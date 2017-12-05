Snowflakes and Safe spaces

What sensitive flowers they are! You cannot move these days for some commentator dismissing students (especially women and LGBT students) as lacking resilience and unable to cope with criticism, contrary views or even a bit of banter.

But would we really want to go back to the university culture of thirty or forty years ago – particularly for women? The revelation in Harriet Harman’ s biography “A Woman’s Work” that her tutor threatened to downgrade her degree if she did not sleep with him does not come as a big surprise to those of us who went to university a few decades ago.



Mid eighties, London School of Economics – at 18 the very first words spoken to me by my tutor at our first meeting were: “You are much prettier than the picture on your application”. No discussion whatsoever of the “A” grade achieved for History A’Level! But then A’s at A Level were two a penny for LSE entrants – being pretty was a bit rarer and clearly deemed of greater value.

In my twenties and a newly elected Lib Dem councillor I agreed to meet for a chat with another newly elected councillor with a connection to the LSE. He was working on a PhD and was a maverick Labour councillor on the same council who was making noises about defecting to the Lib Dems (he later did). We met in an unexpectedly empty Government Department Common Room. We chatted for a few moments and then he came out with: “Seeing you in that dress makes me want to jump on you” followed by a repulsive sexual question. Some years later he tried to gate crash a private party I was holding and loudly denounced me as a racist when he was shown the door.

I was 50 last week so these events were a long time ago. Why on earth did I not complain at the time? Probably for the same reason that Harriet Harman has waited until the age of 66 to go public. I might well have been believed but would it have been deemed a matter of any importance? Such incidents were hardly rare. I am sure my tutor would say he was just being complimentary. The councillor would say there was a “cultural misunderstanding” or that I worked with him later without complaint. I was horrified when he defected to the Lib Dems but at the time there was a febrile atmosphere in the council and my local party and I feared being accused of racism if I called him out. Most of all I feared being mocked for meeting him in the first place. Who would I have complained to: LSE, the Labour Party, my own party, with its chequered history on such things? Looking back I wish I had spoken to Harriet Harman (Labour MP where he was a Labour councillor).

If I could go back in time and provide my young student (and councillor) self with safe spaces and a chance to be a “snowflake” I gladly would. If you condemn women students now for seeking the chance to attend university and simply feel equal and safe, listen to those of us who know what went before.

Written in solidarity with “C” a young person who is currently standing up to bullies.

References to Harriet Harman are made with her permission.

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East