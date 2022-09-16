New issue of Liberator out

Liberator 414 can be downloaded here (click on the 414 icon). This is the free September 2022 online-only edition of Liberator and we hope you enjoy reading it.
What’s inside this issue?
Alongside Radical Bulletin, Commentary and Lord Bonkers’ Diary, Liberator 414 includes:
THE LOUSE AND THE FLEA.
The Tories have made the worst of a bad choice of leader, Nick Winch looks at how to beat them
LOOK AT THE ELEPHANT.
There’s one in the political room, it’s called Brexit. Labour ignores it and the Lib Dems are shy of it. Confront it, says David Grace
FOUR INTO ONE WON’T GO
Jonathan Calder concludes from Duncan Brack’s Compass Progressive Alliance publication that this concept cannot work if imposed top down
CRISIS, WHAT CRISIS?
To go by at the Liberal Democrat conference agenda, no crises face the UK and a few detailed changes are all that is needed. Get real, says William Tranby
BUILDING A LIBERAL WORLD
Liberal International can seem remote; Robert Woodthorpe Browne explains its work on human rights, climate justice and international trade.
TWO UKRAINIANS, ONE CAT
Rose Stimson’s Ukrainian guests are now safely in the UK, no thanks to the Home Office.
DEDICATED FOLLOWERS OF FASHION
The latest fad in international development is ‘decolonising aid’, an approach likely to destroy well-functioning local NGOs in developing countries, says Rebecca Tinsley.
AMERICA – CARNAGE OR REDEMPTION
Will America remain a democracy as Donald Trump lurks in the wings for another attempt on the presidency? It all depend son the mid-term elections in November says Martha Elliott.
RUSSIA MEDDLES IN KOSOVO’S BALKAN TIMEWARP
Kosovos has dropped from the headlines bur Russia is stirring fresh instability in the western Balkans, says John Martin.
DAVEY BROUGHT TO BOOK
Ed Davey has edited a book of political essays. Susan Simmonds samples the curate’s egg
ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL
The Lib Dems have lost interest in political visions and have a leader and structure that cannot deliver it, says Michael Meadowcroft.
OBITUARY: RUTH COLEMAN-TAYLOR
Alan Sherwell pays tribute to a Liberal who saw more than 50 years of activism in many roles.
REVIEWS
- Conservatism: the fight for a tradition by Edmund Fawcett.
- Dom – the Play
- Heroes of Environmental Diplomacy, profiles in courage Felix Dodds and Chris Spence (eds)
- Granny Came Here on the Empire Windrush by Patrice Lawrence
- Sealand: the True Story of the World’s Most Stubborn Micronation by Dylan Taylor-Lehman
- Playboy of the Western Word by Lucy Brennan Shiel and Necessary Animals