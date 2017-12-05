My proposal for a successful Brexit

Having voted courageously to take back control of our nation and regain our sovereignty, it has been incredibly frustrating to see our elected representatives over-complicating the process of Brexit and not putting Britain’s interests first. I have heard much from Theresa May and her team about how difficult it all is; less about the opportunities that Brexit presents for us as a nation. So let’s break down the stumbling blocks one by one, and look at how the governement should be approaching them.
Firstly, the Irish question. The Leave campaign always stressed that there was no need for a hard border in Ireland. I can see why there are some issues to be resolved here, but no one wants border checks, which is why I would propose an agreement that goods can be brought from Ireland into the UK, or vice versa, without any restrictions. Of course, as Ireland already has an agreement with the EU, this would automatically mean that there would be no need for customs checks for going in an out of any other EU country, thus reducing red tape and showing that, despite Brexit, Britain is open for business!
Of course, trade is an important issue and I feel it’s important that, as a newly sovereign nation, we are able to trade freely and openly with our European neighbours. A free trade agreement is of paramount importance and must be negotiated quickly, in order to give Britain’s businesses the boost they need after being constrained by EU meddling for decades. A free trade agreement with Europe would free up our businesses and give them the chance to be among the best in the world.
And then we have immigration. Of course, no one is suggesting that we want to restrict the rights of the brightest and best in the country to develop their skills abroad and it would be absurd, not to mention a bureaucratic nightmare, to imagine that European citizens should have to apply for a visa to enter the UK. So we must come to an agreement whereby people can move freely between Britain and Europe, demonstrating our newly outward-facing stance. We must, as a matter of great priority, regain control of our borders, which will mean passport checks when coming over from France for example, but the fact that they already exist and have done for many decades means that this is a cost-neutral proposal. So much for the doom and gloom from those remoaners!
If the Government follows these simple proposals instead of just focusing on the problems and the negatives, then we will end up with a successful Brexit that works for Britain. A new relationship with Europe, one where we can forge close ties while remaining a sovereign nation. A union with our European friends, if you will.
* David Gray is a musician, actor and writer based in Birmingham
Oh dear Mr Gray. If only it were that simple.
I’ll just deal with 1 issue you raise. An open border with Ireland. This would mean that ANY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD could ship its goods to the UK and then move them tax free and without let or hinderance into the EU through the open Irish border, ignoring all the rules the EU has established about quality, health and safety common standards etc. The EU cannot allow that to happen as it would totally wreck all that it has established for trade with the EU. At the moment the UK is treaty bound to follow the rules as almost all its trade is through treaties established by the EU.
So that’s just a non starter. The only way Northern Ireland can trade freely with the republic is by remaining in the single market and the customs union, which would oblige them to follow the EU trade rules, which both the Tories and the DUP have ruled out.
Anyway, if NI remains in the SM and the CU, then why not Scotland, Wales, London.
So sorry Mr Gray. No-one is making it complicated. IT IS COMPLICATED, and there is no SIMPLE SOLUTION.
Or there is by staying in the EU, all this bother would be avoided.
This article looks to be somewhat tongue in cheek, but nevertheless many in the UK don’t see the problem and say the same thing. So can we, for example, have:
” an agreement that goods can be brought from Ireland into the UK, or vice versa, without any restrictions.” ?
Probably not if the EU doesn’t agree. It’s the “vice versa” that’s the problem. Ireland cannot decide that itself. If the EU wants to put tariffs on any imports from the UK then there’s going to have to be a hard border -even if the checkpoints are on the EU side. Those imports could have originated from outside the UK. We possibly, for example, could come to an agreement with New Zealand to import their butter and lamb free of all tariffs.
But would the EU want to allow it in via a porous border in Ireland?
I had hoped the thread was written ‘tongue in cheek’ but, either way, it’s just another fairy tale…. You throw words like ‘free trade’ and ‘open borders’ around with gay abandon…
Your thread is reminiscent of the euphoria of ‘Leavers’ just after the referendum; everything would be so easy, they need us, etc., etc.
The old adage about the ‘devil in the detail’ has just met its first real test in the ‘No Surrender’ DUP mentality..