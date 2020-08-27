Smells like team spirit

Now it’s all over I can write about it and what a few weeks it was. Signing up with team Layla was one of the best things I have done in a long time.

Having met Ms Moran back in 2017 at a local party AGM I had pledged to support her in the event that she decided to run for the party leadership so impressed was I by this charismatic young Liberal Democrat MP. I should say I am not easily impressed, starting out in politics aged 16 has led to a certain level of cynicism in this 50 something guy. So I signed up and over the course of the contest made my contribution which mainly consisted of watching the hustings and phoning members. The latter gave me a fascinating insight into our party in various parts of the UK. Hundreds of calls to Scotland failed to uncover another Warren. I know they are there just maybe not in the Liberal Democrats.

The campaign was good for me because after years as a family carer it gave me a purpose. Everyday I was able to make my contribution and the only thing that got put on hold was the gardening. Most evenings we had a zoom event get together organised by the excellent Jason Johnson which really helped build team spirit. We got to know each other and bonded in a way that helped us strive to achieve more in the days ahead. Relationships were built which I hope will endure and our skills were utilised in a way that led on to discussions about how a lot of us felt underused by the party. I very much hope that will change in the future.

There were so many good things about the campaign but for me the best was the fabulous women we had in key positions. Elaine Bagshaw as Head coach was inspirational and always had the right words needed to spur us on. Liza Franchi who led on training and provided many activists with the skills they needed to be first class telephone canvassers. Stephanie Ouzman who dealt with endorsements, provided phone bank support and imparted valuable local knowledge.

These women were the leaders in a team that grew throughout the campaign and has ended up as a model for ones in the future. It was a joy to be a part of Team Layla and a bit of me is sad that it is all over now. However my final message is to our party the Liberal Democrats, you have some brilliant activists in your ranks please use them.

* David is a member of Horsham and Crawley Liberal Democrats