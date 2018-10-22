No Vince, I don’t want a “Gina Miller-type figure” parachuted in to be our leader (and it’s not worth a special conference)

The Norbreck Castle Hotel, Blackpool. It was here in 1988 that a special Liberal party conference was held to decide to merge the party with the SDP*
One of the frustrating things about the debate over Vince’s two constitutional proposals** is that I am yet to hear Vince come out and actually outline why they are needed. This is maddening. It is especially maddening because I greatly respect Vince and normally he is very good at articulating ideas and proposals.
Instead, we have vague “smoke and mirrors” mutterings about somebody out there circling the political scene with a vast shedload of wonga which they want to chuck at a “centre movement”. We have got to pull up our socks and be part of this “movement”. And we only have two months to do it, because otherwise we’ll miss the boat and the shedload of cash will go to someone else. We’ve got to be like Justin Trudeau and the Canadian Liberals. We need to allow someone like Gina Miller to come in and lead the party so that people see us as a new centrist movement.
Well, this is all vague nonsense. Vince, or someone, should come out and be specific about all this. Who is this person (or people) with the wonga? What do they want? Name the people who could be our leader outside of the House of Commons – not just now – name anyone in the last fifty years outside the Commons who could have had a shot at being our leader.
Past and current leaders of the Liberal Democrats have had great difficulty themselves leading the Liberal Democrats and its predecessors. We are the awkward squad – we even have tee-shirts declaring it! Our procedures and structures are labyrinthine. Our culture of scrutiny of policy and procedures are enough to bring any outside business manager to tears. Expecting someone who has recently arrived in the party to understand and navigate all this is unrealistic.
The idea that someone “like Gina Miller” (and I apologise to Gina Miller for using her name in this respect but she is the very name that has been mentioned in hushed tones) can be parachuted in to be party leader is nonsense. It just won’t happen.
To build a “movement” we need to be looking at the excellent model that was used to effect change in Scotland after 1997. The Scottish Constitutional Convention was an association of Scottish political parties, churches and other civic groups. It was remarkably broad and co-operative and led to the Scottish Parliament.
And I agree with Richard Kemp and others that a special conference in January would be absolutely ludicrous. Clinically insane. I am just so enraged that it might be a possibility that I can hardly articulate sensible words about it. A waste of money. A vast, weapons-grade distraction from the real issues. It would be a national embarrassment. Such a debate could easily be done at the Spring Conference.
*Jonathan Calder wrote of the 1988 special conference: “Blackpool’s Norbreck Castle Hotel does not lift the spirit at the best of times, and in January 1988 its Soviet ambience was enhanced by the trams and melting snow in the streets outside.” The conference itself was held in the part of the hotel known as the “Norcalympia Exhibition Hall”.
**The two constitutional proposals are to 1) allow supporters to vote for the party leader and 2) allow people who are not an MP to be nominated to be leader. These two proposals are separate from the proposal by the Federal People Development Committee to start a supporters’ scheme.
Can I first say that I am not a member of the LD Party and I do not vote for them. (Sorry I wanted to add that to start with so there are no misconceptions at all.)
I would like to express two thoughts if I might, both brief, and both pertinent to try and help the party see things from an ‘outsiders’ point of view.
1) I totally agree with the author of this article about how such a ‘Special Conference’ will be seen by the general electorate.
2) I think it might have escaped being scrutinised that the word ‘Wonga’ will in most of the electorates minds be associated either a legalised money operation that is despised by the majority of potential supporters of the party and/or the word is associated in most peoples minds with an extremely dodgy money making operation that has rightly been forced out of business.
There are no barriers to anyone joining the Libral Democrats as a member.
There is no need to have a ‘supporter’ section.
“We have got to pull up our socks and be part of this “movement”.”
From the outside, it looks as if these proposals are designed to facilitate the Lib Dems being hitched to somebody else’s new “centrist movement” rather than to lead one.
Also, with regards to a special conference, it makes the party appear very inward looking at a time when it needs to be very outward looking (Brexit, possible general election, definite local elections, etc.). This might make sense if this new “centrist movement” is planning an immediate impact on Brexit and these elections, but if that is the case there should be more openness and less furtive secrecy.
There are two incredibly important things on the agenda. staying in the EU and making sure a Marxist Labour govn is not elected – either will be an economic disaster; both together will make the ruination of Venezuela look like amateur hour… in that context, much more important to arm and load whatever the LibDems become than moan about the changes. An alternative would be for Sir Vince to step down and let the new leader stand in his seat, sure Vince would appreciate a holiday in the sun.
Paul Walter: “Name the people who could be our leader outside of the House of Commons – not just now – name anyone in the last fifty years outside the Commons who could have had a shot at being our leader.”
Dunno, Paul. In the 1980s Harriet Harman was a prominent defender of civil liberties and observers expected her to front the “liberal tendency” in the Labour Party, but it never happened. People don’t always turn out to be the type we expect.
I am doubtful about having a non-MP as a leader. But we do as a party trust the people and shouldn’t it be their say and choice – our members and/or registered supporters? Many parties in the Commons (SNP, Greens, DUP etc.) do have non-MPs as leader.
How about Justin Trudeau? Would he be interested in the job?
The thing that I find most frustrating about the current situation is that there is a move which could transform British Politics within a few Months. If the small group of Centrist Labour MPs who have, allegedlly, given up on Labour were to actually leave, either to join us or to form their own Party, in alliance with us, that really could break the logjam.
However, I dont see how the proposed Constitutional change to allow a Leader from outside Parliament is relevant to that possibility.
The 12 Month time-limit is obviously a barrier to someone like Chuka Ummuna becoming our Leader within a few Months but that would strike me as more relevant if he actually joined us. Is that likely ?
@William Roy
“2) I think it might have escaped being scrutinised that the word ‘Wonga’ will in most of the electorates minds be associated either a legalised money operation”
William, I am not being funny but I did not use the word “Wonga”. I used the word “wonga”. “Wonga” is a proper noun referring to Wonga.com. “wonga” is a common noun which is in the Oxford English Dictionary, defined as meaning “money” and originating from the 1980s, long before Wonga.com was created.
https://en.oxforddictionaries.com/definition/wonga
Or does distinguishing between proper and common nouns mark me down as a certified old fart? 😉
” We’ve got to be like Justin Trudeau and the Canadian Liberals”
Check out the political history of Michael Ignatieff
“The Norbreck Castle Hotel, Blackpool. It was here in 1988 that a special Liberal party conference was held to decide to merge the party with the SDP*”
a special Liberal Party Assembly was held to merge the party with most of the SDP.
Dr David Owen later used the front page of the Mail on Sunday to urge some of his supporters to vote Tory in the 1992 general election, although he did not do so himself.
It w,ould be a socialist labour government. It would be good if people stopped using { Marxist } as a general bogey word and used it correctly as a description of a method of analysing society in terms of class relations. Would you rather another 5 years of the incompetent shower in government now.? Aka vote ld get a tory.