Here are the official details which tell you what to do if you, or young people you know, are interested in this great opportunity:

THE DAVID RENDEL AWARD

David Rendel was MP for Newbury from 1993 to 2005, winning the seat in a famous by-election with the largest majority ever attained by a Liberal Democrat. One of David’s key strengths was his ability to inspire other people, particularly young people, to become actively involved in politics.

West Berkshire & Newbury (WB&N) Liberal Democrats have established an Award in memory of David, which will provide support for someone who commits themselves to joining the Liberal Democrat campaign team in a UK Parliamentary By-Election. The support (maximum £1,000) might help the award-winner to travel to the locality of the campaign and to stay for its duration.

Application

Application for an award should be made as soon as possible after a by-election becomes imminent. Applications should be made to the Convenor of the Award Committee (see below) and should cover:

• Brief details of the applicant and their relevant experience and interests.
• Why the applicant wants to be involved in a parliamentary by-election in support of a Liberal Democrat candidate.
• Names and contact details of two referees (not relatives) who may vouch for them.
• An outline of the travel, accommodation, subsistence and other expenses which the applicant would otherwise have to meet.

The Awards Committee is: Sue Farrant, Convenor (sue.r.farrant(enter @)gmail.com); Gerald Vernon-Jackson; Baroness Sal Brinton; Elaine Bagshaw; Treasurer WB&N Local Party.

Decisions on an award will be made by the Committee based on the merits of the application but bearing in mind the following preferences:

• Younger applicants (ideally below 26).
• Applicants who live in West Berkshire.
• Applicants who live in the South Central Region of the Party.
• Applications to assist a campaign being run in the South Central Region of the Party.

On conclusion of the campaign, the award-holder should submit a brief report, including an account of expenditure, to the Committee.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Party policy and internal matters.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 11th Dec - 11:53am
    It also has to be borne in mind that when entrepreneurs create wealth, which is a stock, it needs to then be converted into a...
  • User AvatarMartin 11th Dec - 11:37am
    What is clear to me is that as a result of 2010-2015, the price of coalition has risen enormously and would be similar for a...
  • User AvatarJoeB 11th Dec - 11:31am
    Michael BG, the big increases in vote share in the 2015 election in England were for UKIP. The Conservative vote increased significantly in the South...
  • User AvatarJoeB 11th Dec - 10:45am
    Alex, A supply and confidence agreement is not a coalition. I agree a coalition is not practical with 12 MPs. We had, however, and may...
  • User Avatartheakes 11th Dec - 10:08am
    moth should be month, sorry.
  • User Avatartheakes 11th Dec - 10:07am
    Talking about Brexit I see that we lost 4 councillors in Burnley last moth, (Caron kept that one quiet), who have become Independants because of...