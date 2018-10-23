Sal Brinton writes…The next steps on the supporters’ scheme

Following the all member survey and consultation on setting up a registered supporter scheme the Federal Board met on 15 and 22 October. At the first meeting we saw the results of the survey, and at the second the rapporteur notes of the various consultation events around the country. We discussed these results and your comments and queries and considered the next steps.
The Board asked me to thank all those who responded to the online survey, and who came to ask questions and raise comments at the various events, including the two webinars. Many of the issues you have raised are similar to those that have been raised by members of the Board themselves. It’s never possible in the first consultation documents to cover all those issues, but the Board are clear as part of our next steps we will publish a document that responds to them – more details below.
Firstly, the overall headlines of the survey responses. Over 10,000 of you replied: this includes those who answered the Federal People Development Committee (FPDC) survey that went out in mid-August, before Vince Cable’s speech and his subsequent survey. Over 75% of all those who responded said that you supported the creation of a registered supporter group. Within that, more than half said that you supported the proposals that a registered supporter should have a vote in the election of a Leader of the party, and also for the broadening of the pool of those who can stand for Leader beyond the MPs.
There was overwhelming support for registered supporters campaigning and being asked what their priorities are for the party in policy terms, and finally, there was substantial support for the removal of the current rule that you have to be a member for twelve months before you can be selected as a candidate for election to Parliament in Westminster. The concerns were mainly around ensuring that there are clear benefits for members that supporters would not have (ie members being able to nominate candidates for Leader, and voting for policy motions at Conference).
In Vince’s proposals he had urged us to move forward swiftly, now that we had some momentum amongst those who are already supporters or who vote for us, which would include taking the elements of the proposals to a Conference so that members can debate and vote on it. Your Board discussed and decided that we should:-
- Arrange for a webinar in the next few weeks to give members the results in more detail and to take questions on next steps. As with our consultation webinars, this will be recorded and then be available on the members part of the website for those who weren’t able to join us live. Members of the Board are also happy to engage in debate with members on the scheme on social media including the various party pages on Facebook
- Continue to encourage supporters to sign up (although without any of the voting rights that we as members will decide on at Conference), as they are already doing through our Exit to Brexit campaign – over 10,000 have signed up in recent weeks;
- Ask the FPDC to develop the practical arrangements for a registered supporter scheme, as well as a consultation document to respond to the specific issues and concerns raised by members. There are other committees also involved in parts of this: FCC with arrangements for Conference, and FCEC with their messaging and communications expertise. We will be coordinating these elements, and overall this work will be led on behalf of the FPDC and the Board by the FPDC Chair, Miranda Roberts;
- Prepare a Business Motion and Constitutional Amendments to be submitted to Federal Conference Committee for inclusion at Spring Conference at York. Some members will be aware that the Leader had asked the Board to consider calling a Special Conference so that the whole package could be debated and voted on by members earlier However, Vince agreed with the Board last night that the proposals could be debated in the Spring. He thanked the Board for their commitment to proceeding with the establishment of a supporter scheme and for being clear that members should decide at Spring Conference on the detail of that scheme.The Board wants to thank all the members who have contributed to the debate so far: we look forward to continuing that debate over the next few months in the lead up to the party making a decision about the detail at Spring Conference.
* Baroness Sal Brinton is President of the Liberal Democrats. She is a working Lib Dem peer, and was the candidate for Watford at the 2010 and 2005 General Elections.
Can you just publish the results in full – perhaps in the members’ area of the party website – rather than having to watch a webinar to see edited highlights of them? Also, you don’t mention in your article anything about how written responses to the consultation were analysed or considered in the discussions – have they been looked at in any way?
I would suggest that the members need to be given the results in full detail as soon as possible and definitely well before any webinar so that they can fully consider and prepare questions and follow ups before the webinar.
A big thank you to everyone involved. I am glad that the idea of a Special Conference has been dropped. Taking these proposals at Spring Conference is a compromise but we are still at the mercy of “Events” around Brexit. We have to be very careful how we “Sell” this to the media so that it doesnt look like navel gazing at a time of National Crisis.
I hope that we can avoid the worst result, wher Conference passes the changes by a clear majority but fails to reach the two-thirds threshold, that would not look good.
Clearly we need a lot more good-natured discussion around these proposals.
Glad that the idea of a special conference has been ruled out as unnecessary and that progress with the proposals as a whole is being considered.
I’d echo the points already raised about having access to the results of the survey as a whole in order to understand these ourselves, and I am also very curious about how written responses were taken into consideration. I would expect that the majority of those written responses were critical – that’s how these things work – and a number of them by people who had detailed critiques. (I know of one such, and I wrote another that was possibly less so!)
It may not be possible to give us all the totality of responses but it would be reassuring to know the process of considering these and that any that had specific concerns (particularly technical) would be considered by the appropriate group as part of the ongoing development process.
Excellent response by the Federal Board. We can now endorse speedily those things on whch there is huge agreement; sort out the details of what a supporter’s scheme would look like and then vote on it in the Spring.
Sal
As far as having a Leader from outside the Parliamentary Party is concerned, if one was to be elected at some stage in the future wouldn’t there also need to be a Parliamentary Leader as well for the specific duties that are required inside Parliament (i.e. asking Parliamentary Questions and responding to Ministrial Statements)?
If so, what would the relationship between the two be like? Wouldn’t a power rivalry potentially exist within the party, and if so, how would this be resolved?
Also, as far as removing the 12 month limit before a new member can apply for Parliamentary approval is concerned, are there plans for the party to provide training to new members to help them succeed, both at approval, and afterwards, as an approved candidate seeking selection, and once selected, their ongoing development as a candidate? If so, what type of training is being envisaged and how will this be delivered?
These are issues that need addressing if Vince’s reforms are to succeed in making the Liberal Democrats the modern 21st Century party he wants to create.
Richard Whelan
Does ” Over 75% of all those who responded” include written responses sent by email or just the tickybox form?
Echoing David Evans above, It would be nice if we could have the raw data where available.
I am also rather dismayed to learn that it is intended that us members should not get the opportunity to see the polling data, the full list of questions, or the methodology that was used to make the case for this whole thing in the first place. Without this, there can be no credibility whatsoever for the aggregate figures presented.
That “within that, more than half” looks like it means somewhere between 37-49% of those who responded. That is to say, a majority of respondents want a supporters scheme but a majority of respondents don’t want those supporters to have a vote for Leader, and don’t want the Leadership to be open to a non-MP.
As Nick says above, publishing the (anonymised) full results would be very helpful rather than relying on potentially ambiguous summary wording.
Bounce, bounce, bounce….
I agree that we need to see the full results before rushing to judgement. I was going to make the same point as Dave Page, talking about 75% supporting the principle and over half of these supporting leader votes, is actually a lower bound of 37% support.
There were real issues with the wording of the questions – let’s just have it straight what the results say, and make sound decisions based on that.
“As Nick says above, publishing the (anonymised) full results would be very helpful rather than relying on potentially ambiguous summary wording.”
Seconded.
And Dave Page’s point about “Within that, more than half…” is very valid. And I would assume it was nearer “half” than “nearly three quarters” – otherwise Sal might have said the latter.