Do we fancy jumping off a cliff like lemmings?……now let me see…..it’s a tough one…..

I sympathise with Theresa May. She has a very difficult decision to make for the country.

The two options are:

Option 1: The Mass Lemming option

We are hold hands – that is all 65.64 million of us, minus two, and jump over a very high cliff into economic contraction/uncertainty and a return to ghastly sectarian murder in Northern Ireland. But the good news is that the press will love it and John Redwood and Jacob Rees-Mogg (the minus two) will be at the bottom of the cliff to catch us.

Option 2: The option for those who are scared of heights

Honour the EU referendum 100%, leave the EU, stay in the single market and customs union, keep a stable and thriving economy, have an emergency brake on immigration and keep peace in Northern Ireland.

It’s a really tricky one, isn’t it?

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.