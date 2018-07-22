On Vince, the Lib Dems and this supposed new party

The Sunday Times reports (£) that the reason missed that vote the other night was because he was at a meeting discussing the formation of a new centre party.
A few brief thoughts from me:
First of all, I think that if it is finally going to get off the ground, @libdems need to know about and work with it where it shares our values. It would be daft to stand against each other in an anti-Brexit election.
It may be that we can only work together on the anti-Brexit stuff because @libdems couldn’t work closely with a party that didn’t have a clear strategy to tackle poverty and inequality, tackle climate change, reform our political system & champion human rights & civil liberties.
So it’s very sensible for Vince to be in the discussions. He may be telling them that the best thing they can do is join the Liberal Democrats because we already have the campaign infrastructure and the Commons presence and experience.
If Vince wants @libdems to co-operate closely with any new party – and we’ve heard about lots of these which have never got off the ground – he will have to persuade our Conference to vote for it and there will be some spirited resistance.
It will not be easy for him to convince us to work with a new centrist party. We need to have much more information about it. And none of us wants to end up as the smile on the face of the tiger.
And, yes, Vince should have been at that vote. He knows that and it won’t happen again. A genuine mistake, owned and taken responsibility for in a candid manner. Refreshing to see these days. I’m over that now. And he has done so much more to oppose Brexit every day than, say, the Leader of Her Majesty’s Official Opposition, who has been waving the Tories’ ridiculous plans through.
A final thought – we’re in this politics game to change the world, to get rid of poverty, ignorance and conformity. We should work with others where we can to achieve that. Let’s see what’s on offer and decide then.
UPDATE: Vince was on spectacular form on Pienaar’s Politics. I can imagine the mischievous glint in his eye as he said he was spending the Summer on a staycation, plotting.
I couldn’t have asked more from him in that interview. He was clear that he wanted the Lib Dems to be at the forefront of a realignment of British politics that he sees as inevitable given the fractures in Conservative and Labour parties but he explicitly, as you would expect, ruled out joining a new party. He said that he had a good oarty of his own that was winning the arguments.
He also dismissed the idea of plots against him as “ridiculous” saying that he has a united, cohesive team of people working with him. He is right. Parliamentary Party is the most united I have ever known it.
The really great thing about what he said is that it is our absolute priority and preoccupation to stop Brexit. He said it several times.
It was one of his strongest performances. It isn’t like him to get through an entire interview completely on message!
Another good point was that he was very honest in admitting that missing that vote was a mistake and it wouldn’t happen again. It’s a pity that those who have put us in this appalling mess over Brexit can’t admit their catastrophic error.
I wonder who benefits from leaking this story to the Times? Was it deliberate?
We are left in a no mans land where we do not know what is going on. I certainly have my concerns, for example that Tony Blair/Peter Mandalson might be making a comeback. Were there are other conspicuous absences from pro Remain MPs from other political parties?
There have already been plenty of attempts to start up new “centre” political parties. They provide an article in page 5 of a broadsheet newspaper for a day and then become invisible again. It might be different if MPs get involved but they have been dithering for too long and in any case none of the have the clout of Roy Jenkins and Shirley Williams when this was last attempted by the SDP.
There is no one of sufficient calibre out there to startup a new political party and make it a success under our voting system. They should either join us or spend more time gardening.
Vince was excellent on 5 Live about it. Basically saying that realignment was coming, we’d be at the forefront of it, there was no chance of us hitching up with a new party as we have a perfectly good party ourselves and are winning the argument.
New anti-brexit party but no charismatic leader to encapsulate the reasons for staying and take down Nigel Farage if he comes back into play, talk about the next election is probably a waste of time as we will be out by then.
Corbyn may have a change of heart, decide the Tories have messed things up so badly that the best option is to stay in the EU and then support second vote. It would leave the Tories looking silly if the fickle public then voted to remain though Mrs May is quite capable of turning around and saying she is here to serve the public and carry on until the next election. If we do win then need to lock into the EU for the next 25 years, otherwise the saga will just repeat itself.
Polls show three to four times the number of people very strongly oppose Brexit and hold broadly liberal values than are currently intending to vote for us nationally. We can all speculate why but the lack of profile is no doubt a significant factor. The BBC’s decision that they will only give regular, significant coverage to the Government, official Opposition and third Party defined by the number of MPs locks us out. As a result that very substantial group of voters end up voting Red or Blue to keep out the Brexit Tories or Hard Left Labour because they do not know where we stand or think we have no chance of getting in. In the early 80s the same position applied with a Thatcherite Tory Party and Michael Foot leading a rapidly leftward moving Labour Party heavily infiltrated by Militant just as Momentum is doing today. The formation of the SDP working in Alliance with the Liberal Party saw spectacular By-election and local election gains. Only events in the Falklands, a lack of of understanding of targeting and a failure of courage by progressive Tory MPss who opposed Mrs T stopped the Alliance from overtaking Labour in the popular vote and making the key breakthrough in seat wins in the 1983 General Election. Labour and the Tories then began their moves to recovery under Neil Kinnock, John Smith and Tony Blair, and John Major. Thatcher’s anti European legacy and fear of UKIP has put the Tories back to where they were and Momentum’s capture of Labour has meant they are there too. The way is open but as in 1981 it will take people of courage in other Parties and none to step forward, work closely with the Lib Dems in a spirit of mutual respect and learn from the mistakes we made back in 1982. Those of us present at the Liberal Party Conference of 1981 and rolling, inaugural SDP Conferences will never forget the sense of excitement and optimism for the future that filled the air. Such a move and approach taken 37 years later must this time transform British politics to deliver the radical change that President Macron and Prime Minister Trudeau are delivering for France and Canada respectively. It will also provide the committed, united and energised force to create the “Exit from Brexit” that our nation needs so desperately. Bring it on!
I tend to agree with what Geoffrey says. There have been other pro remain parties which have come and gone and it makes sense for these people to join the Lib Dems, a party with a good bank of hard working Councillors. None of these other parties have Councillors or MPs. Vince Cable is doing an excellent job in uniting the party and apart from some posters on here, possibly infiltrators who attack/want to privatise the NHS and would be better off in UKIP, I think the Social Liberal wing of the party is now very much alive and kicking.
I think we need an ideas page on here, where the Party can consider ideas from Lib Dem voters as well as members. I count myself as more the former but can the Party seriously look at FOI and applying it to the private sector as well as the public sector. I had an experience recently with a major IT company which caused my PC to crash and had to incur the costs from another third party for repair and data recovery. When I complained and tried to recover the costs, I was unable to get hold of the transcript of relevant telephone conversations as they are ‘restricted for internal use only’. Unlike the public sector where FOI applies, many of these companies are not accountable or responsible for their failures and are able to get away with it.
And is this new party really a “centre party” or an “establishment” party? My concern is that it is just going to be the same old Blairites and Osbornites, foreign wars, deference to horrible regimes and selling them arms, privatisation, running the economy for the benefit of big business and so on – just with some socially liberal window dressing and an anti-Brexit position – and this is doomed to fail. Broadly speaking the inner cities want socialism, the shires want traditional patriotic conservatism and the provincial towns seem to want a mixture.
Case in point – I can’t see the South West (which used to be a liberal stronghold) voting for an establishment party as an opposition to the Tories. In many cases Labour support in this region since Corbyn has rocketed. Parts of Cornwall that have never had much Labour support now have strong Labour oppositions such as Truro and Camborne. The combined Liberal + Labour vote in St Austell could have ousted the Tory. It’s noticable that where the Lib Dems lost by only 312 votes was St Ives, where the superb Andrew George stood. A figure that could never be described as the establishment – but a true radical liberal who’s presence in Parliament is sorely missed. I really don’t see how standing a Blairite or Osbornite figure against him for example will achieve anything positive.
The curious thought is who was Vince meeting with as it wouldn’t seem to include any anti-Brexit MPs as they were in Parliament. The Lords was sitting but no divisions in the evening so not obvious who was/wasn’t there.
You would expect a meeting involving the leader to also involve political figures (ie not senior party staff) – or was this a meeting with ex-politicans (eg Blair/Mandelson/Campbell/Major types).
And TBH it seems unlikely a meeting like that would take place – with the figures that would be involved – was somewhere where Vince was more than 2 hours travel from Parliament.
David Miliband has been the ‘charismatic’ leader put forward previously.
Caron, I’m a member and I haven’t seen any message from Vince saying he realises he should have been present for that vote. I’ve seen Alastair’s statement but nothing from Vince. Can anyone point it out to me please?
I think we would need further clarification on what the plan is. I know from above Vince has now given further clarification.
1. If it is a new party then surely this could harm the lib dems and if Vince was there to help it’s formation them he needs to clarify in what capacity e.g as a new member( will be walk from lib dems or try to merge party with it?) Or have an agreement on candidates at election. My feeling is that members will not be happy or concerned with this option.
2. Did he go to try and encourage those at the meeting to focus on lib dems instead by encouraging unhappy Mps from the other parties to join and use advisers and expertise of others to help party grow. I think this is what he is looking into as other reports suggest he has hired people who helped the liberal party in Canada etc
3. Talk about the idea of a unity gov. A lot of talk about this at the moment but thibk this is only putting a plaster on the problem
A further thought on David Miliband. Could VC’s plan be that DM joins the Party to become leader? With the greatest respect to the present MPs – there is no high profile potential leader of the Party – and it does seem that VC is keen to step down.
With DM as leader – the chances of disgruntled Labour and Tory MPs joining the Party should be greatly enhanced.
There are 2 things we need to do to improve our standing.
1. Support free university tuition, move towards Labour, attack Labour hard on Brexit, champion strong green policies and strong education policies.
2. Win a parliamentary by-election.
On 1. According to yougov, we pick up 16% of Remain voters against 3% of leave voters. Labour pick up 55% of Remain voters. We have 5% of 18-24s against Labour’s 76% – despite being the most Remain group. Clearly there is the potential progress to be made. But clearly also the coalition is a barrier to making progress with both those groups.
Tuition fees would be a clear signal. i would pay for it from borrowing – we already borrow £7.5 billion just individually rather than collectively – so it is affordable and at under 1% of Government spending prudent. The environment is important to this group. And we need to prepare to send 70% of our young people to university as our competitors like South Korea do – £2.5 billion on extra pupil premium – a Lib Dem success of the Coalition years and a significant real rise in the schools budget. Even a move to the left might see more conservative remainers supporting us as a viable party for remain.
2. A by-election actually occurring is beyond our control. But in our constituencies we can campaign hard – especially with Remainers – for help, support and money.
I’m afraid Mr. Miliband would come expensive and might need a blizzard of DONATE’ emails from HQ.
According to my local contacts he wasn’t universally loved in his old seat,
“The South Shields MP has earned nearly £500,000 while having a poor record for speeches and voting in the House of Commons, his critics say. Of the MPs in the North East and Cumbria Mr Miliband has attended the lowest amount of votes, 46%, and made just 15 parliamentary speeches in the past year. At the same time his work outside parliament has seen him receive £75,000 as vice chairman of Sunderland FC for between 12 and 15 days work each year and more than £90,000 working for the US-based VantagePoint Cleantech Advisory Council”. The Newcastle Journal, 22 October, 2012,
Mr Miliband is currently on a salary exceedingwell over £ 400,000 pa working for a Refugee Charity in the USA, and like Tony Blair, has set up a company for his various interests..
There’s also the issue of winning a parliamentary seat – which, given his patchy record in South Shields, doesn’t sit well with traditional Liberal Community politics. A man of the people or a figure of ‘the establishment ?
I notice that in the Pienaar interview, Vince Cable said, “And we’ve had record levels of membership which has held up and is still growing, as far as I’m aware.”
However, as far as I’m aware, the latest official figures in April 2018 were 100,500 (https://researchbriefings.parliament.uk/ResearchBriefing/Summary/SN05125), and when the party was regularly reporting on the “surge” in membership it had reached 103,300 by the time Tim Farron stepped down (https://www.markpack.org.uk/143767/liberal-democrat-membership-figures/).
Does Vince not know the number of members, was he dissembling by adding “as far as I’m aware”, or is the membership growing again?
If the lib dems want to win and be the party on the centre ground, the party needs to:
1. Be radical. Need radical policies which attract a brad church of people. Plenty on brexit but not much on health, education ect which is being pushed. Party dangerously becoming a so for issue party.
2. Acknowledge that the centre ground parties made mistakes and need to rebuild trust. Many social democratic parties struggling globally.
3. Move on from coalition which has caused some damage in voter trust
4. A leadership which is energetic and sells a positive vision for Britain.
Chris Bird is right, we could turn things around as easily as flicking on a light switch if the will is there, a new party consisting of some old faces (Major/Blair/Miliband) isn’t likely to appeal to anyone.
Conventional wisdom has it that parties need to be broad churches to be successful, but by the same token, most of us would agree that both the Conservative and Labour parties are unstable coalitions at present and have been, albeit less visibly, for some time. Logic suggests we need a party of the left for those who genuinely consider themselves socialist, a centre right party (the Tories minus the hoodie huggers) and a party of the centre. Where that leaves the Lib Dems is really a matter for the individual. Liberalism as an idea, will survive. Whether it does so in a party which carries the word “LIberal” is a mote point.
It is clear from posts in LDV that some in our party would be happy in a party of the centre, pro capitalism (not crony capitalism) socially liberal, internationalist. Others might want something a bit more radical, more clearly aligned to causes of the left.
None of that is bad, but it does suggest that we need political parties that people feel comfortable in. At present there are too many people, in all parties, who have “square peg round hole” syndrome. It follows that we should all welcome realignment, which afterall is not a new idea. I seem to remember Paddy talking about it more than 20 years ago.