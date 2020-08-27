Mary Reid

+++Breaking news – the new Leader of the Liberal Democrats is …

By | Thu 27th August 2020 - 11:35 am

Congratulations to Ed Davey who has just been elected by members as Leader of the Liberal Democrats.

If you missed the announcement and speech by the new Leader, then you can catch up here.

Huge thanks must go to both Ed Davey and Layla Moran who fought a clean but impassioned fight, demonstrating what great assets they both are to our party.

Votes cast were:

Ed Davey: 42,756

Layla Moran: 24,564

Turnout: 57.6%

 

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.

11 Comments

  • Tynan 27th Aug '20 - 11:39am

    Congrats to Ed, enjoy this moment.

  • Joe Otten 27th Aug '20 - 11:52am

    Congratulations Ed, a strong campaign and a well deserved victory. Commiserations Layla: a strong campaign with a strong message we can all learn from. Either result would have left this party better placed for the future, but now we must look outwards and reconnect with the people. The two party system won’t bring fairness and opportunity for all. We will.

  • Martin Leach 27th Aug '20 - 12:02pm

    Surprising the turnout only 57.6%, especially in the current pandemic with many furloughed etc

  • David Allen 27th Aug '20 - 12:05pm

    I’m afraid it was a predictable victory for the rose-tinted spectacles. Layla Moran told the Lib Dems that they had been getting it wrong for ten years. That’s not what they wanted to hear.

  • nvelope2003 27th Aug '20 - 12:26pm

    The Coalition Liberals have retained control of the party . One must hope that it does not suffer the same fate as it did in the 1920s. An opportunity to make a real change has been missed. A very poor turnout does not indicate much enthusiasm for power.

  • Tynan 27th Aug '20 - 12:30pm

    I think it was always going to be difficult for other candidates to break through, when Ed was actually in post, definite advantage. Turn out is surprisingly low, in other elections some might question whether Ed has a real mandate….
    I wonder if the very long period between Jo resigning and election for new leader has had an impact. There is after all a happy medium to be had between a knee jerk reaction and interminable naval gazing. Saw Layla on question time on a few occasions in my opinion she didn’t present as a future national leader.

  • David Evershed 27th Aug '20 - 12:35pm

    Ed’s first task is to gain the confidence of the 75,000 Lib Dem members who did not vote for him.

  • Barry Lofty 27th Aug '20 - 12:35pm

    Congratulations Ed Davey, best wishes and power to your elbow in the task to revitalise the party.

  • Peter 27th Aug '20 - 1:04pm

    Shame, it feels like a missed opportunity for a real, fresh start.

