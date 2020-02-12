Johnny McDermott

What would Paddy do?

By | Wed 12th February 2020 - 12:00 pm

I’ve been rooting around the comments on LDV autopsies, finding myself in a contradiction. We “already have a horse”, I said – Sir Ed Davey – and could steal a march on whomever Labour appoint as the second of only two horses in the next No 10 race. I don’t believe it to be an anti-democratic appeal to ask new entrants and MPs with little or no public recognition to think about what the party needs before personal careers.

 We are in desperate need of realism. We really cannot go into 2023-24 expecting a majority. That would be a farce. It was not down to the withdrawal of the Brexit Party, destroying a “4 horse race” strategy. Did we genuinely believe Farage would abandon decades of attempts to leave the EU to cash in on some short term power move? The Brexit Party’s existence was an obvious threat to its own imperative. We could see that clearly enough to push for a win, so we must have known withdrawal was a highly likely possibility.

 So I’ve been trying to resolve my contradiction. We cannot win, but should not wait for a second horse to be appointed and trail after them, shaping our party in their image. I don’t believe those are positions that cannot be squared. I found myself asking: what would Paddy do?

We know the answer to this because Sir Paddy Ashdown set the Liberal Democrats up to walk into power alongside New Labour in 1997, recognising the need to put pride second and adopt a realistic position to rid parliament of the Conservatives.

 It was an unpopular proposition when he suggested it, but Paddy was a realist about their situation. We need to do the same. We cannot win alone. We must accept that now, not the day after GE 2023/24, nor five years after.

 It’s time for a conversation about working with Labour. Which Labour? Who knows? So let’s not alienate any of them. Jo Swinson’s strike on Nicola Sturgeon on Question Time was an abrasive start with around 40 votes we needed to Stop Brexit or form a Government of National Unity.

 I suggested we be ready to “mop up”, whether the Corbynites win and their right-leaning colleague’s riot or vice versa. But a good winner will predict that inevitable trouble. I’m not sure we should not expect a surge of members; certainly not long term ones. We ought to learn from last summer’s false surges and unconverted electoral energy.

 If we prove that we can play well with other parties by building bridges over common policy areas, trust and personal relations will be strong for 2023/24. We will have a clearer idea of Labour’s intent, and how we want to input, what our primary objectives are. My intention is to start a necessary open conversation rather than pretend to have a fully formed idea. But it requires realism and compromise. It will take consistency. Moreover, we might feel humiliated throughout much of it as Labour insist they can win alone or call us “Yellow Tories”. When they realise, yet again, that they cannot, we must stand ready to give them life support, not re-assess the fact we cannot win alone!

 Further reading: https://www.markpack.org.uk/148111/ashdown-blair-project-duncan-brack/

 

 

* Johnny McDermott is a Glasgow university Law graduate who is studying for his masters with a focus on moral and political philosophy. A fairly recent Liberal Democrat member, he was inspired to join the party when Sir Paddy Ashdown, a man he greatly admired, died.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDilettante Eye 12th Feb - 11:59am
    expats Your reply on EU trade with Africa gives the impression that the EU is benevolent with Africa, when it’s not. For sure the EU...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 12th Feb - 11:06am
    @William, Not to labour the point, but the examples you gave are the exact inverse of this proposal. There a govt owned 100% of the...
  • User AvatarDaniel Walker 12th Feb - 10:53am
    @Dilettante Eye "Coffee ~ Africa and in particular Kenya are penalised by tariffs for their green coffee beans. They could process the coffee in Africa...
  • User AvatarToby Keynes 12th Feb - 10:41am
    @William: Innocent Bystander makes some extremely good points. I would add that you aren't actually proposing that consumers own 50% of the utility: if you...
  • User AvatarGeoffrey Payne 12th Feb - 10:36am
    I do not want to hark on about it but I do think agreeing to the welfare cuts was a terrible mistake and the only...
  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 12th Feb - 10:36am
    Chris's theme is deceptively simple but exactly correct. Leave had a narrative (aka story) of money, control, sovereignty, a fresh start. Remain had fear and...