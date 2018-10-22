No Vince, I don’t want a “Gina Miller-type figure” parachuted in to be our leader (and it’s not worth a special conference)



The Norbreck Castle Hotel, Blackpool. It was here in 1988 that a special Liberal party conference was held to decide to merge the party with the SDP*

One of the frustrating things about the debate over Vince’s two constitutional proposals** is that I am yet to hear Vince come out and actually outline why they are needed. This is maddening. It is especially maddening because I greatly respect Vince and normally he is very good at articulating ideas and proposals.

Instead, we have vague “smoke and mirrors” mutterings about somebody out there circling the political scene with a vast shedload of wonga which they want to chuck at a “centre movement”. We have got to pull up our socks and be part of this “movement”. And we only have two months to do it, because otherwise we’ll miss the boat and the shedload of cash will go to someone else. We’ve got to be like Justin Trudeau and the Canadian Liberals. We need to allow someone like Gina Miller to come in and lead the party so that people see us as a new centrist movement.

Well, this is all vague nonsense. Vince, or someone, should come out and be specific about all this. Who is this person (or people) with the wonga? What do they want? Name the people who could be our leader outside of the House of Commons – not just now – name anyone in the last fifty years outside the Commons who could have had a shot at being our leader.

Past and current leaders of the Liberal Democrats have had great difficulty themselves leading the Liberal Democrats and its predecessors. We are the awkward squad – we even have tee-shirts declaring it! Our procedures and structures are labyrinthine. Our culture of scrutiny of policy and procedures are enough to bring any outside business manager to tears. Expecting someone who has recently arrived in the party to understand and navigate all this is unrealistic.

The idea that someone “like Gina Miller” (and I apologise to Gina Miller for using her name in this respect but she is the very name that has been mentioned in hushed tones) can be parachuted in to be party leader is nonsense. It just won’t happen.

To build a “movement” we need to be looking at the excellent model that was used to effect change in Scotland after 1997. The Scottish Constitutional Convention was an association of Scottish political parties, churches and other civic groups. It was remarkably broad and co-operative and led to the Scottish Parliament.

And I agree with Richard Kemp and others that a special conference in January would be absolutely ludicrous. Clinically insane. I am just so enraged that it might be a possibility that I can hardly articulate sensible words about it. A waste of money. A vast, weapons-grade distraction from the real issues. It would be a national embarrassment. Such a debate could easily be done at the Spring Conference.



*Jonathan Calder wrote of the 1988 special conference: “Blackpool’s Norbreck Castle Hotel does not lift the spirit at the best of times, and in January 1988 its Soviet ambience was enhanced by the trams and melting snow in the streets outside.” The conference itself was held in the part of the hotel known as the “Norcalympia Exhibition Hall”.

**The two constitutional proposals are to 1) allow supporters to vote for the party leader and 2) allow people who are not an MP to be nominated to be leader. These two proposals are separate from the proposal by the Federal People Development Committee to start a supporters’ scheme.



* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.