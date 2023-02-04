Observations of an expat: The Adani scandal

The Adani scandal is big. It is big because it involves hundreds of billions of dollars; valuable and important infrastructure throughout Asia and could potentially suck in the government the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

First of all, who are the key players in this saga? They are the Adani Group’s founder Gautam Adani, Nate Anderson of Hindenburg Research and Prime Minister Modi. Last week, Adani, was the third richest man in the world. Today he is the 15th richest following the damning report by Hindenburg.

The Indian tycoon was a school dropout who started his business career in Mumbai as a diamond trader. But he soon moved back to his home state of Gujarat (where Modi was chief minister) and switched to commodities trading. Using Gujarat as his base, Adani established a business empire that includes India’s largest cement company, 13 ports, seven airports, six power stations and much more. The Adani Group even runs its own private railway and electricity supply.

Adani has 23,000 employees and ten days ago the conglomerate had a market capitalisation of $230 billion. At the end of this week it was $120 billion and falling.

Now, who is Nate or Nathaniel Anderson? He is a former New York trader who founded Hindenburg Research with the aim of blowing the whistle on corporate fraud. Hindenburg forensic accounting techniques and good old detective work to uncover corporate fraud and corruption. It analyses public records, internal corporate documents and conducts confidential interviews with whistle blowing employees. Most of their investigations take about six months. The Adani analysis lasted two years.

Hindenburg’s work is not altruistic. In fact, they make a lot of money from each report. When the research is complete a paper is privately circulated to a small group of investors who then take a short position on the company’s stock. The report is released to the media, the company’s stock plummets and the Hindenburg investors walk away substantially richer.

This may sound like a corporate hatchet job. But every report that Hindenburg has issued since 2016 has been spot on in its expose of fraud and corruption.

In the case of the Adani Group they have accused the management of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud over the course of decades.” They are guilty, claim Hindenburg, of “the biggest con in history.”

Hindenburg Research has also implicated the pro-business government of Narendra Modi. Even before Hindenburg, questions were being asked about the close relationship between Modi and Gautan Adani during Modi’s tenure as chief minister of Gujarat and later as Prime Minister. These have involved allegations of supplying subsidised energy to Adani and investment money from public companies.

Narendra Modi is pro-business and as a result the Indian economy has flourished, created jobs, raised living standards and won votes for Modi. But there have been suggestions that at least some of this expansion has a corrupt foundation. The Hindenburg report pointed out that “criticism of India’s elite businessmen and politicians has increasingly resulted in journalists being imprisoned or outright murdered. Stock market analysts have been arrested for writing negatively about companies.”

Both Gautan Adani and the government fiercely deny all the allegations in the Hindenburg Report. But the opposition Congress Party has seized on it and demanded a full parliamentary inquiry. At the moment the government is blocking it, but if Hindenburg’s allegations stand up, they will be hard pressed to stop it.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and the author of “The Encyclopedia of the Cold War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain” that has sold out in the US after six weeks but is still available in the UK.