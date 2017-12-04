4 December – perhaps even our friends in Europe think that it’s farewell…

Mon 4th December 2017

Well, it’s the end of another day of Brexit chaos. Who rules our country, one might ask, the Conservatives or the Democratic Unionists, all ten of them? Stay tuned for tomorrow’s episode of “Sorry, we haven’t a clue”, starring Theresa May and the Conservative Party…

The problem is that our former partners are increasingly convinced that, whilst our Government is probably crazy, they are intent on following this through. What Europe wants now is to end this, so as to be able to move on with its long term agenda.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t time to write this week’s preview of the week in the Lords, for which I apologise. But it’s time for some music again, and we turn the clock back a bit from last week, to 1772. It is said that Prince Nikolaus Esterházy had kept his musicians at his country estate for longer than they were keen to remain, and so, rather than confront his employer directly, Joseph Haydn wrote the final movement of his Symphony no.45. It seems as though the Prince took the hint…

Joe, take it away…

