New issue of Liberator out

By | Fri 16th September 2022 - 11:14 am

Liberator 414 can be downloaded here (click on the 414 icon). This is the free September 2022 online-only edition of Liberator and we hope you enjoy reading it.

You can sign up here to be emailed each time a new bi-monthly Liberator comes out.

What’s inside this issue?

Alongside Radical Bulletin, Commentary and Lord Bonkers’ Diary, Liberator 414 includes:

THE LOUSE AND THE FLEA.

The Tories have made the worst of a bad choice of leader, Nick Winch looks at how to beat them

LOOK AT THE ELEPHANT.

There’s one in the political room, it’s called Brexit. Labour ignores it and the Lib Dems are shy of it. Confront it, says David Grace

FOUR INTO ONE WONT GO

Jonathan Calder concludes from Duncan Brack’s Compass Progressive Alliance publication that this concept cannot work if imposed top down

CRISIS, WHAT CRISIS?

To go by at the Liberal Democrat conference agenda, no crises face the UK and a few detailed changes are all that is needed. Get real, says William Tranby

BUILDING A LIBERAL WORLD

Liberal International can seem remote; Robert Woodthorpe Browne explains its work on human rights, climate justice and international trade.

TWO UKRAINIANS, ONE CAT

Rose Stimson’s Ukrainian guests are now safely in the UK, no thanks to the Home Office.

DEDICATED FOLLOWERS OF FASHION

The latest fad in international development is ‘decolonising aid’, an approach likely to destroy well-functioning local NGOs in developing countries, says Rebecca Tinsley.

AMERICA – CARNAGE OR REDEMPTION

Will America remain a democracy as Donald Trump lurks in the wings for another attempt on the presidency? It all depend son the mid-term elections in November says Martha Elliott.

RUSSIA MEDDLES IN KOSOVOS BALKAN TIMEWARP

Kosovos has dropped from the headlines bur Russia is stirring fresh instability in the western Balkans, says John Martin.

DAVEY BROUGHT TO BOOK

Ed Davey has edited a book of political essays. Susan Simmonds samples the curate’s egg

ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL

The Lib Dems have lost interest in political visions and have a leader and structure that cannot deliver it, says Michael Meadowcroft.

OBITUARY: RUTH COLEMAN-TAYLOR

Alan Sherwell pays tribute to a Liberal who saw more than 50 years of activism in many roles.

REVIEWS

  • Conservatism: the fight for a tradition by Edmund Fawcett.
  • Dom – the Play
  • Heroes of Environmental Diplomacy, profiles in courage Felix Dodds and Chris Spence (eds)
  • Granny Came Here on the Empire Windrush by Patrice Lawrence
  • Sealand: the True Story of the World’s Most Stubborn Micronation by Dylan Taylor-Lehman
  • Playboy of the Western Word by Lucy Brennan Shiel and Necessary Animals
Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Phil Beesley
    A huge number of 500 Euro notes have been made but few are in active circulation. They are popular with people who stash bank notes under the mattress. I recall...
  • Catherine Royce
    I absolutely agree with George. We need to be visible and certainly cannot simply defer everything until the Spring conference. A Special Conference in Novemb...
  • Jenny Barnes
    "The death of the monarch is quite rightly the dominant news story" let's not worry about the death of most of humanity because of climate change....
  • Suzanne Fletcher
    @phillipbenyon Strongly agree with "we need the kind of public and press engagement brought by Conference this autumn, whilst the Truss government is still bedd...
  • Phillip Bennion
    I joined the Board meeting last weekend to discuss the options put forward by the FCC convinced that outright cancellation would not be agreed. Like George, I c...