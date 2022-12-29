My New Year Resolution: Let’s give London its Liberal voice

London has always felt like a Liberal city. We are welcoming, diverse, creative and tolerant. We are an internationalist world-class city open for learning and innovative business in or out of the EU. Recent research by the political scientist, Sir John Curtice*, concluded “London looks very different from the rest of the country”. A third of Londoners (34%) are socially liberal, compared with just 19% of those in urban areas outside the capital.

So now is the time for a Liberal surge in the city. We had one after the referendum when London voted 59.9% to remain and the LibDems topped the tables in the next European elections. We can do it again.

And now with London’s Business and Economic leaders openly highlighting the problems with Brexit it only seems right that London is ready for a stronger, Liberal voice who will fight for better relations with Europe.

Neither Labour nor Conservatives can offer a convincing voice on Europe and London must remain the leading European city it always has been whatever our short-term relations with the EU.

Our current Mayor may talk the talk but his own party leader timidly contradicts his words and his actions. With Labour looking more likely to be the largest party at the next election and the Conservatives drowning in their own disastrous handling of the economy, now is our time to bring change and reflect the true Liberal voice of London. Even Labour voters have tired of Sadiq Khan. He is battling his own political colleagues over the ULEZ expansion and development of the Silvertown tunnel. And Starmer’s lilly-livered positioning on immigration is not helping win over liberal Londoners who are keen to see the City offering flexible international recruitment.

Despite the Tories’ backward step of the mayoral elections now being first past the post, people want to see a change for our City, a radical, and exciting future ahead that appeals to all Londoners, young and old, all backgrounds, all voices.

Councils across London have seen a boost of Liberal Democrats being elected in the last local elections. The party gained 224 new councillors across the UK, including 23 in London – centred around the so-called ‘golden crescent’ in Lib Dem led Richmond, Sutton and Kingston. Voters in Merton demonstrated this as Conservative and Labour seats fell and the Lib Dems gained 12 new councillors – making our group the borough’s official opposition. Seats were also picked up in the Labour held boroughs of Brent, Croydon and Lambeth, as well as Tory-run Bromley.

The London Assembly is the “voice of London” and will be elected based on proportional representation which means every vote counts and every voice counts. With the Office for National Statistics publishing figures that London will be is now more ethnically diverse than ever, we need to make sure we are electing Assembly members who can represent the values and aspirations of a great Liberal city. These are exciting times and we need to be ready to lead. It’s time London’s Liberal values are heard. With the fears that levelling up means London is levelling down, Londoners now more than ever wants to be heard. So this year, let’s make London’s liberal heart beat faster and its Liberal voice louder.

* Sir John Curtice, is a senior fellow at the National Centre for Social Research (NatCen), a survey revealed the most socially liberal views were far more prevalent in London. A third of Londoners (34%) are socially liberal, compared with just 19% of those in urban areas outside the capital. According to NatCen researchers “London looks very different from the rest of the country.”

* Hina Bokhari is a Liberal Democrat member of the London Assembly.