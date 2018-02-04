My first vote and why I’m still #hungryfordemocracy

I can’t remember if it was February or October 1974 but I do know that it was grey and cold. I was either 6 or 7 and I was walking up Tomatin Road in Inverness heading to Hilton Church Hall where my parents were going to cast their votes. That instilled in me that voting was something that was important to do. I didn’t really understand the issues, but I knew it was important that we were able to choose the Government.

Fast forward a few years to the weeks running up to the 1987 General Election. Although I was away at university at that time, I had decided to have a postal vote as I was keen to vote for Robert Maclennan, the SDP MP for Caithness and Sutherland for whom I had actively campaigned.

As I opened the envelope containing my ballot and, with due solemnity, cast my vote, I reflected that 70 years earlier, I wouldn’t have been able to do so. In fact, even 60 years earlier, I wouldn’t have had that chance. I would have been excluded from the electoral register purely because I was a woman (in 1917) or a young woman with no property (in 1927). I thought about the women who had fought for my right to vote in different ways. Many had given their lives and liberty and were subjected to appalling treatment by the state as they fought for the right to vote. Their sacrifices made me determined to use my vote on every occasion. I only failed once, but I suspect that both Millicent Fawcett and Emmeline Pankhurst might have approved. I was working in the target seat of Chesterfield and had been there all week. I simply didn’t get a break from door-knocking to enable me to go home and vote. From that point, I have had a postal vote for every election.

On Tuesday, it will be the 100th anniversary of the passage of the Representation of the People Act which gave around 40% of the women in the country, as well as all men over 21, the vote for national elections. That and further extensions of the franchise don’t mean our democracy is in healthy state, though. Our antiquated First Past the Post system doesn’t give people the Parliament they ask for and it is the worst system for equality of representation between men and women.

Sal Brinton wrote last week about why she will be taking part in a 24 hour fast from 8pm tomorrow night as part of Make Votes Matters #HungryforDemocracy event.

Make Votes Matter recognises the campaigning, suffering and even death that those women faced over many years to win the vote, which is why many of us will not eat for 24 hours on Tuesday 6 February to mark their commitment and recognise that our democracy today is broken. If you want to join us, please use #Hungry4Democracy over the next few days and especially on Tuesday 6 February to explain why you think we need PR. If you want and are able to take a more significant actions then join us on our 24 hour hunger strike from 8pm on Monday 5 February, and join our vigil (for however long or short a time you can) outside Parliament from 7am – 8pm on Tuesday 6 February. If you can’t join us on the day, help us to make social media sing with #Hungry4Democracy.

I’m going to be taking part as well. 24 hours without food will be nothing compared to what our ancestors went through but I want to do my little bit to make the point that in 2018, although we all have the vote, we don’t get the Parliament we ask for.

That first vote of mine in 1987, cast with a wholehearted belief in both the radical policies of the Alliance and in the integrity of the candidate, was the only time I’ve ever managed to vote for my MP. I can at least say that I have had some say in my local councillors since we’ve had STV for local government in Scotland, but at Westminster level, my vote simply does not count.

For me it’s also important that if we are going to look at how our democracy works, we must include 16 and 17 year olds in that. Any argument that they somehow aren’t mature enough to take part in elections was smashed into oblivion with the way they engaged in the Scottish Referendum in 2014. It was brilliant to see a whole stream of young people in school uniform come in to cast their votes as I was on polling station duty. In Scotland 16 and 17 year olds have the vote at every election except Westminster. On the Saturday before the Holyrood election in 2016, my husband, I and our then 16 year old cast our votes together sitting round our kitchen table. It was quite an emotional moment. Sadly, 13 months later, only 2 of us could vote in the 2017 General Election.

Liberal Democrats fought so hard to get 16 and 17 year olds the vote in the EU Referendum and were thwarted by the Government. There is quite a crisis for democracy ahead in that by the time we leave the EU, if that happens, it is highly likely that a majority will be in favour of staying in.

So, while we rightly celebrate the landmark step forward achieved a century ago, we need to recognise that there’s a long way to go before our democracy is in good shape.

There are three things you can do over the next few days:

Firstly, take part in the #hungryfordemocracy events in whatever way suits you – fasting, social media or going to the rallies.

Secondly, if you have a story to tell about family members who campaigned for votes for women, let us know and we will publish it on Tuesday.

Thirdly, tell us about your first vote and why it was special for you.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings