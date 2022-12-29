Introducing “Letter from Brussels”

Letter from Brussels is a 15-minute podcast that will help Lib Dem local councillors, activists, and supporters stay in touch with what is happening in the European Union from the perspective of local authorities. It is produced by the liberal “Renew Europe Group” in the European Committee of the Regions, the EU’s assembly of municipalities and regions, and is written and narrated by Sean O’Curneen, Secretary General of the Group, and a former BBC journalist.

Every episode starts with a fascinating story about the city of Brussels, the capital of the Union, and is followed by the latest news, opinions, and proposals, by leaders who are making the Union a reality on the ground, in their local communities, be it in decarbonising the economy, or integrating migrants and refugees, developing rural communities, or creating new opportunities for young people.

There is almost no policy area of the European Union that isn’t connected in some way to subnational authorities, and because the UK’s relationship with the EU is still a matter of discussion, the better informed Lib Dems are about developments inside the EU, the better placed they will be to influence the discussions, whether they take place at a local event or on national media.

The latest Letter from Brussels is number 10, a special edition with some predictions for 2023 in key policy areas, and a journey back to the Brussels of 1908 discovering how events in that year still echo in the present day across Europe.

This new episode can be listened to on all major platforms including: Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, YouTube, Spreaker and iVoox. You can also subscribe for free on those platforms.

Previous episodes can be found on those same platforms or via the Renew Europe CoR website: https://reneweurope-cor.eu/podcast/

* Sean O'Curneen is Secretary General of the Renew Europe Group in the European Committee of the Regions, the EU's Assembly of Municipalities and Regions.