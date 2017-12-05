My proposal for a successful Brexit

Having voted courageously to take back control of our nation and regain our sovereignty, it has been incredibly frustrating to see our elected representatives over-complicating the process of Brexit and not putting Britain’s interests first. I have heard much from Theresa May and her team about how difficult it all is; less about the opportunities that Brexit presents for us as a nation. So let’s break down the stumbling blocks one by one, and look at how the governement should be approaching them.

Firstly, the Irish question. The Leave campaign always stressed that there was no need for a hard border in Ireland. I can see why there are some issues to be resolved here, but no one wants border checks, which is why I would propose an agreement that goods can be brought from Ireland into the UK, or vice versa, without any restrictions. Of course, as Ireland already has an agreement with the EU, this would automatically mean that there would be no need for customs checks for going in an out of any other EU country, thus reducing red tape and showing that, despite Brexit, Britain is open for business!

Of course, trade is an important issue and I feel it’s important that, as a newly sovereign nation, we are able to trade freely and openly with our European neighbours. A free trade agreement is of paramount importance and must be negotiated quickly, in order to give Britain’s businesses the boost they need after being constrained by EU meddling for decades. A free trade agreement with Europe would free up our businesses and give them the chance to be among the best in the world.

And then we have immigration. Of course, no one is suggesting that we want to restrict the rights of the brightest and best in the country to develop their skills abroad and it would be absurd, not to mention a bureaucratic nightmare, to imagine that European citizens should have to apply for a visa to enter the UK. So we must come to an agreement whereby people can move freely between Britain and Europe, demonstrating our newly outward-facing stance. We must, as a matter of great priority, regain control of our borders, which will mean passport checks when coming over from France for example, but the fact that they already exist and have done for many decades means that this is a cost-neutral proposal. So much for the doom and gloom from those remoaners!

If the Government follows these simple proposals instead of just focusing on the problems and the negatives, then we will end up with a successful Brexit that works for Britain. A new relationship with Europe, one where we can forge close ties while remaining a sovereign nation. A union with our European friends, if you will.

* David Gray is a musician, actor and writer based in Birmingham