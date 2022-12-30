Munira Wilson challenges Government on free school meals

It was Nick Clegg who introduced free school meals for all 5 to 7 year olds, while the Conservative partners in the coalition, notably George Osborne, resisted the proposal.

You might be surprised to learn that school meals date back over a century, although access and the quality of provision was variable until the 1944 Education Act. That required all Local Education Authorities to provide school meals for all, free to those who met certain poverty criteria, plus free school milk for all. It also laid down nutritional requirements for the meals.

Since then the requirements have been gradually eroded, in spite of numerous research findings which show the health and economic benefits, as well as educational ones, of providing universal access to nutritious meals to all children.

Maggie Thatcher was famously tagged “Milk snatcher” when, as Education Secretary, she removed free school milk in 1971. Then the Education Act 1980 removed the requirement to provide meals to all children unless they qualified for free meals. School canteens were given over to private contractors or simply turned into teaching spaces, packed lunches became the norm and nutritional guidelines withered.

It took a celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver, to lead the campaign for good food in schools and for a while things started to look better for the health of the nation’s children. But by 2019 60% of schools were still not meeting food standards.

And it took a celebrity footballer, Marcus Rashford, to shame the Government into extending free school meals into the holiday periods during Covid.

But it is a constant struggle between those who care about the impact of poverty on education versus those who worry about the “nanny state”.

Munira Wilson, our Education spokesperson, has consistently challenged the Government on its current provision of free school meals, achieving front page coverage. Her latest campaign is seemingly quite a modest one – to ensure that all children who are eligible for free school meals under the current rules actually get them. It seems, astonishingly, that nearly a quarter of a million children go without because they haven’t been registered. She claims this should be an automatic process rather than one relying on opt-ins.

Up to 234,500 eligible children haven’t claimed #FreeSchoolMeals. Because Govt won’t register them automatically, pupils go hungry & schools lose £275m. Ministers must streamline applications & back @LibDems‘ plans for FSMs for all pupils in poverty.https://t.co/951vA5Uv8H — Munira Wilson MP 🇺🇦 (@munirawilson) December 29, 2022

On top of that many children in poverty, however that is assessed, are simply not eligible. One reason is because the income thresholds for free school meals have been frozen for the last four years; another relates to the rapidly rising levels of poverty resulting from the cost-of-living crisis.

The apparent rise in overall living standards over the last century masks the deepening inequalities in British society, which produce an ever larger group of people in poverty. The huge rise in food bank use is testament to that. Widening access to free school meals, if not for all, would have benefits far beyond its costs, but for me, this is simply a humanitarian issue. How can we call ourselves a modern liberal democracy if children are going hungry?

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.