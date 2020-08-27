+++Breaking news – the new Leader of the Liberal Democrats is …

Congratulations to Ed Davey who has just been elected by members as Leader of the Liberal Democrats.
If you missed the announcement and speech by the new Leader, then you can catch up here.
Huge thanks must go to both Ed Davey and Layla Moran who fought a clean but impassioned fight, demonstrating what great assets they both are to our party.
Votes cast were:
Ed Davey: 42,756
Layla Moran: 24,564
Turnout: 57.6%
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.
Congrats to Ed, enjoy this moment.
Congratulations Ed, a strong campaign and a well deserved victory. Commiserations Layla: a strong campaign with a strong message we can all learn from. Either result would have left this party better placed for the future, but now we must look outwards and reconnect with the people. The two party system won’t bring fairness and opportunity for all. We will.
Surprising the turnout only 57.6%, especially in the current pandemic with many furloughed etc
I’m afraid it was a predictable victory for the rose-tinted spectacles. Layla Moran told the Lib Dems that they had been getting it wrong for ten years. That’s not what they wanted to hear.
The Coalition Liberals have retained control of the party . One must hope that it does not suffer the same fate as it did in the 1920s. An opportunity to make a real change has been missed. A very poor turnout does not indicate much enthusiasm for power.
I think it was always going to be difficult for other candidates to break through, when Ed was actually in post, definite advantage. Turn out is surprisingly low, in other elections some might question whether Ed has a real mandate….
I wonder if the very long period between Jo resigning and election for new leader has had an impact. There is after all a happy medium to be had between a knee jerk reaction and interminable naval gazing. Saw Layla on question time on a few occasions in my opinion she didn’t present as a future national leader.
Ed’s first task is to gain the confidence of the 75,000 Lib Dem members who did not vote for him.
Congratulations Ed Davey, best wishes and power to your elbow in the task to revitalise the party.
Ed Davey’s first task is to gain the confidence of the millions of people who used to vote for the Lib Dems, but feel we no longer speak for them.
I’m delighted he has said exactly that in his first comments as leader.
57.6% is far too low. I am worried that the Party is set to see a big drop in its membership. Many members are agitated by the consequences of Brexit that will become manifest in 2021, however both Ed and Layla seemed to agree to steering clear of this issue.
I had expected a much closer result. I thought Layla improved through the campaign, peaking with her response to the A level results debacle and she seemed to offer more energy.
Ed’s experience in politics and government was a telling factor; with the gruelling series of over frankly over-repetitive hustings over, the more difficult job lies ahead. The government is in a mess and is dragging the country into an ever more intractable mess; the main opposition is adopting a well thought out strategy but on some issues is walking on egg shells; much that should be articulated right now is not. Ed can project himself as mature, serious, responsible and deeply humane – qualities that are so evidently lacking at the head of government.
Shame, it feels like a missed opportunity for a real, fresh start.