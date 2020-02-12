On story telling

Storytelling is one of the oldest human traditions. A good story engages the audience, communicates information and leaves a lasting impact. Stories spread either through small communities retelling it, with it evolving through each retelling or through mass media, which increases reach and minimises variation. Stories are everywhere, and with millennia of practice, we’re pretty good at telling them.

Stories are used as a lens to help people make sense of the world, and through relating to a character how they fit within it. When people vote for a political party, they listen to the stories about that party: Which story do they relate to? Which story is the one they want to be told? Which story is the most believable?

When a story is told, it is not said in isolation. A broader grand narrative will change how a story is perceived. As Liberal Democrats, we know what our story is. Our constitution’s preamble tells a story of progressiveness, liberty and community, so the challenge is telling this story in a way that feels relatable in the context of our current culture.

In 2019, the national culture going into the election was anxiety over Brexit. The Tories told an incredibly strong story, with a clear villain (“remainer MPs”), the hero (Boris Johnson for scrapping the backstop), and narrative (the “oven-ready deal”). That the facts didn’t support, this was lost in the sheer simplicity of the story, repeated and retold at every possible opportunity. Labour’s story was a sprawling epic that lacked coherency and, with its silence on Brexit, a lack of relevance to the national consciousness. Our story had the chance to be an antithesis of the Tory story, but our villain was vague (“Brexit” being an abstract concept), our hero less popular, and our narrative seen as arrogant.

In a post-Brexit world, political parties cannot tell their stories using the same manifesto and messaging they did in a pre-Brexit one. It’s hard to predict what will come next, as we don’t know what kind of deal Johnson will negotiate with the EU. If we keep focusing on Brexit, then-No Deal at the end of the year will give a clearer villain for a story, but otherwise, it is vague. National consciousness is on our side more than ever when it comes to the climate, so refocusing there could be a good bet. We should not make the same mistake as Labour; we should make sure we tell our story in a way that actually fits the national conversation.

On a local level, contexts are different. Where I live, in Manchester, the villain in our story is a complacent Labour majority (93 Lab vs 3 LD) acting with impunity. Do you know what story you’re telling, and how you’re telling it?

Make sure that you know your story, and your campaigners and members know it. Make it a strong story, with Liberal Democrats as the heroes, the party you’re facing as the villains, and a narrative of victory for the electorate that is plausible and not open to any obvious corruption. Please make sure that the story is told through your Focuses, your local media, your campaigners, and it spreads through your community. Liberal Democrats have a great story, and if we tell it in the right way, we can win.

* Chris Northwood is a Lib Dem campaigner and future council candidate in Manchester