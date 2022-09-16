New issue of Liberator out

Liberator 414 can be downloaded here (click on the 414 icon). This is the free September 2022 online-only edition of Liberator and we hope you enjoy reading it.

You can sign up here to be emailed each time a new bi-monthly Liberator comes out.

What’s inside this issue?

Alongside Radical Bulletin, Commentary and Lord Bonkers’ Diary, Liberator 414 includes:

THE LOUSE AND THE FLEA.

The Tories have made the worst of a bad choice of leader, Nick Winch looks at how to beat them

LOOK AT THE ELEPHANT.

There’s one in the political room, it’s called Brexit. Labour ignores it and the Lib Dems are shy of it. Confront it, says David Grace

FOUR INTO ONE WON’T GO

Jonathan Calder concludes from Duncan Brack’s Compass Progressive Alliance publication that this concept cannot work if imposed top down

CRISIS, WHAT CRISIS?

To go by at the Liberal Democrat conference agenda, no crises face the UK and a few detailed changes are all that is needed. Get real, says William Tranby

BUILDING A LIBERAL WORLD

Liberal International can seem remote; Robert Woodthorpe Browne explains its work on human rights, climate justice and international trade.

TWO UKRAINIANS, ONE CAT

Rose Stimson’s Ukrainian guests are now safely in the UK, no thanks to the Home Office.

DEDICATED FOLLOWERS OF FASHION

The latest fad in international development is ‘decolonising aid’, an approach likely to destroy well-functioning local NGOs in developing countries, says Rebecca Tinsley.

AMERICA – CARNAGE OR REDEMPTION

Will America remain a democracy as Donald Trump lurks in the wings for another attempt on the presidency? It all depend son the mid-term elections in November says Martha Elliott.

RUSSIA MEDDLES IN KOSOVO’S BALKAN TIMEWARP

Kosovos has dropped from the headlines bur Russia is stirring fresh instability in the western Balkans, says John Martin.

DAVEY BROUGHT TO BOOK

Ed Davey has edited a book of political essays. Susan Simmonds samples the curate’s egg

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL

The Lib Dems have lost interest in political visions and have a leader and structure that cannot deliver it, says Michael Meadowcroft.

OBITUARY: RUTH COLEMAN-TAYLOR

Alan Sherwell pays tribute to a Liberal who saw more than 50 years of activism in many roles.

REVIEWS