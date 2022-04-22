Observations of an expat: France – Nationalism v Supra-nationalism

The French troop to the polls this Sunday to decide whether they want to turn the clock back to 19th century nationalism with a dash of racism, or opt for European supra-nationalism.

Of course, very few French voters see the choice in those terms. Like most everyone everywhere, they are less concerned with big picture politics and more concerned with their pocket books and the spectre of the unknown.

But like it or not, the outcome of the French elections will have a major impact on the big issues in France and – because of France’s international role – the rest of the world.

The choice is clear: a vote for Marine Le Pen is a vote for 19th century nationalism. Support for incumbent Emmanuel Macron is a vote for the continuing trend towards supra-nationalism and a united Europe.

Since the end of World War Two, the world has been moving towards regionalisation, globalism and free trade. The European Coal and Steel Community, followed by the Common Market, followed by the EU has been the world’s most successful political expression of that trend. The founders’ aims have been achieved: to bind together the political and economic structures of the European nations so that war becomes “unthinkable and materially impossible.”

The price of this peace and prosperity has been curbs on national sovereignty. A majority of the British people couldn’t stomach it. They also felt that their national identity was threatened. The result was Brexit. Marine Le Pen represents a slice of the French electorate who would favour a Frexit for the same reasons.

The leader of National Rally pushed for a British-style referendum in the 2017 presidential race. She lost that badly and so this time around she watered down her Euro-scepticism. Instead she has proposed everything short of Frexit – withdrawal from the Schengen Agreement, the primacy of French law over the EU, and French state subsidies in contravention of EU regulations. All of which would put France on an early collision course with Brussels and create the conditions for Frexit.

Marine le Pen also dislikes NATO which has been dubbed the most successful military alliance in history. She wants to pull her country out of the integrated military structure. France, she says, should “no longer be caught up in conflicts that are not ours.”

Which brings us to Ukraine, Russia and Ms Le Pen’s relations with Russia’s Vladimir Putin. In common with most far-right politicians, the leader of National Rally is an admirer of strong autocratic rulers and you don’t get much stronger or more autocratic than Putin. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she has backed away from her support of the Russian leader, but other Western leaders are worried that she would be a weak link in a so far united front against Moscow.

Like other right-wing populists, Ms Le Pen uses the fear of immigrant-fuelled social contamination and the consequent loss of national identity to win support. Roughly ten percent of the French population is foreign-born. Ms Le Pen wants to impose a “France for the French” policy and deprive the foreign-born residents of state benefits and use the money saved to distribute to the indigenous French. She also wants to ban the wearing of head scarves by Muslim women which she insists on calling “veils.”

The National Rally leader is politically acute enough to know that many of her policies are divisive. That is why she has tried to steer the debate to the cost of living crisis. On this score, President Macron is vulnerable. As the man who has inhabited the Elysee Palace for the past five years he bears responsibility for everything that has happened during his administration. This includes inflation at 4.5 percent; the handling of the pandemic; relations with Russia; proposals to raise the retirement age and all the other baggage of hard decisions that comes with being the person in charge.

But the strongest criticism levelled against Macron is that he is an aloof figure overly-concerned with the interests of the rich and powerful. Ms Le Pen, in contrast, has projected herself as the champion of the little people.

As for Europe, President Macron, is possibly the most European of the European leaders. He sees the EU as an opportunity rather than threat. It is a vehicle, he argues, through which France can lead the world by leading Europe.

On Wednesday the two candidates met in a head to head television debate. Macron won. He may have appeared aloof but he also demonstrated full grasp of the details. Marine Le Pen was more a candidate of the people but Macron drove a cart and horse through her manifesto. She was particularly vulnerable on her connections with Russia, whose banks have loaned millions of Euros to the campaign coffers of the National Rally.

With only a few days before the second round (24 April), the bookies are giving 10-1 odds in favour of Macron. The opinion polls have him ten points ahead of Marine Le Pen. But even if the incumbent does emerge victorious, the fact that Ms Le Pen has faced Macron twice in a run-off and improved her performance the second time around, proves that the wider nationalist v supra-nationalist battle will continue to be an issue in France and almost everywhere else.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and the author of “The Encyclopedia of the Cold War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain” that has sold out in the US after six weeks but is still available in the UK.