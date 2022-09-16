Simon McGrath

Floella Benjamin pays tribute to the late Queen

By | Fri 16th September 2022 - 2:42 pm

Baroness Floella Benjamin has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in the House of Lords.

Floella  talked about the late Queen as someone constant in the lives of young people :

She gave them that sense of pride which is so important for the human soul and spirit, which young people need.

She also  talked about her own meetings with the Queen – something which as she said is something she could never have dreamed of as a child growing up in Trinidad in the 1950s and singing “God Save the Queen ‘ at school.

I first met her in 1995, when I was president of the Elizabeth R Commonwealth broadcasting fund, which was set up with funds she donated from the royalties of the BBC programme for the 40th anniversary of her reign and which hundreds across the Commonwealth have benefited from.

And she goes on to talk about a visit paid to the University of Exeter when she was Chancellor :

As Chancellor, I had the task of hosting her. It was then that I got a glimpse of the true character of this remarkable woman. It was like having a masterclass in people skills. She loved to indulge in finding out about everything and in a short time I had to judge who she wanted to find out more about and when she wanted to move on

The Queen had a well known admiration for, and friendship with, Nelson Mandela and this came out in her conversation in Exeter:

We chatted and shared stories about everything, including faith and forgiveness, which were qualities she told me she admired in Nelson Mandela

Floella has also talked about King Charles III  and his support for diversity – and in particular the celebration next year of the 75th anniversary of the “Windrush generation”. She says:

He wanted to have 10 portraits of Windrush elders painted. This is something he’s been thinking about for the  past five years.

He did it for the Holocaust, and then he thinks, “Who else in the community hasn’t been served? What else can we do to make them feel part of this Great Britain?”

 

 

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.

