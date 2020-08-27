On Coronavirus and finance

The UK, like USA, Japan and others, have a profound advantage with which to recover from the financial consequences of Covid, if they choose to understand and use it.

They are currency issuers, unlike countries using the euro and the dollar, which are currency users. Unlike currency users, e.g. Germany, Greece etc. financially sovereign nations can always meet future obligations: they can never run out of their money.

Increasing or decreasing “the deficit” neither makes future generations poorer nor richer. Consequently, the Government can and should, without excessive inflation, spend its currency to fully manage the problems and opportunities to maintain or increase the well-being of citizens and children. It neither needs, nor should, let the “deficit myths” restrict its management of the Coronavirus and its consequences.

The government’s ability to spend is limited by the economy’s ability to produce, not the debt.

Dean Baker

It should also be limited by care of environments which include, climate, ecology and societies.

Economics without contexts and compassion is a form of fascism

William Harris

Fiat money gains its authority through being the medium in which a government extracts taxes. Unlike commodity money, with intrinsic value and representative money, representing something with intrinsic value, it is intrinsically valueless. It is part of a government’s “spend, tax and borrow” practices. Taxation creates the demand for the government’s money and so is not a governing factor in governmental spending. Government spends first and taxes some back. The difference goes to the private sectors of the economy. Unless taxation is less than expenditure, private sectors suffer deficits and the economy under-functions. Insufficient taxation results in damaging excessive inflation.

A combination of rates of unemployment and inflation provide a practical indicator of economic efficiency. Full employment with modest controllable inflation is efficient. (With no inflation there is no incentive to spend, which harms the economy, as does high inflation.) The current orthodox/theoretical inflation rate, rarely reached in practice, is 2%. This indicates room for more employment. The ONS headline unemployment figure of 3.9%, also shows room for more employment.

With Fiat currencies, unemployment is people seeking paid work in the government’s units of account we call £s. Therefore financially sovereign central governments can eliminate domestic unemployment comfortably, by offering to hire the unemployed for public service work which must be organised locally for local benefits.

With permanent rights to to a good living-wage, a job-guarantee scheme competes with private low-paid work to raise the floor on low-wage work, reducing poverty, racial, health and life-expectancy inequalities, and builds stronger, individuals and communities.

As currencies are fundamental to the “Market”, governments are too. (They also regulate the “Market’s” society!) Fiat currencies can be democratic currencies managed democratically, if indirectly, by their citizens. Non-Fiat currencies, like the Euro, cannot. This changes perceptions of the government’s “Market” functions and demands the highest standards of democracy, citizen education and accurate public knowledge.

Quotes taken from “The Deficit Myth” by Stephanie Kelton: a book to read and heed!

* Steve Trevathan is chairperson of Lyme Regis and Marshwood Vale Liberal Democrats.