More photos from #StopTheCoup protests across the country

The range of large protests across the country today is incredible. It is particularly heartening to see Lib Dems marching alongside those from other parties and none.
#PlymouthLibDems parliamentary candidate @SimaDavarian gave a passionate & positively received speech in Plymouth today. Hundreds of us, from different groups & parties, were demonstrating against the suspension of Parliament & several speakers addressed the crowds. #StopTheCoup pic.twitter.com/0ICjCx2ynY
— Plymouth Lib Dems 🔶 (@PlymouthLibDems) August 31, 2019
Local MP Alistair Carmichael (LibDem) addressing the crowd. Confirming his support for the protest in very positive terms, saying he goes into this fight knowing he has our support )#Orkney #StopTheCoup pic.twitter.com/MN6D4pUcdg
— Orkney_Resists (@Orkney_Resist) August 31, 2019
Excellent turnout in York for the #StopTheCoup demonstration. 📢
Cllr Widdowson was delighted to be amongst the speakers today, as we condemn the Government’s disastrous strategy! 🔶 #stopboris @York4EU @YandHLibDems pic.twitter.com/Bv10Lq6mQB
— York Lib Dems (@yorklibdems) August 31, 2019
We’re here in Nottingham at the #StopTheCoup protest! #DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/zy46VQmq6Z
— Nottingham Lib Dems (@NottmLibDems) August 31, 2019
@Jezvinda canvassing in #ThamesDitton today with David Gattey and Charissa Fiander. Heavy criticism on the doorstep of our undemocratic Brexiteer MP. So let's #RejectRaab and #MakeItMonica here in #EsherandWalton. Join us! #DemandBetter@ElmbridgeLibDem @YoungLiberalsUK @LibDems pic.twitter.com/H5LG4yyzsb
— Monica Harding🔶 #FBPE (@monicabeharding) August 31, 2019
The rain not dampening the resolve in #Birmingham to #StopTheCoup! #NotMyPM #NoRogue #Prorogation pic.twitter.com/bHfMYa5uM6
— West Midlands Liberal Democrats (@WMLibDems) August 31, 2019
Proud to be part of the rally in Oxford. Lots of strong feeling and outrage resulting in unity. Speakers from Labour, Lib Dem, Greens and Tory all arguing for the same thing – democracy!#StopTheCoup @OwenJones84 @PeoplesMomentum @paulmasonnews pic.twitter.com/SGLlrNCGvp
— Heather Lewis (@Heatherchris19) August 31, 2019
Outside Downing Street. Great to join with @CroydonLibDems @BromleyLibDems @LondonLibDems and South West Lib Dem’s #StopTheCoup pic.twitter.com/hxmA3lBwVY
— Claire Bonham 🔶 (@ClaireBonham) August 31, 2019
Fantastic to see lots of people from Labour, Lib Dems & #ExtinctionRebellion in Chichester today against #BorisJohnsonLies 🇪🇺🔶🌹 #StopTheCoup #BollocksToBrexit #BollocksToBoris @chichlab @havantlibdems @ChichLibDems pic.twitter.com/dxHLPFTzx9
— Izzy Fletcher 🎪 (@lebellelavie) August 31, 2019
There was an excellent turnout in Leeds for the #StopTheCoup demonstration today. 🔶 #stopboris @YandHLibDems pic.twitter.com/hJZWPUguzn
— Selby & Ainsty Liberal Democrats 🔶 (@SelbyLibDems) August 31, 2019
Great turnout, great rally and great speakers from @LewesGreenParty @LewesLabour @Lewes_Lib_Dems @LewesEUnity #StopTheCoup and #StopBrexit are the biggest issues of a generation or longer.
Parties working together for genuine democracy is the only way forward pic.twitter.com/NGkZF3fR3H
— Ian McCrae 🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴🎪 (@IMcCrae) August 31, 2019
Hundreds attended today’s protest to Defend Democracy in #Bournemouth today #StopTheCoup pic.twitter.com/Mj1y6aORFk
— Bournemouth Liberal Democrats (@LibDemsBournemo) August 31, 2019
Still going strong at the #StopTheCoup rally in #Manchester pic.twitter.com/dY2CsXjlwD
— RochdaleLibDems (@RochdaleLibDems) August 31, 2019
@libdemsinhull @LibDems John Robinson speaking at @48pcHullEYorks rally in Hull #StopTheCoup #StopBrexit #StopBorisJohnson #StopBoris pic.twitter.com/Kms0OtGsj9
— LibDems Beverley & H 🔶 (@LibDemsBevHold) August 31, 2019
People from all parties in Norfolk took to the streets in Norwich on Thursday. Today’s demo is in Kings Lynn High Street at 11am. #StopTheCoup #SaveDemocracy #FinalSay #StopBrexit pic.twitter.com/3Uwt9tjO2W
— NorthNorfolkLibDems 🔶🌳 (@NthNfkLibDems) August 31, 2019
