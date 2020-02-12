I’ve been rooting around the comments on LDV autopsies, finding myself in a contradiction. We “already have a horse”, I said – Sir Ed Davey – and could steal a march on whomever Labour appoint as the second of only two horses in the next No 10 race. I don’t believe it to be an anti-democratic appeal to ask new entrants and MPs with little or no public recognition to think about what the party needs before personal careers.

We are in desperate need of realism. We really cannot go into 2023-24 expecting a majority. That would be a farce. It was not down to the withdrawal of the Brexit Party, destroying a “4 horse race” strategy. Did we genuinely believe Farage would abandon decades of attempts to leave the EU to cash in on some short term power move? The Brexit Party’s existence was an obvious threat to its own imperative. We could see that clearly enough to push for a win, so we must have known withdrawal was a highly likely possibility.

So I’ve been trying to resolve my contradiction. We cannot win, but should not wait for a second horse to be appointed and trail after them, shaping our party in their image. I don’t believe those are positions that cannot be squared. I found myself asking: what would Paddy do?

We know the answer to this because Sir Paddy Ashdown set the Liberal Democrats up to walk into power alongside New Labour in 1997, recognising the need to put pride second and adopt a realistic position to rid parliament of the Conservatives.

It was an unpopular proposition when he suggested it, but Paddy was a realist about their situation. We need to do the same. We cannot win alone. We must accept that now, not the day after GE 2023/24, nor five years after.

It’s time for a conversation about working with Labour. Which Labour? Who knows? So let’s not alienate any of them. Jo Swinson’s strike on Nicola Sturgeon on Question Time was an abrasive start with around 40 votes we needed to Stop Brexit or form a Government of National Unity.

I suggested we be ready to “mop up”, whether the Corbynites win and their right-leaning colleague’s riot or vice versa. But a good winner will predict that inevitable trouble. I’m not sure we should not expect a surge of members; certainly not long term ones. We ought to learn from last summer’s false surges and unconverted electoral energy.

If we prove that we can play well with other parties by building bridges over common policy areas, trust and personal relations will be strong for 2023/24. We will have a clearer idea of Labour’s intent, and how we want to input, what our primary objectives are. My intention is to start a necessary open conversation rather than pretend to have a fully formed idea. But it requires realism and compromise. It will take consistency. Moreover, we might feel humiliated throughout much of it as Labour insist they can win alone or call us “Yellow Tories”. When they realise, yet again, that they cannot, we must stand ready to give them life support, not re-assess the fact we cannot win alone!

* Johnny McDermott is a Glasgow university Law graduate who is studying for his masters with a focus on moral and political philosophy. A fairly recent Liberal Democrat member, he was inspired to join the party when Sir Paddy Ashdown, a man he greatly admired, died.