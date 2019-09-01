Caron Lindsay

Huge thanks to Paul Walter and Mary Reid

By | Sun 1st September 2019 - 8:55 am

I have now returned from two weeks enjoying the restorative magic of Rosemarkie Beach. I needed that break so much. At the beginning of July, I felt so physically and mentally exhausted that I actually feared that I was going to fall over completely. My trip to Brecon, hard work though it was, revived my spirits a bit, but I was still in dire need of a proper break.

Editing LDV is a huge passion, but it can be a bit all-consuming at times, especially when trying to combine it with a day job and all the other assorted Lib Demmery in my life. Add to that some family health issues, and you can see that an extra 12 hours in each day would be very welcome.

I could not have had my break without the team stepping up to cover for me. Paul Walter and Mary Reid did a sterling job in my absence and I just wanted to say to them how grateful I am. They dealt with submissions, moderated comments and wrote some great stuff of their own.

Here are some of my highlights of their work during the last fortnight:

Paul’s coverage of the Stop the Coup protests yesterday.

Mary’s brilliant piece on diversity in film and theatre

Kirsten Johnson talks about the need for action on social care.

Miranda Roberts writes about making the Sheffield Hallam HQ family friendly.

Mary reporting on a recent lecture by the Head of News and Current Affairs at Channel 4 News, Dorothy Byrne, about the way politicians interact, or not, with the media.

Paul writing about how Irish travellers deserve our respect like any other ethnic group.

I owe both Paul and Mary a huge drink the next time I see them which, I hope, will be in Bournemouth in just two weeks time. It’s not just at times like this that I appreciate them. They are a constant source of wise advice and have both saved me from myself on several occasions.

I now feel re-energised and ready to cope with the turbulent times ahead. LDV will be there on every step of the party’s quest to stop Brexit.

 

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Rogers 1st Sep - 8:39am
    And just across the Tamar into England, here's Lib Dem David Chalmers in Tavistock (Torridge & West Devon) on Friday, outside the office of Geoffrey...
  • User AvatarJohn Marriott 1st Sep - 8:37am
    @Geoffrey Dron You cite the US Constitution. If ever a relic of the 18th Century was is need of reform it’s that one. It was...
  • User AvatarDavid Rogers 1st Sep - 8:30am
    Lib Dem David Chalmers in Tavistock (Torridge & West Devon) on Friday, outside the office of Geoffrey Cox MP. Video also features the poster "Cox:...
  • User AvatarFiona 1st Sep - 7:44am
    I'm pleased to see Jo supporting both of these cross-party (and beyond) movements. It's really not acceptable to remove our supposed voices in parliament (MPs)...
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Dron 1st Sep - 4:11am
    @Jayne Mansfield/John Marriott - I question the need for the Charter rights when the HR Convention will remain effective.
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Dron 1st Sep - 3:57am
    @Jayne Mansfield Written constitutions tend to inflexibility and amendment provisions, quite properly, are stringent. Consider 2nd Amendment in US Bill of Rights and the electoral...