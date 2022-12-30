Munira Wilson challenges Government on free school meals

It was Nick Clegg who introduced free school meals for all 5 to 7 year olds, while the Conservative partners in the coalition, notably George Osborne, resisted the proposal.
You might be surprised to learn that school meals date back over a century, although access and the quality of provision was variable until the 1944 Education Act. That required all Local Education Authorities to provide school meals for all, free to those who met certain poverty criteria, plus free school milk for all. It also laid down nutritional requirements for the meals.
Since then the requirements have been gradually eroded, in spite of numerous research findings which show the health and economic benefits, as well as educational ones, of providing universal access to nutritious meals to all children.
Maggie Thatcher was famously tagged “Milk snatcher” when, as Education Secretary, she removed free school milk in 1971. Then the Education Act 1980 removed the requirement to provide meals to all children unless they qualified for free meals. School canteens were given over to private contractors or simply turned into teaching spaces, packed lunches became the norm and nutritional guidelines withered.
It took a celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver, to lead the campaign for good food in schools and for a while things started to look better for the health of the nation’s children. But by 2019 60% of schools were still not meeting food standards.
And it took a celebrity footballer, Marcus Rashford, to shame the Government into extending free school meals into the holiday periods during Covid.
But it is a constant struggle between those who care about the impact of poverty on education versus those who worry about the “nanny state”.
Munira Wilson, our Education spokesperson, has consistently challenged the Government on its current provision of free school meals, achieving front page coverage. Her latest campaign is seemingly quite a modest one – to ensure that all children who are eligible for free school meals under the current rules actually get them. It seems, astonishingly, that nearly a quarter of a million children go without because they haven’t been registered. She claims this should be an automatic process rather than one relying on opt-ins.
Up to 234,500 eligible children haven’t claimed #FreeSchoolMeals. Because Govt won’t register them automatically, pupils go hungry & schools lose £275m.
Ministers must streamline applications & back @LibDems‘ plans for FSMs for all pupils in poverty.https://t.co/951vA5Uv8H
— Munira Wilson MP 🇺🇦 (@munirawilson) December 29, 2022
On top of that many children in poverty, however that is assessed, are simply not eligible. One reason is because the income thresholds for free school meals have been frozen for the last four years; another relates to the rapidly rising levels of poverty resulting from the cost-of-living crisis.
The apparent rise in overall living standards over the last century masks the deepening inequalities in British society, which produce an ever larger group of people in poverty. The huge rise in food bank use is testament to that. Widening access to free school meals, if not for all, would have benefits far beyond its costs, but for me, this is simply a humanitarian issue. How can we call ourselves a modern liberal democracy if children are going hungry?
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
What does a Nanny do.? He/she looks after a child who,s parents have to work. The child is looked after for a small income (tax) and protects,teaches the child etc.The nanny IS THE STATE where the child is protected and nurtured into the world which helps the parents cope with the problems around them.The NANNY STATE is the support network to help the parents enable the growth of the child to become an adult and to thrive A nanny state helps that state to develop flourish and grow. NANNY STATE IT IS NOT A DEROGATORY TERM it is a term of achievement and success.
Good to see Munira taking up free school meals as an education issue. All too often experts and interested people, including Liberal Democrats, discuss the achievement gap in our schools and forget that factors outside the school have a big part to play. That means not only providing what welfare we can in our schools, but improving other public services which impact on children and families; children’s social care, the virtual school system for children in local authority care, support for SEND, youth services (which were devastated from 2010), good social housing and so on and so on all play a part. Reports by Education Policy Institute, National Institute of Economic and Social Research and the Social Mobility Commission in 2019 showed how the achievement gap was in danger of widening again in spite of huge efforts by schools. Teachers cannot do it all.
A good issue to raise, both morally and politically. It is clearly unfair that all state school pupils in the first 5 years of primary school in Scotland get free school meals when pupils of similar age, south of the border, don’t. English pupils deserve equal provision.
How can a state which has about 30% of its children going permanently hungry be accurately labelled as a real democracy?
Might democracy have at least four facets?
* Input
* Process
* Outcomes
* Efficiency ans effectiveness review and development systems
What is the quality of our input system?
Process seems to involve “Think Tanks” whose funders are hidden.
Outcomes, such as so many hungry, cold and impoverished children and families, are, at best, poor and shoddy.
Do we actually have any review and development system?
Nick Clegg seemed to take his own party by surprise when he bounced the Lib Dems into supporting this, since they’d previously opposed the idea which was originally trialled by Ed Balls as Labour’s Education Secretary!