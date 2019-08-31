Caron Lindsay

WATCH: North Cornwall Lib Dem PPC Danny Chambers speak at #stopthecoup rally

By | Sat 31st August 2019 - 8:54 pm

The next generation, we hope, of Lib Dem MPs have been out and about speaking at Stop the Coup rallies today. Daisy Cooper spoke in St Albans, Laura Gordon in Sheffield Hallam and, courtesy of the wonderful Steve Jolly, we have video of North Cornwall’s Danny Chambers at the event in Bodmin.

As an added bonus, London Mayoral candidate Siobhan Benita was down there visiting her parents and she went along and the two of them did a video together.

With the loss of Julian Huppert, and Norman Lamb retiring at the next election, we really need more MPs who are scientists in Parliament. Danny is a vet who writes occasionally for the New Scientist and we definitely need him to win at the next General Election, whenever that may be.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

