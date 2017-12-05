Do we fancy jumping off a cliff like lemmings?……now let me see…..it’s a tough one…..

I sympathise with Theresa May. She has a very difficult decision to make for the country.
The two options are:
Option 1: The Mass Lemming option
We are hold hands – that is all 65.64 million of us, minus two, and jump over a very high cliff into economic contraction/uncertainty and a return to ghastly sectarian murder in Northern Ireland. But the good news is that the press will love it and John Redwood and Jacob Rees-Mogg (the minus two) will be at the bottom of the cliff to catch us.
Option 2: The option for those who are scared of heights
Honour the EU referendum 100%, leave the EU, stay in the single market and customs union, keep a stable and thriving economy, have an emergency brake on immigration and keep peace in Northern Ireland.
It’s a really tricky one, isn’t it?
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
She has a third option, which she would take if she had the interests of the Country at heart. It is time to stop this nonsense. It was not a democratic decision. A pack of lies from snake oil salesmen, possibly illegally funded, prompted by Putin and a handful of newspapers who do not have the country at heart. The outcomes do not look good, a poorer country, less word influence, possible restarting the Irish problems and/or breaking up the UK, labour shortages in key areas – the list goes on. The time is approaching for this party to take the Brexiteers on and make it clear enough is enough.
The jumping off of the cliff like lemmings occurred in 2010 when the Party went into Coalition with a sweet talking ferocious crocodile in the Rose Garden. The better fed crocodile is still around causing mayhem to all and sundry, but there’s hardly anything left of its prey.
Naive is too kind to describe it.
Lemmings don’t jump off cliffs. That was a fanciful interpretation of dispersal to seek new feeding grounds in a Walt Disney film many decades ago. That said, I agree with David Becket.
Is this all real or a political game of charades for the benefit of the politicians? I have learnt never take anything at face value when they are involved.
And if May takes option 2, we still have the disadvantage of having to pay into the EU as Norway does with no control over their future regulations. David Beckett’s third option of withdrawing Article 50 and staying in the EU is the only sensible one.
Another analogy might be that the euro is such a bad idea, as agreed by nearly all economists, that we’ll be better off leaving the sinking EU ship than staying aboard. The Economist likens the effect of the eurozone exploding to Chernobyl.
“the Titanic is a misleading analogy. Once the Titanic sank beneath the icy waves, it effectively ceased to exist. If the euro blows up, the consequences will be horrible and long-lasting.”
https://www.economist.com/blogs/bagehot/2011/12/britain-and-eu-3
We should remember that the late Ian Paisley MP, MEP said that the EU is a “Catholic conspiracy”. This ignored the Greek Orthodox (Orthodox churches are founded within a state. Romania and Bulgaria have also been EU member states sine 2007).
We should note that Arlene Foster is not First Minister in Northern Ireland. The DUP have no agreement with Sinn Fein. The Northern Ireland Assembly has not met since the elections of January 2017. It follows that the DUP are not entitled to imply that they speak for Northern Ireland. Other local voices have a variety of different views.
In the House of Commons in London the non-violent Catholic nationalists of the SDLP used to say that the birthrate in their community was high and rising. We were told by our then Northern Ireland spokesman, now a peer, that Ian Paisley said loudly that, not only were the figures all wrong, but that it was “an insult to Protestant manhood.” There was widespread laughter. The Commons moved on without deciding the issue.